Penumbra: Growth In Its Thrombectomy Portfolio Should Lead To Strong Earnings

Aug. 19, 2024 9:28 PM ETPenumbra, Inc. (PEN) Stock
Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
1.37K Followers

Summary

  • Penumbra is continuing to take share with its new CAVT devices against its closest competition in the VTE space.
  • PEN reduced guidance after Q2 earnings, but the market took it in stride, with difficult comparisons against 2023.
  • PEN has recently announced a supportive $200m buyback, which will put a floor under the shares here.

The procedure of inserting a double lumen catheter into a patient with cardiovascular occlusion in the hospital. Doctor insert double lumen catheter. insert guide wire.

asikkk/iStock via Getty Images

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is a leader in the field of medical technology, with both vascular and neurological devices making a big splash in the improvement of care. The stock has been volatile over the past few years, with

This article was written by

Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
1.37K Followers
I am focused on Canadian stocks, Technology and growth stocks. The key to long term returns are disruptive companies that change the landscape of their industry. I also focus on Mid-Cap companies with strong management and high growth to attain alpha. I buy swing positions as well for quality companies when they return to their longer term averages - combine technical setups with solid fundamentals to beat the market. Follow me to get notified on any new article posting - the market moves faster than ever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News