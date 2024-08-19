ZIM Integrated: Strong Quarter, Raised Guidance, Reiterate Buy

Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services reported Q2/2024 results well ahead of consensus expectations due to a favorable combination of higher volumes, increased freight rates, and lower average costs.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.93 per share and raised full-year guidance significantly. Aggregate dividend payments for 2024 might exceed $5 per share.
  • I would expect the stock to trade strongly into an anticipated blowout Q3 report and expectations for a substantial dividend increase in November.
  • However, the investment thesis is not without risk, as a Gaza ceasefire agreement and a potential reopening of the Suez Canal route would almost certainly result in a selloff in the shares.
  • While I wouldn't chase the stock following Monday's 17% rally, investors might consider accumulating shares on potential weakness over the coming weeks.
On Monday, Israel-based liner company ZIM Integrated Shipping

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

