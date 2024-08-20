xiaoke chen/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) (OTCPK:JDCMF) reported earnings for the June quarter on August 15th and reported an overall strong set of results, beating analyst consensus estimates on profitability. Indeed, shares surged >15% in the two days following the earnings release, as investors repriced the e-commerce giant's ability not only to generate cash flows but also to distribute these cash flows to shareholders - with cumulative buybacks in H1 2024 of about $3.3 billion, equal to approximately 7% of shares outstanding. Looking ahead, I highlight JD management's confidence in achieving a high-single digit profit margin, which would suggest that the company is pushing towards generating $10-11 billion of annual net earnings, compared to the company's enterprise value of about $36.2 billion. Needless to say, and assuming the management guidance is appropriate, the earnings outlook implies a deep value thesis. Following JD's FY 2024 Q2 earnings report, I update my residual earnings model for the company's stock and calculate an implied target price of approximately $49 per share.

For context, JD stock has lagged behind in 2024, posting a gain of around 1%, which falls short of the S&P 500's approximately 16% increase.

JD Reports Solid Q2 Earnings ...

JD.com reported results for the June-quarter on August 15th and delivered a very solid set of results, in my view: During the period spanning from April through the end of June, JD.com generated group revenues of RMB 291 billion for, representing a modest YoY growth of 1.2%. Overall, top line was broadly in line with expectations (slight miss), but results reflected a deceleration from the 7% YoY growth seen in Q1 2024. On a segment level, the revenue from JD Retail reached RMB 257 billion, a slight increase of 1.5% YoY. Within Retail, the electronics and home appliance segments were notably weak, with a 5% YoY decline in revenue, contrasting with a 5.3% growth in Q1 2024​, while the general merchandise segment saw a healthier performance with a 9% YoY growth, which was consistent with the previous quarter. Arguably, the star segment for Q2 was JD Logistics, which saw revenues increase by almost 8% YoY.

While top line was flat/ slightly up YoY, profitability surged on broad-scaled efficiency efforts and strong operating jaws in the Logistics segment. During Q2, JD.com’s non-GAAP operating profit surged by 41% YoY to RMB 11.8 billion (operating margin of 4.06% up 114 bps from Q2 2023), significantly surpassing the consensus estimate by 21%, according to data collected by Refinitiv. The non-GAAP net profit reached RMB 14.5 billion, marking a 69% YoY increase and exceeding the consensus by 51%. This was driven by a considerable improvement in the net margin, which was reported at 4.96%, up 199 basis points YoY.

JD.com Q2 2024 report

... Supporting A Deep Value Thesis

Building on strong commercial momentum, JD management was able to go very aggressive on share buybacks in the second quarter, which should delight shareholders. During the 3 months ending June, JD repurchased $2.1 billion worth of shares, bringing the total repurchases in 1H 2024 to $3.3 billion. For context, this is about 7% of the shares outstanding. Notably, the buybacks are on top of the $1.5 billion dividend distributed in 2024, bringing JD's total payout yield to shareholders in H1 2024 as a percentage of market cap to approximately 10%. Now, it is important to note that buybacks will likely slow in Q3, as there are only about $0.4 billion of authorized buybacks under the current quota, with no new plans announced in Q2. However, looking at Q4 and early 2025, the buyback bonanza should continue, in my view, as JD is still sitting on a net cash position of $15.9 billion, while the company is able to generate very healthy levels of cash-flows. Indeed, free cash flow for 2024 estimated to top $5 billion in 2024, according to data collected by Refinitiv.

Confident About Further Profit expansion

In Q2, JD Group achieved a record-breaking net profit of RMB 14.5 billion, representing a net profit margin of 5%. However, management believes that there is substantial potential for further margin expansion over the long term. In fact, JD Group's strategic objective for the mid to long-term is to achieve a profit margin in the high-single digits, and they are confident in their ability to reach this target. The primary drivers of this growth include the expansion of their platform ecosystem, strategic optimization of their category mix, and ongoing enhancements in profit margins across various categories. If investors trust management objectives of a high-single digit profit margin, then investors may expect that JD is able to generate about $10-11 billion of annual net income, compared to the company's enterprise value of about $36.2 billion.

Valuation: Set TP AT $49

Following JD's FY 2024 Q2 earnings report, and management's confidence about further profitability expansion, I am revising my earnings outlook for the company through 2026. I now project EPS to be approximately $3.95 in 2024, $4.2 in 2025, and $4.4 in 2026. At the same time, I anchor my cost of equity assumption for JD at about 11%, reflecting a 300 bps risk premium for China-based vs. US-based equities, while I apply a conservative terminal growth rate post-2026 of 2%. Based on these estimates, I calculate a fair implied share price for JD at $49.

For context, on the below graph, the "Speculation" value represents the difference from the fair implied value. A positive value indicates a premium, implying that the market is pricing in greater potential upside than my estimates suggest.

Refinitiv; Company Financials; Cavenagh Research's EPS Estimates and Calculation

Below also a sensitivity table to test varying assumptions on cost of equity (rows) and terminal growth (columns).

Refinitiv; Company Financials; Cavenagh Research's EPS Estimates and Calculation

Investor Takeaway

JD.com announced its June quarter earnings on August 15th, delivering a solid performance that notably exceeded analyst consensus estimates on profitability. The market responded very positively, with shares surging over 15% in the two days following the earnings release. In my view, this rally is appropriate and reflects investor confidence in JD's enhanced capability not only to generate substantial cash flows but also to return value to shareholders. In the first half of 2024, JD repurchased approximately $3.3 billion in shares, representing around 7% of the outstanding shares. Total shareholder payouts in H1 including dividends are close to 10%.

Looking forward, JD's management has expressed confidence in achieving a high-single digit profit margin, which would position the company to generate $10-11 billion in annual net earnings. This potential earnings level is significant when compared to the company's current enterprise value of about $36.2 billion, suggesting a compelling deep value opportunity for investors, assuming management's guidance is accurate. In light of JD's Q2 FY 2024 earnings report, I update my residual earnings model for the company's stock, and calculate an implied target price of approximately $49 per share.