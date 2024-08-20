Webtoon: The Story You Don't Want To Miss

Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
248 Followers

Summary

  • WEBTOON is the TikTok of digital storytelling, allowing anyone to share their web-comics and web-novels on one platform.
  • The company has a MOAT in storytelling with its predictable revenue streams, leading position in the industry, highly sticky user base, and significant pricing power in a $1+ trillion TAM.
  • I believe WBTN will exceed expectations through outperformance in Japan and Korea, upside potential in advertising revenue, success in the US market, and strong demand for IP adaptations.

what"s your story.Hand typing on desktop office computer keyboard. script writer or filmmaker typing on a computer or laptop keyboard. Business workplace.

bombermoon/iStock via Getty Images

Since WEBTOON Entertainment’s (NASDAQ:WBTN) IPO on June 27 this year, the stock has fallen nearly 50%. I have reason to believe WEBTOON presents a unique investment opportunity at today’s prices with significant growth potential that the

This article was written by

Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
248 Followers
Just here to give my research-oriented opinion on under-followed stocks with a greater focus on thematic sectors such as gene-editing, SaaS, and eVTOLs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WBTN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WBTN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WBTN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News