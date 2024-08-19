Jetta Productions Inc

Investment Thesis

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is a key player in the U.S. LTL trucking industry. Their vertically integrated and highly competitive network of service centres, terminals and tractor trailers has allowed the firm to outpace their rivals and become a wonderfully profitable enterprise in the process.

However, the current valuation suggests a 34% overvaluation in shares even in my base-case intrinsic value calculation, which leaves little room for value-oriented investors to become engaged with the company's stock.

As a result, and despite my admiration for Old Dominion's economics and returns, I must rate the trucking titan a Hold at the present time.

Business Overview

Old Dominion is the largest less-than-truckload ("LTL") freight carrier in the United States. The firm has built their reputation around old-fashioned values with a focus on being dependable both in terms of timeliness and shipping quality while also offering great value to their clients.

Less-than-truckload shipping itself as an industry refers primarily to the transportation of individual parcels and freight which would otherwise be too small either in size or volume to be carried by full-truckload carriers (FTLs).

In practice, this means that Old Dominion will fill their trucks with freight from multiple shippers at once, instead of being contracted to one client at a time. While this does tend to increase the complexity of LTL operations when compared to FTLs, there is an opportunity for Old Dominion to charge comparatively more for each unit of freight transported.

The company themselves have been in operation for over 90 years with a continuous focus on the expansion of their network, allowing the firm to become what is the single largest LTL carrier. Old Dominion has also continued to respond to the rapidly changing demands by customers when it comes to freight transportation, with the firm's next-day-deliver services becoming increasingly popular among clients.

The topic of equipment is often overlooked when discussing LTL freightliners, but is something I find helps investors to really understand the underlying business. Old Dominion primarily operates a mix of day cab semi-trucks used for long-haul transport as well as a large fleet of "pickup and delivery" or P&D trucks, which are usually non-articulating box-trucks used for final destination transport.

In my opinion, the key when it comes to analysing and assessing freight trucking businesses is to understand that the different sectors within the industry (be in LTL or FTL) refers primarily to the manner in which space aboard the transport is sold rather than the type of equipment being utilised.

Economic Moat - In-Depth Analysis

After careful analysis of Old Dominion's business, I confidently award the firm with a narrow economic moat despite the massive levels of competition and relatively low barriers to entry present in the industry.

Old Dominion continues to rule the roost in terms of network scale and revenues, but remains in fierce competition with FedEx (FDX), Saia (SAIA) and XPO (XPO) when it comes to attracting clients to their solutions.

While most freight transportation solutions such as rail or air have significant barriers to entry both in the form of regulatory governance and massive capital costs, the LTL industry is ultimately relatively easy for a new entrant to establish themselves in.

As a result, LTL companies face massive competition both from the existing and established players as well as newer entrants such as Amazon Freight, a subsidiary of e-retail giants Amazon.com (AMZN).

The consequence of such a competitive marketplace for the companies involved manifests itself in the form of low lane densities for some operators.

Lane density is a trucking metric used to gauge how full a given truck is when in operation. Industry analysts currently estimate that approximately 40% of all trucks hauling in the U.S. and doing so with less than half-full loads or even whilst completely empty.

Old Dominion's real advantage over their competitors appears to be their ability to attract customers to their service by offering a superb value proposition that combines speed of transport with dependability.

While many competitors such as Saia and now defunct, Yellow Trucking struggled significantly during recessions to stay profitable, Old Dominion's more cost-conscious management helped ensure that sufficient capital remained present even amidst economic downturns to continue investing in haulage capacity, particularly doors at service centres.

As a result, Old Dominion now has an unrivalled network of what are referred to as service centres, terminals and breakbulks as well as a massive fleet of trucks and trailers. These facilities are what tend to restrict operating capacity at LTL operators during boom-times, an issue Old Dominion has avoided through long-term capacity planning and vertical integration.

I believe that it is this fundamental capital advantage that has allowed Old Dominion to offer a more attractive product to clients all the while being more efficient with their capital, thus increasing their profitability and returns accordingly.

The firm has also been particularly good at adapting to changes in client demands with innovative offerings such as their single- or two-day delivery service or security-focused secure freight service.

Overall, I believe the management team's focus on long-term capacity planning has enabled the firm to develop a more comprehensive and competitive trucking network which ultimately allows the firm to be both more efficient and productive than rivals, thus warranting a narrow economic moat rating.

Fiscal Analysis

Old Dominion Freight Line is one of my favourite examples of a highly profitable and fundamentally wonderful business.

Five-year average ROA, ROE and ROIC for the firm are currently 21.85x, 29.03x and 28.18x respectively, which is indicative of their ability to fill trucks and operate at high lane density.

In order to understand their very impressive five-year ROIC of 28.18x, we must compare it against their current WACC, which is 11.3%.

This means that Old Dominion is producing just shy of 17% net returns on every dollar of capital they invest, which, quite frankly, is an astonishing figure, especially considering that the firm only has a narrow economic moat supporting their business.

Ultimately, I believe that these outstanding returns boil down to two key factors: efficient capital employment practices and high lane densities in operations thanks to a great network of service centres.

By focusing on efficient utilisation of existing capital rather than excessive growth or the replacement of still serviceable equipment, Old Dominion is able to essentially produce more net income per unit of capital expended.

Similarly, the firm's resolute mission to maximise revenues per unit of cargo through outstanding local network structures would also logically yield greater returns from their business. The wear and tear on terminals and trucks is more akin to a fixed cost related to miles or time operated, rather than a variable one related to the volumes of parcels onboard.

Old Dominion reported Q2 results on July 24 with the key takeaway being solid YoY revenue growth along with some wonderful operating margin improvements.

ODFL Q2 2024 10-Q

Top-line revenue growth of 6.1% YoY saw Old Dominion generate a staggering $1.50 billion in Q2, FY24. The main drivers of such solid revenue growth were an overall increase in LTL revenues per hundredweight, along with around a 2% increase in LTL transport volumes per day (measured in metric tons).

The term "revenues per hundredweight" refers to the fact that most LTL freight is priced according to the cargo's weight per hundred pounds or a hundred kilos. Old Dominion's 4.4% increase in LTL revenues "per hundredweight" means that the firm generated 4.4% more revenue per hundredweight (think of it as "per unit of cargo").

ODFL Q2 2024 10-Q

During the earnings call, CFO Adam Satterfield noted that due to both astute cost control by management along with successful results from their cost-based pricing strategy, operating income increased a pretty huge 7.7% YoY.

When I saw these figures, I was (and continue to be) incredibly impressed given that the business is a mature and long-standing one rather than a start-up or younger operation.

Old Dominion's ability to reduce operating supplies and expenses, communications costs and licensing costs during continued times of above-average cost inflation illustrates just how committed management is to running an economically efficient business; a practice I rate highly.

The outpacing of operating income growth to revenue growth saw Old Dominion Freight Line's operating ratio reduce from 72.3% to 71.9% which is perfectly illustrates the 40bp improvement in operating margin at the firm.

ODFL Q2 2024 Earnings Release

Net income followed the solid growth in revenues and operating income growing 10.2% YoY to $322 million, whilst EPS per diluted share grew 11.3% YoY.

Seeking Alpha | ODFL | Profitability Grade

Such wonderful operating results in Q2 are supported by Seeking Alpha's Quant, which currently rates ODFL as having an "A" profitability grade.

After examining Old Dominion's balance sheets, I am happy to report that the firm continues to exhibit some wonderful capital allocation strategies and sports a robust fiscal profile.

Short-term liquidity is excellent with total current assets totalling just $807 million while total current liabilities amount to just $553 million. This leaves the firm with healthy quick and current ratios of 1.30x and 1.50x accordingly.

Old Dominion continues to further improve their already solid long-term liquidity situation by repaying long-term debentures as they arise, with the firm only holding $40 million at the end of Q2.

The second quarter also saw Old Dominion continue their share repurchase and dividend program, with the firm purchasing shares worth $637 million in Q2 while also paying out $112 million in dividends.

Furthermore, the company continues to focus on long-term expansion even despite the bearish macro environment by funding service centre and fleet expansions across their network. I believe it is exactly this long-term focus that has allowed and will continue to allow Old Dominion to outperform their rivals and generate real long-term returns for shareholders.

Valuation

Seeking Alpha | ODFL | Valuation Grade

Seeking Alpha's quant grades ODFL's current valuation as an "F" which unfortunately, I am largely inclined to agree with.

The current P/E GAAP TTM of 34.26x is very elevated for a company growing top-line revenues at just 5-7% per annum while also being over 4% above their 5Y mean.

A similar situation is present when examining their P/S TTM of 7.30x or their P/CF TTM of 25.57x. While the underlying profitability and stability at the firm is quite exemplary, a P/S multiple of over 7 times suggests most of these benefits are already priced-in and raises the question of what happens should sales or cashflows reduce (say due to a recession).

Seeking Alpha | ODFL | 5Y Advanced Chart

I also found it prudent to analyse the Seeking Alpha 5Y Advanced Chart for ODFL stock and plot it against the ever-popular S&P 500 tracking SPY (SPY) ETF index.

The massive outperformance of the index by ODFL stock since the advent of COVID illustrates how well Old Dominion was able to harness the powerful economic bounce-back of the U.S. economy and sudden massive demand for package transport and haulage.

While more flat line results may be in-store given the recent and persistent surge, I do believe Old Dominion's long-term strategy focus means the firm positions themselves to adapt quickly to changing market landscapes.

The Value Corner

I also used my Intrinsic Value Formula to derive a quantitatively based intrinsic valuation figure for ODFL stock.

By inputting the current share price of $200.17, an analyst consensus estimate for 2024 EPS of $5.70, a realistic "r" value of 0.11 (11%) and the current Moody's Seasoned AAA Corporate Bond Yield ratio of 5.12x, I calculated a base-case IV of $149.40 for ODFL stock.

Compared to the current share price, my base-vase IV suggests a huge 34% overvaluation at present time.

Thereafter, I modelled for the impacts a recessionary market environment would have on top-line revenues by reducing the r value to 5%, a reasonable estimate in my opinion given historic data from 2009-2010.

As a result, the current IV given this bear-case scenario would be just $90.6 implying a 120% overvaluation at present time.

Considering these IV calculations, I believe that the short-term (1-12 month) outlook for ODFL stock may be quite convoluted. Premium stock valuations tend to increase volatility for shares, with some investors reacting more pronounced to negative news or market data.

I therefore refuse to make any short-term predications on ODFL stock price.

However, in the long-term (1-10 years) I believe the firm is well positioned to continue generating sustained top-line growth all the while continuing to improve their operating economics through scale advantages and efficiency improvements.

Old Dominion Risk Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line faces threats from competitive pressures and market dynamics.

Given the relatively low barriers to entry for new players or existing competitors when it comes to expansion in the LTL trucking industry, Old Dominion will continue to face fierce pressure from their rivals.

While the firm appears to have the upper hand on steadfast competitors such as Saia, new rivals such as Amazon Freight have emerged and threaten to eat-away at Old Dominion's market share. Indeed, the threat Amazon Freight creates is quite significant given that in 2021 Amazon was Old Dominion's largest customer by volumes and revenues.

Considering that Amazon is not an LTL specialist, it may be incorrect to assume the firm is out to conquer the entire industry. Nevertheless, should Amazon continue to move more LTL trucking demands in-house, Old Dominion may experience a tangible drop in revenue growth.

Furthermore, Amazon Freight has begun offering LTL services to third-parties as their service begins to have some free-capacity which ultimately suggests that the service is positioning themselves as a real competitor to Old Dominion and Saia.

Recessionary market environments also have the opportunity to significantly reduce earnings at Old Dominion as decreased business activity and consumer spending would undoubtedly reduce demand for LTL services.

This could see Old Dominion produce some lacklustre earnings data for a couple of years and thus place downward pressure on shares. Nevertheless, I do not believe that the firm would face any liquidity or long-term consequences of such an economic downturn, as their robust economics and sound business model enables resilience and adaptability at the firm.

Summary

Following my two-day examination of the trucking industry and Old Dominion specifically, I must confess that I am thoroughly impressed by the management and profitability of this freight line.

While many industrial businesses such as trucking may initially appear homogenous in product and service, the reality is that sufficient variation in customer demands exists to allow more competitive companies to tangibly outperform their rivals while producing some outstanding returns in the process.

In my opinion, Old Dominion Freight Line is exactly this company.

The company has managed to build a narrow economic moat thanks to their focus on long-term growth, vertical integration and a competitive service for customers. In turn, these factors have enabled the firm to generate real returns from their business all the while rewarding shareholders handsomely for their stock holdings.

Nonetheless, I believe that the valuation of ODFL stock is truly excessive, thus creating additional volatility and uncertainty around short-term results.

While the long-term outlook continues to be strong, I cannot advocate the building of a position in a stock that may be trading at a 34% overvaluation given a base-case scenario.

Therefore, I rate ODFL a Hold at the present time and eagerly await a more value-oriented stock price before I purchase shares for myself or my clients.