Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is a leader in the field of medical technology, with both vascular and neurological devices making a big splash in the improvement of care. The stock has been volatile over the past few years, with a peak of $340 in late June 2023 making way to a low of $148 recently. Now the shares are intriguing at $191/share as excitement for the new Lightning Flash and Thunderbolt are continuing to help drive revenue growth. They are both computed assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT) products, with quicker clot retrieval and improved safety profile over previous versions. These product launches have Penumbra able to take market share in some segments of the market and grow its TAM. Competitive pressures from the biggest competitor Inari Medical (NARI) will prevent PEN from taking dominant market share, but PEN continues to advance its platform in a lead position. However, with 2024 expectations now set to an achievable level by management, the shares are interesting for long-term investors. Combined with the recent buyback support in the stock, it sets Penumbra up as a buy, as it executes on its CAVT products and stroke care with solid growth.

Q2 - Strong Thrombectomy to begin year but 2024 guidance reduced

Penumbra got off to a strong start to 2024, even as the shares continue to slide. The market took the reduced guidance in stride, as the company was a bit too bullish on its prospects coming into the year. The mechanical thrombectomy products led the way with 25.2% revenue growth, mostly concentrated in the United States. This level of growth is actually above biggest competition Inari, with their products gaining considerable traction in the market over the past several quarters. This has also helped to boost margins which were up to 65.5% or up 170 basis points y/y. Normally, this would lead to a solid boot in earnings, but the company had to write down some of their assets for $110.3m. The immersive healthcare business for AR/VR rehabilitation hasn't bared fruit, and management was smart to reduce expenses here to focus on the venous business. This is only going to cost them $5m in incremental revenue but contribute to $20m in yearly savings in the next 12 months. The neurological embolism products for stroke were a drag on overall growth in the quarter. Embolism products were $95.9 million revenue down 3.1% y/y mostly due to international weakness. China continues to have struggles with their economy, and many medical technology companies are calling out weakness in China. Lightning Flash and Lightning Bolt have been the biggest driver of growth recently, with international launch later this year. They are driving US growth in the meantime, taking some level of share from NARI. Bolt is helping in arterial cases with growth significantly above the corporate rate as adoption continues to grow. These two products from the newer generation are launching in Europe last this year after expected approvals - part of the reduced guidance recently was due to a small delay in those approvals.

Lightning Bolt 7 (PEN Investor Conference)

Margins will continue to slowly improve over time as the market and manufacturing of Lightning products scales. The company is looking for a 1-1.5% increase in gross margin % for the full year, with some of that passing through to the bottom line. This market needs to be built with older technologies still widely used today, with all companies involved investing in educating doctors and patients on how to improve outcomes for pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis. So while gross margins continue to improve, it is taking some time to see that flow through to significant cash flow and profitability in the space. Those purchasing shares of PEN should be away that cash flow will be lumpy, and a dividend is not likely in the near future as they continue to focus on continued innovation.

Valuations have come down a lot over the last two years, as the sector has been volatile with consistent scrutiny on growth. Now at 48x EV to EBITDA and just 6.5x sales, the stock is in a solid buy zone. From this level in July 2022, the stock made considerable gains from $130/share to $340 over the next year. The sector has been struggling of late, with many former stalwarts falling on disappointing results. However, those with a long-term view would posit that the sector is due for a rebound due to strong long-term tailwinds. An aging population combined with strong technology means PEN has upside potential over a 3-5 year term. While upside may be more limited than 2022 in the short term, as thrombectomy gains as a portion of revenue growth should continue consistently into 2025. 15% overall revenue growth for the year with improving margins is a good backdrop for share price improvement. Gross margin target for PEN is 70% over the next 2.5 years, with margin improvement being a significant driver of share price outperformance in Medical technology. The reduction in focus on the immersive healthcare assets should help to that goal in the longer term as well. The balance sheet is not a worry here either, with $339.7 million in cash and no debt to speak of. The company has recently started up a repurchase program for shares, with the CEO supporting the stock through a timely buyback at these levels. The company is starting with $100m bought in the third quarter, with more potentially if the shares stay weak. This has already caused some uplift in the price and should continue to put a floor on the stock just below where it is now.

Buy on current weakness

While Penumbra has been extremely swingy in the recent past, when it has dipped has been a good time for investors to take a look. Part of the weakness in shares may be the market punishing a more difficult operating environment for all medical technology companies, with a show me stance and investors avoiding difficult to achieve guidance. Currently, at $191 the shares are priced cheaply for a consistent mid-teens growth rate, and near its 2023 low in November 2023. This should be a strong support zone for shares, and stops could be placed below $160 for more cautious investors. Continued uptake and sales improvements in its thrombectomy portfolio should lead to strong earnings growth over the next few years and stable revenue growth. Whether Inari or Penumbra lead this space is irrelevant, as the rising tide will lift all boats as this becomes the standard of care in the coming few years.