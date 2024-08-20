JHVEPhoto

With a market capitalization of nearly $183 billion, Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is one of the largest businesses on the planet. The company has achieved this massive size by generating strong cash flows off of a large amount of revenue. But that's not all. Despite its size, it still manages to grow at a rather rapid pace. Of course, such quality and stability do not come cheap. When I last wrote about the company approximately one year ago in August 2023, I pointed out how expensive shares were. Even though the business was generating impressive growth and had demonstrated itself to be a high-quality operator, I could not get past how expensive shares were.

At the end of the day, this led me to rate the company a 'hold' to reflect my view at the time that shares would be unlikely to materially outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. In the year that has passed, I have been mostly right. Shares have seen a total upside of 28.6% while the S&P 500 is up slightly less at 26.7%. These days, management continues to generate strong growth. And there is no evidence that this growth trend should come to a halt.

This doesn't mean that it can't. The fact of the matter is that, after the market closes on August 22nd, the management team at Intuit is expected to announce financial results covering the final quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. The current expectation set by analysts and management is for attractive year-over-year expansion. This is true on the top line and, to an extent, on the bottom line. As great as this is to see, however, I do still maintain that shares are rather pricey. So even though the company might continue to grow rapidly moving forward, I think that much of that upside, relative to the broader market at least, is already priced in. As much as I would like to be bullish on the firm, this means that the best that I can rate it is the 'hold' I rated it previously.

A great company at a bad price

Fundamentally speaking, Intuit has achieved remarkable results in recent years. From 2021 through 2023, revenue with the company exploded from $9.63 billion to $14.37 billion. This growth has mostly been achieved from two of the firm's four operating segments. The largest of these, the Small Business & Self-Employed segment, includes revenue from its online ecosystem such as QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Live, and other QuickBooks offerings. It also includes its desktop ecosystem under the QuickBooks names. Merchant payment processing services, the sale of financial supplies, and even financing activities for small businesses, are also included under this umbrella.

From 2021 through 2023, sales under this segment nearly doubled from $4.69 billion to $8.04 billion. Surprisingly, the company did see some rather decent growth from its desktop ecosystem. But the vast majority of the sales growth came from its online ecosystem, with revenue skyrocketing from $2.75 billion to $5.76 billion. This, management said, was driven by a rise in customer count, higher prices, and a shift in the mix of customer preferences to higher-priced offerings. Mailchimp revenue also contributed to this top-line growth, while online payment revenue aided as well. The company even reported a rise in online payments revenue because of a higher customer count and an increase in total payment volume on a per customer basis.

The other big segment is its Consumer segment. From 2021 through 2023, revenue expanded from $3.56 billion to $4.14 billion. This was because of a shift in product mix to higher priced offerings, combined with higher prices for its products. However, it is worth noting that the company did see a decline in total tax revenue. This isn't to say that everything was great. Even though Credit Karma revenue shot up nicely from 2021 to 2022, there was a drop from $1.81 billion in 2022 to $1.63 billion last year. This is because of a reduction in personal loan, home loan, auto insurance, and auto loan products. This makes a tremendous amount of sense when you consider tightened consumer budgets and rising interest rates. Meanwhile, the company's smallest segment, ProTax, saw only a modest rise in sales over the past few years from $517 million to $561 million. But given how small this is compared to the overall pie, I don't think it really warrants any meaningful discussion.

With this surge in revenue has also come a growth in profitability. But that should not be shocking in the least. I say this because, historically speaking, services and software-oriented revenue tends to be quite high in margin. And when you add on to that rapid revenue growth, it stands to reason that you would see a nice improvement on the bottom line. Net income over the last three years grew from $2.06 billion to $2.38 billion. But it's not all. Operating cash flow managed to rise from $3.25 billion to $5.05 billion. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a leap from $3.16 billion to $4.45 billion. And finally, EBITDA for the enterprise expanded from $2.84 billion to $3.78 billion.

Not surprisingly, growth for the company has continued into the 2024 fiscal year. During the first nine months, sales totaled $13.10 billion. That happens to be 12.4% above the $11.66 billion generated at the same time last year. As was the case for the prior few years, most of the companies' increase in revenue during this time was driven by its Small Business & Self-Employed segment. Revenue jumped from $5.91 billion to $6.98 billion. This increase of 18.1% was attributable to a 20.2% surge in online ecosystem revenue as the company benefited from strong demand for its payroll offerings, as well as its payment offerings. Mailchimp revenue jumped an impressive $107 million as well. And most of all this was because of growth and the number of users on its platform, combined with higher prices and an increase in payment volume per customer where that was relevant. Higher prices and paid customer growth helped to push Mailchimp revenue higher.

Consumer revenue also rose nicely, climbing by 8.1% from $4.01 billion to $4.33 billion. A shift to higher priced service offerings, as well as higher prices in general and growth associated with TurboTax Live, was responsible for this. Unlike what we saw from 2022 to 2023, there was a slight amount of improvement coming from Credit Karma. Spurred on by revenue from its credit card operations, as well as premium subscriptions for Credit Karma, overall revenue expanded by 1.1%. And even ProTax saw some growth, with revenue jumping from $533 million to $570 million because of higher average revenue per customer.

Naturally, profitability for the company has been on the rise as well. From the first nine months of last year to the first nine months of this year, net income shot up 30% from $2.30 billion to $2.98 billion. Operating cash flow grew from $4.20 billion to $4.47 billion, while the adjusted figure for it expanded from $3.90 billion to $4.76 billion. And finally, EBITDA for the enterprise expanded from $3.61 billion to $4.25 billion.

When it comes to the rest of the 2024 fiscal year, there's not much in terms of the quantity of data that we can look forward to. And this is because we only have one final quarter. The good news for investors is that management seems quite optimistic. They anticipate sales of between $3.063 billion and $3.099 billion. At the midpoint, this would translate to a 13.6% jump compared to the $2.71 billion the company reported at the same time of 2023. Analysts seem even more optimistic, with revenue expected to come in slightly higher at $3.09 billion.

On the bottom line, management said that earnings per share during the final quarter should be somewhere between $0.25 and $0.30. That would actually stack up poorly against the $0.32 per share that the company reported for the final quarter of 2023. That would also translate to a decline in net income from $89 million to $78.1 million. Analysts, meanwhile, expect earnings per share of $0.28. That would come out to roughly $80 million. On an adjusted basis, however, Management believes that earnings will be between $1.80 and $1.85. That would be between $511 million and $525 million. That would be meaningfully higher than the $1.65, or $467 million, that management reported for the same time last year. But once again, analysts seem very optimistic. They expect adjusted earnings to be $1.85, which is near the high end of the range and would translate to $525 million in profits. As a note, I am not a fan of management's measure of adjusted earnings. This is primarily because the firm adds back stock-based compensation. By the time you factor in all of the other adjustments included into adjusted earnings, what the firm is trying to show is basically a proxy for cash flow. While this can be important, there are reasons why earnings are distinct from cash flows.

Unfortunately, we don't really know what to expect when it comes to other profitability metrics. But if we annualize the results seen so far for the year, we would get an adjusted operating cash flow of $5.43 billion and EBITDA of $4.45 billion. With these figures, you can see how shares of the company are priced in the chart above. Pretty much, no matter how you look at it, shares are very expensive. They are even more expensive than what the company was priced at when I last wrote about it roughly one year ago. But they aren't just expensive on an absolute basis. They are also pricey compared to most similar firms. In the table below, I compared Intuit with five comparable businesses. On both a price to earnings basis and on a price to operating cash flow basis, three of the five companies ended up being cheaper than Intuit. However, this number rises to four of the five on an EV to EBITDA basis.

Company Price/Earnings Price/Operating Cash Flow EV/EBITDA Intuit 59.5 33.7 41.3 SAP SE (SAP) 95.2 32.4 37.9 Salesforce (CRM) 47.7 21.8 24.2 Adobe (ADBE) 50.6 39.0 32.7 Synopsys (SNPS) 60.7 68.1 45.8 PayPal Holdings (PYPL) 16.8 10.2 9.3 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Compared to similar enterprises, I wouldn't exactly call Intuit an expensive stock. But on an absolute basis, shares do look very expensive. Yes, the firm is growing rapidly. However, it will take meaningful additional growth to justify these types of multiples. This doesn't mean that I'm bearish on the firm. It is a truly high-quality business that, over the long run, will almost certainly continue doing well. But unless something changes, I think that keeping a 'hold' rating on it makes sense. Now, in terms of change, the best opportunity would be when management reports financial results. That opportunity is just around the corner. But unless management can come out with results that significantly exceed expectations and guidance for even further growth ahead, I think that a more cautious approach is warranted.