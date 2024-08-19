Ares Capital: Why Investors Should Be Wary Of Rising Recession Risks

Aug. 19, 2024 11:08 PM ETAres Capital (ARCC)
Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
4.39K Followers

Summary

  • Ares Capital's business model focuses on lending to small- and medium-sized enterprises, with investments mainly in senior secured notes and diversified sector exposure.
  • Despite the rising interest rates, Ares Capital's dividend remains well-covered due to the company's secure spread between investment income and interest expenses.
  • The company’s weighted average interest rate on debt has increased from 4.88% to 5.31%, driven by the issuance of higher-rate floating debt, potentially impacting future income.
  • Potential risks include rising non-accrual loans if interest rates climb too high, and the impact of a possible recession on Ares Capital's portfolio performance.

“LOAN APPROVED” Approval Red Rubber Stamp Approving Mortgage Application Document

YinYang

In a turbulent landscape, where interest rates have risen sharply, and recession indicators have started to flash red, Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) has continued to weather the storm and slightly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over

This article was written by

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
4.39K Followers
Wright's Research is dedicated to providing equity and macroeconomic analysis that is both rational and forward-looking. We employ long-term strategies, firmly grounded in fundamental principles and the ethos of value investing. In addition, we actively embrace the idea of "innovation at a rational price" to hedge against technological disruption. To maintain a leading edge in the market, our work likewise incorporates insights from insider trading disclosures, as well as the latest trades made by the most respected investment figures and hedge fund managers with proven track records.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARCC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News