My Top 10 High Dividend Yield Companies For August 2024

Investment Thesis

Have you considered how the inclusion of high dividend yield companies into your investment portfolio could enhance its ability to produce income through dividend payments while, simultaneously, lowering its volatility?

Dividend paying companies not only provide you with an attractive income stream through dividend payments, they are also important to protect your portfolio against the next stock market decline, making them important elements of a well-balanced and diversified investment portfolio.

In today’s uncertain market environment, it is crucial to find companies that not only provide you with a stable amount of additional income through dividend payments, but also to grow this amount steadily over time.

This article provides you as an investor with a list of 10 attractive dividend paying companies to consider investing in during this month of August. I have carefully selected these companies based on different evaluation criteria. The selection process used helps to increase the probability of identifying companies that pay sustainable dividends.

Investing in sustainable dividend paying companies allows you to reduce the risk level and to increase the likelihood of positive investment outcomes. It further allows you to steadily increase your wealth while reducing the likelihood of a dividend reduction of one of your selected companies.

Each of the companies I am presenting in today’s article has an appealing Valuation, major competitive advantages, robust financial health, and has shown dividend growth in recent years. These characteristics and metrics indicate that they should allow investors to raise extra income in the form of dividends on an annual basis.

Balancing within your investment portfolio companies that pay an attractive dividend yield with those that have strong dividend growth potential is an excellent strategy that allows you to generate steadily increasing extra income through dividend payments. At the same time, it allows you to strive for capital appreciation, driven by the strong dividend growth potential of the selected companies. Such an approach is also utilized and implemented by The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

Since I have already described the detailed selection process of high dividend yield companies in a previous article, you can skip the following section written in italics, If you are already familiar with it.

First step of the Selection Process: Analysis of the Financial Ratios

In order to identify companies with a relatively high Dividend Yield [FWD], I use a filter process to make a pre-selection. From this pre-selection, I will later choose my top 10 high Dividend Yield companies of the month. To be part of this pre-selection of high Dividend Yield stocks, the companies should fulfil the following requirements:

Market Capitalization > $10B

Dividend Yield [FWD] > 2.5%

P/E [FWD] Ratio or P/AFFO [FWD] < 30

In the following, I would like to specify why I have chosen the metrics mentioned above in order to select my top 10 high Dividend Yield stocks of the month.

A Market Capitalization of more than $10B contributes to the fact that the risks attached to your investments are lower, since companies with a higher Market Capitalization tend to have a lower volatility than companies with a low Market Capitalization.

A P/E [FWD] Ratio of less than 30 implies that the price you pay for the company is not extraordinarily high, thus filtering out those that have stock prices in which high growth expectations are priced in. High growth expectations imply strong risks for investors, since the stock price could drop significantly. Again, the filtering process helps us to reduce the risk so that we are more likely to make an excellent investment decision.

Second step of the selection process: Analysis of the Competitive Advantages

In a second step, the companies’ competitive advantages (for example: brand image, innovation, technology, economies of scale, etc.) are analyzed in order to make an even narrower selection. I consider it to be particularly important for companies to have strong competitive advantages in order to stand out against the competition in the long term. Companies without strong competitive advantages have a higher probability of going bankrupt one day, thus representing a strong risk for investors to lose their invested money.

Third step of the selection process: The Valuation of the companies

In the third step of the selection process, I will dive deeper into the Valuation of the companies.

In order to conduct the Valuation process, I use different methods and criteria, for example, the companies’ current Valuation as according to my DCF Model, the expected compound annual rate of return as according to my DCF Model and/or a deeper analysis of the companies’ P/E [FWD] Ratio. These metrics should serve as an additional filter to only select companies that currently have an attractive Valuation, which helps you to identify companies that are at least fairly valued.

The Fourth and final step of the selection process: Diversification over Industries and Countries

In the fourth and final step of the selection process, I have established the following rules for choosing my top picks: in order to help you diversify your investment portfolio, a maximum of two companies should be from the same industry. In addition to that, there should be at least one pick that is from a company that is based outside of the United States, serving as an additional geographical diversification.

My Top 10 High Dividend Yield Companies to Consider Investing in for August 2024:

Altria Group (MO)

PepsiCo (PEP)

CVS Health (CVS)

Realty Income (O)

Verizon (VZ)

VICI Properties (VICI)

HSBC (HSBC)

Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF)

Ares Capital (ARCC)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

PepsiCo

PepsiCo presently pays a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 3.14%, which suggests that the company is suitable for investors looking for dividend income opportunities. In addition to that, I believe that PepsiCo is attractive for those looking for dividend growth, underscored by its 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 6.62% and its Payout Ratio of 65.03%, indicating plenty of scope for dividend enhancements in the future.

PepsiCo’s blend of dividend income and dividend growth, along with its significant competitive advantages, economic moat, and financial heath, led to its inclusion in The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

In comparison to its main competitor Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo has the lower Valuation (P/E [FWD] Ratio of 21.96 compared to Coca-Cola’s 26.58), provides investors with the higher dividend income (Dividend Yield [FWD] of 3.14% compared to 2.80%), and with the higher dividend growth rates (5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 6.62% compared to 3.65%). This makes PepsiCo the superior choice when striving to combine dividend income and dividend growth.

CVS Health

CVS Health has shown a weak performance within the past 12-month period. The company’s Total Return within this period has been -16.62% while the Total Return of the S&P 500 (VOO) has been 26.11%.

Today, CVS Health pays a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 4.56%. The company’s Payout Ratio stands at 34.00%, indicating plenty of room for dividend enhancements. In addition to that, it is worth highlighting that the company’s 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] lies at 5.39%, suggesting that it offers investors a mix of dividend income and dividend growth.

Moreover, CVS Health’s P/E [FWD] Ratio of 11.12 stands significantly below the Sector Median of 31.61, suggesting that the company is undervalued.

Due to the company’s blend of dividend income and dividend growth and its currently attractive Valuation, I am observing it for potential inclusion into the dividend portfolio I am building and documenting on Seeking Alpha.

Realty Income

Realty Income has also underperformed the S&P 500 within the last 12-month period: while Realty Income’s 12-month Total Return is 11.91%, the S&P 500’s Total Return is 26.11%.

At Realty Income’s current price level of $60.05, the company pays a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 5.26%, which makes it an attractive choice for dividend income-oriented investors. Realty Income presently represents 3.86% of our dividend portfolio, documented on Seeking Alpha.

The graphic below illustrates Consensus Dividend Estimates for Realty Income. The Consensus Yield stands at 5.21% for 2024, 5.38% for 2025, and 5.53% for 2026, underscoring Realty Income’s suitability for investors looking to combine dividend income and dividend growth.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties effectively combines dividend income and dividend growth, which is why the company is suitable for investors looking to earn extra income in the form of dividends while increasing this amount annually: while the company presently offers investors a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 5.25%, its 3-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] stands at 7.94%.

VICI Properties’ combination of dividend income and dividend growth, its attractive Valuation and financial health have been among the reasons for which I have added the company to The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, presently accounting for 2.03% of the overall portfolio.

The Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades further underscore my theory that VICI Properties is presently an attractive choice for dividend investors: for Dividend Growth, VICI Properties receives an A rating, while it receives a B+ for Dividend Safety, and a B for Dividend Yield and Dividend Consistency.

Allianz

The German insurance company Allianz currently offers investors a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 5.31%. This dividend is even more attractive when considering that the company has shown a 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate of 8.02%. This makes Allianz an attractive choice for those investors aiming to mix dividend income and dividend growth.

Given Allianz’s attractive mix of dividend income and dividend growth, as well as its attractive Valuation (P/E [TTM] Ratio of 11.95, which is below the Sector Median of 12.65), the company is not only a potential candidate for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, it is already one of the largest positions of my private investment portfolio, which has a strong focus on dividend growth and particularly prioritizes companies with attractive risk-reward profiles.

Below you can find a projection of Allianz’s Dividend and Yield on Cost when assuming that the company is able to increase its dividend by 5% for the next 30 years. The chart underlines that Allianz is an excellent choice for those investors aiming to combine dividend income and dividend growth.

Altria

Due to Altria’s attractive P/E [FWD] Ratio of 8.31, which stands 57.38% below the Sector Median, its appealing Dividend Yield [FWD] of 7.64%, along with a 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 4.14%, the company has been included in this list of high dividend yield companies to consider investing in during August.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking further underscores my decision to include Altria in this list: the company is ranked 5th out of 9 within the Tobacco Industry, and 43rd out of 185 within the Consumer Staples Industry. Within the overall ranking, Altria is positioned 910th out of 4445.

When compared to competitor Philip Morris (PM), Altria’s higher dividend and elevated dividend growth rate can be highlighted: while Altria’s Dividend Yield [FWD] and 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] stand at 7.64% and 4.14% respectively, Philip Morris’ metrics are 4.40% and 2.66%, respectively. These numbers indicate that Altria is the superior choice for those aiming to combine dividend income with dividend growth when compared to Philip Morris.

Altria’s low 24M Beta Factor of 0.32 indicates that you can significantly reduce portfolio volatility by including the company in your portfolio. Altria’s blend of dividend income and dividend growth, along with its ability to reduce portfolio volatility have been among the reasons for which I decided to include it in the dividend portfolio I am documenting here on Seeking Alpha as well as my private portfolio.

Verizon

At Verizon’s current price level of $40.61, the company pays a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 6.55%. However, its low 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 1.99% should be noted, which indicates reduced dividend growth potential and reduced potential for capital appreciation for investors. For those reasons, I suggest underweighting the Verizon position within your portfolio.

Presently, Verizon exhibits a P/E [FWD] Ratio of 9.15, which stands 50.49% below the Sector Median, underlying that the company is currently undervalued. This strengthens my belief to add Verizon to this list of high dividend yield companies to consider investing in during this month of August.

Verizon’s 24M Beta Factor of 0.51 indicates that the company can strongly contribute to lowering the volatility of your investment portfolio, making it an attractive defense play in a diversified portfolio. This is also one of the reasons for which Verizon is part of my private investment portfolio.

HSBC

HSBC presently exhibits a P/E [FWD] Ratio of 8.08, which is 32.13% below the Sector Median and 40.65% below its Average from the past 5 years, suggesting that the bank is presently undervalued. It is further worth highlighting that, at its current price level, it pays a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 7.13%. Given the company’s ability for income generation, it is also part of my private investment portfolio.

In addition to the above, it is worth highlighting HSBC’s attractive rating as according to the Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking. The London-based bank is ranked 7th out of 68 within the Diversified Banks Industry and 14th out of 676 within the Financials Sector. Within the overall ranking, it is 48th out of 4445.

The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia made it on this list of high dividend yield companies to consider investing in during this month of August, particularly due to its combination of dividend income and dividend growth, and its currently attractive Valuation.

The bank pays a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 6.56%, with a Payout Ratio of 66.79% and a 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 3.76%. These are metrics that underscore its ability to blend dividend income with dividend growth.

The company’s current P/E [FWD] Ratio of 10.10 stands 15.16% below the Sector Median, indicating that the bank is at least fairly valued at its current price level, reinforcing my decision to add it to this list.

Compared to U.S. banks such as JPMorgan (JPM) or Bank of America (BAC), The Bank of Nova Scotia pays a significantly higher Dividend Yield. While The Bank of Nova Scotia presently pays a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 6.56%, Bank of America’s Dividend Yield [FWD] stands at 2.64% and JPMorgan’s at 2.15%.

In addition to that, it is worth mentioning that the Canadian bank has a lower Valuation than these U.S. banks: The Bank of Nova Scotia exhibits a P/E [FWD] Ratio of 10.10 while Bank of America’s is at 12.06 and JPMorgan’s is 11.97.

Ares Capital

Founded in 2004, Ares Capital is a business development company with a current Market Capitalization of $13.07B. The company presently represents 3.49% of our dividend portfolio documented on Seeking Alpha, making it the fifth-largest position.

The company presently pays a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 9.26%, which makes it an attractive element for the income generation of a dividend portfolio. This is especially the case when also considering its potential for dividend growth, which is underscored by a 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 3.97%.

Below, you can find a projection of Ares Capital’s Dividend and Yield on Cost when assuming an Average Dividend Growth Rate of 2.5% for the next 30 years and that you would invest at the company’s current stock price of $20.74. The projection further underscores the company’s suitability for investors aiming to combine dividend income and dividend growth.

Conclusion

The companies presented in today’s article can serve as important elements for the income generation of your investment portfolio.

Not only do they pay an attractive amount of dividend today, they also have potential for dividend enhancements in the years ahead. This is supported by their positive dividend growth rates, robust financial health, and strong competitive advantages.

When implementing an investment portfolio such as The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, which effectively balances dividend producing companies with those that have strong dividend growth potential, investors can maximize their benefits. This is the case as they can invest with a reduced risk level, produce a significant amount of dividend, increase this amount on an annual basis and, simultaneously, strive for an attractive Total Return.

By incorporating some of these high dividend yield companies into your investment portfolio, you can strengthen its ability to produce dividend income while lowering its volatility, ensuring a reduced overall portfolio risk level and enhancing the likelihood of positive investment results.

By balancing the portfolio’s ability for immediate income generation and its potential for dividend growth, you can strategically position your portfolio to perform well in different market environments.

