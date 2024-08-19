CB Leading Economic Index: Continues To Fall, But No Recession Signal

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.11K Followers

Summary

  • The latest Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) decreased in July to its lowest level since April 2020.
  • The index fell 0.6% from the previous month to 100.4, marking its fifth consecutive monthly decline.
  • On average, there is usually 10.6 months between a peak and a recession. We are currently 31 months off from the 2021 peak.

Economic with stock exchange market showing stock chart down and in red negative territory. Business and financial money market crisis concept. Illustration.

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By Jennifer Nash

The latest Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) decreased in July to its lowest level since April 2020. The index fell 0.6% from the previous month to 100.4, marking its fifth consecutive monthly decline.

This article was written by

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.11K Followers
Advisor Perspectives is a leading interactive publisher for Registered Investment Advisors. Our AP Charts & Analysis portion of our website analyzes economic and market trends.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News