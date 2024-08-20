VYM: High Dividend Stocks Outperforming So Far In The Second Half

NoSystem images

The second half is shaping up to be a different story from the first half of 2024. When analyzing markets and spotting favorable risk and reward opportunities across funds, I like to see which equity factors are performing best on both an absolute and relative basis. Right now, the high dividend yield factor is showing off. The gain on the growth-heavy S&P 500 for this factor is solid at 2.4%, a significant improvement from underperformance seen from the start of 2023 through this past June.

With interest rates poised to fall on the short end of the yield curve, as the Fed begins its interest-rate-cutting cycle, it's possible that high-yield blue-chip companies could appear more attractive on a fundamental basis, too.

I reiterate a buy rating on the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM). Shares are up modestly since my springtime buy recommendation, slightly underperforming the S&P 500 Total Return Index, but there has been a decent relative advance in the past six weeks. For long-term investors, though, this ETF is a solid, low-cost choice and sports strong diversification characteristics. Moreover, as charted below, the price-to-earnings multiple of the dividend factor is near historical lows.

Second-Half Performance Factors: High Dividend Yield Strong

Koyfin Charts

High Dividend Stocks Historically Cheap

BofA Global Research

According to the issuer, VYM seeks to track the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which measures the investment return of common stocks of companies characterized by high dividend yields. The ETF provides a convenient way to track the performance of stocks that are forecasted to have above-average dividend yields while following a passively managed, full-replication approach.

VYM's assets under management has risen from $65 billion to $70 billion since my previous analysis, helped by both asset-price appreciation and continued money inflows. Its forward dividend yield is now 2.88%, up three basis points from May, while the six-basis-point expense ratio fund sports very strong share-price momentum.

I also favor VYM given its risk characteristics - the diversified allocation has historically featured a tame beta and liquidity metrics are healthy. Average daily volume over the past three months is nearly 800,000 shares, while the ETF's 30-day median bid/ask spread is tight at just two basis points, per Vanguard.

For a refresh on the portfolio, the 4-star, Gold-rated ETF by Morningstar plots in the top-right of the style box, evidence of its bent to the large-cap value corner. Just 3% of VYM is considered growth, and that's a risk if we see a renewed period of alpha from the Magnificent Seven stocks and the Nasdaq Composite writ large.

But with a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 16, the fund is more than four turns cheaper than the SPX. It's also important to point out that VYM's portfolio is not high momentum and its earnings quality is considered low compared to high-free-cash flow mega-cap tech stocks today.

VYM: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

But VYM is not all-out on the tech trade. In fact, the biggest holding is chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO). You'll find more traditional blue-chip firms in the top 10 holdings, too, including the best Dow stock so far in 2024 - Walmart (WMT).

Bigger picture, Financials is the largest sector weight at more than 20% and Information Technology, greater than 30% of the S&P 500, is just 12% of VYM. Thus, prospective investors should anticipate a performance deviation from the broad US stock market. Utilities, the best sector YTD, is a significant overweight.

VYM: A Diversified Sector Breakout, 13 Years of Rising Dividends

Seeking Alpha

Top Dow Stocks YTD: WMT Leads

Barchart

2025 SPX implied dividend yield just 1.36%

Goldman Sachs

Utilities Leading Sector YTD

Koyfin Charts

Where we run into short-term problems is with respect to seasonality. September is VYM's worst month of the year, on average, over the past decade.

We have historically seen gains in the fund in each month of the fourth quarter, though. Thus, being patient for a favorable entry with new cash may be prudent over the next month-plus.

VYM: Weak Seasonal Trends August-September

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

With a low expense ratio, depressed P/E, and a diversified mix of US large-cap value stocks, VYM's technical situation is sanguine. Notice in the chart below that shares continue to hold key support near the $115 mark, a level I have been watching throughout the year. New resistance might have emerged around $125, though. That's where the fund topped out at twice in July. But with a long-term 200-day moving average that is on the rise and a series of higher lows in place, the bulls clearly control the primary trend.

Also, take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph - it has been ranging between about 40 and 75, a generally bullish range. I liked that VYM has not reached technical oversold conditions since way back in October 2023, but it has also not exhibited signs of a blow-off top. The trend is steadily higher, with the 50dma having been above the 200dma since the start of 2024. We can perhaps eye a potential upside target of $135 based on the $20 range height from mid-2021 through this past February, but that's just a general target to consider based on the charts.

Overall, VYM continues to act well on both a short-term and intermediate-term basis.

VYM: Shares Above Important Support, Rising 200dma, Bullish RSI Trends

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on VYM. I see the low-cost US large-cap value fund as attractive on valuation with emerging relative strength despite a weak historical seasonal stretch ongoing.