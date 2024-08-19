Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2024 Update

Summary

  • Baupost Group's 13F portfolio value decreased slightly this quarter, with a total of 24 securities held.
  • The portfolio is heavily concentrated in a few key holdings, with a focus on Liberty Global, Willis Towers Watson, and CRH plc.
  • New stakes were taken in Humana Inc., Solventum Corp, WillScot Holdings, Capri Holdings, and Verisign Inc.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Baupost Group's 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Klarman’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/13/2024. Please visit

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

