arthon meekodong/iStock via Getty Images

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) suffered increasing selling pressure in 2024 as the BDC disclosed loan performance issues which resulted in a quite significant increase in the non-accrual percentage. The BDC's balance sheet quality continued to suffer in the June quarter, but Oaktree Specialty Lending is seeking to strengthen its portfolio by focusing more on running a first lien strategy going forward. Despite the increase in the non-accrual percentage, Oaktree Specialty Lending supported its dividend with net investment income, and I believe the BDC won't necessarily have to cut its dividend. With shares being priced at a P/NAV ratio of less than 1.0X, I believe income investors benefit from an increased safety margin in the valuation as well.

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending a strong buy in May, despite the BDC suffering weaker balance sheet quality, due to a strong origination picture: A Solid 11% Yield To Boost Your Income. Since then, shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending have declined approximately 14% in price, and the BDC reported a sizable increase in its non-accrual percentage in the last quarter as well. However, Oaktree Specialty Lending adjusted its base management fee structure in a bid to safeguard its dividend, which provides a cushion for OCSL's dividend. I continue to believe that the current dividend is sustainable and that Oaktree Specialty Lending could avoid a dividend cut.

Loan problems are a drag for OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending is mainly focused on first and second lien debt investments, which in total represented 85% of investments in the June quarter. The BDC made $302M in new first liens and $3 million in second lien investment commitments in the third fiscal quarter, while $35 million was invested in new unsubordinated debt and equity.

Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending's portfolio suffered continual performance problems in the last quarter as more debt investments soured and the BDC added three new investments to its non-accruals. A total of eight debt investments were non-performing in the June quarter, causing the non-accrual percentage to hit 3.7% based off of fair value. This means that Oaktree Specialty Lending suffered a 1.3 PP increase in its non-accrual ratio quarter-over-quarter. Declining credit, coverage and performance metrics for BDCs typically result in heightened dividend risks, which is why investors have turned considerably more cautious on OCSL in the last two quarters.

Oaktree Specialty Lending

Due to Oaktree Specialty Lending's performance issues in the debt portfolio, the BDC has suffered a decline in its distribution coverage profile as well. In Q3'24, Oaktree Specialty Lending generated $0.55 per-share in adjusted net investment income, which was just about sufficient to support the $0.55 per-share dividend. In other words, Oaktree Specialty Lending's distribution coverage ratio in Q3'24 was 100%. In the previous quarter, the distribution coverage ratio calculated to 102% which means the ratio slipped 2 PP Q/Q.

Oaktree Specialty Lending

To avoid a dividend cut, management announced a change to its base management fee structure which is set to provide a cushion for Oaktree Specialty Lending's dividend coverage.

The change in fee structure is expected to add $0.03-0.04 per-share each quarter (~$0.15 per-share annually) to the BDC's net investment income. The BDC's management lowered the base management fee from 1.50% to 1.00% and OCSL waived additional base management fees in the last quarter that allowed Oaktree Specialty Lending to save $1.5M in Q3'24.

Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending's valuation

Oaktree Specialty Lending is currently priced at a price-to-NAV ratio of 0.92X and is therefore trading well below the BDC's longer-term average P/NAV ratio of 1.02X. The reason for the change in valuation is that Oaktree Specialty Lending's debt portfolio has started to underperform in FY 2024, which has created selling pressure as well as concerns about the BDC's dividend. The industry group average P/NAV ratio, which I calculate by including Ares Capital (ARCC) and Blue Owl Capital (OBDC), was 0.98X, so there is a potential chance for income investors to buy OCSL on the drop.

In my opinion, Oaktree Specialty Lending could revalue to net asset value in the next twelve months, but only if the BDC avoids a further deterioration of its balance sheet and loan quality. More non-accruals would most certainly translate to incremental declines in net asset value as well as weaker distribution coverage. With a 1.0X P/NAV ratio, Oaktree Specialty Lending could have a fair value closer to $18.19 per-share, implying 8% upside revaluation potential.

Data by YCharts

Risks with OCSL

The obvious risk for Oaktree Specialty Lending is that the BDC's impaired loans will grow, resulting in additional write-offs that are not yet reflected in the company's net asset value. Due to weakening balance sheet quality, the dividend safety margin has eroded here as well… which is why shares of OCSL are now trading at an 8% discount to net asset value. Going forward, income investors should track closely Oaktree Specialty Lending's distribution coverage profile as well as the amount of impaired loans included in the BDC's portfolio. A dividend cut would clearly be a worst-case scenario for Oaktree Specialty Lending and potentially do long term reputational damage to OCSL's well-regarded management team.

Final thoughts

Given the change in the company's base management fee structure, which is expected to add $0.03-0.04 per-share each quarter to net investment income, I don't believe that Oaktree Specialty Lending will have to lower its dividend. However, if the BDC's credit quality continues to suffer and management needs to move more debt investments on non-accrual, Oaktree Specialty Lending may be forced to write off more investments which would negatively impact NAV. At the current time, I don't expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to cut its dividend, but it should be noted that the BDC's safety margin as far as the dividend goes clearly deteriorated in the June quarter. In my opinion, OCSL remains a promising buy for income investors due to the company's 13% yield and discount to net asset value.