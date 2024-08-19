Oaktree Specialty Lending: A Buying Opportunity With A 13% Yield

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.35K Followers

Summary

  • Oaktree Specialty Lending is dealing with loan performance issues and a rising non-accrual percentage.
  • Despite challenges, the BDC is focusing on a first-lien strategy to strengthen its portfolio and maintain its dividend.
  • OCSL lowered its base management fee in order to provide a $0.15 per-share annual NII uplift.
  • With shares priced at a P/NAV ratio of less than 1.0X, income investors may benefit from an increased safety margin in the BDC's valuation.

Financial growth concept from business investment, coin pile with small tree growing on coin and hand holding coin.

arthon meekodong/iStock via Getty Images

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) suffered increasing selling pressure in 2024 as the BDC disclosed loan performance issues which resulted in a quite significant increase in the non-accrual percentage. The BDC's balance sheet quality continued to

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.35K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OCSL, ARCC, OBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OCSL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OCSL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OCSL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News