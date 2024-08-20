Market Volatility: What's Going On

Liubomyr Vorona/iStock via Getty Images

"U.S. stock markets have rebounded quickly after a dramatic start to August but trading in derivatives markets suggests many investors are not convinced the calm will last."

So writes Nicholas Megaw in the Financial Times.

What is Mr. Megaw looking at?

Well. first of all, he is looking at the CBOE volatility index and its movements from the middle of July, up to the present time.

CBoe Volatility Index: ViX (Federal Reserve)

But, Mr. Megaw is looking even beyond the ViX index, to the VVIX index.

The concern is that investors are very, very nervous right now and anything could set off a renewed bounce in stock market prices.

So. Mr. Megaw introduces the VVIX index:

"One sign that is being closely watched by traders is the "VVIX"--the expected volatility of expected volatility."

The VIX index is known as the "fear index" of Wall Street, using options tied to the S&P 500 index to measure how much investors expect the stock index to move over the next 30 days.

The VVIX "uses a similar calculation on derivatives tied to the VIX itself, showing how much investors expect 'fear' to rise and fall over the same period."

Here is a chart of the VVIX index published by the Financial Times.

VVIX Index (LSEG)

Garrett DeSimone, head of quantitative research at OptionMetrics is quoted:

"There's been a risk-on attitude...[but] the VVIX is saying we're not fully back to where it started...there's a little bit of anxiety sitting in pockets of the market."

The cause of this anxiety?

Well, Mr. Megaw focuses on some of the economic data that have been released over the past month or so.

And, these statistical releases, I'm sure, had their impact on the investment community.

However, I would like to introduce one other factor that could have played a role in the uncertainty...and anxiety...that now exists within the investment community.

What is that factor?

The upcoming presidential election.

The Republican nominating convention ended on July 18, 2024.

President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race on July 21, 2024.

The first upward movements in the VIX began right around this time!

And, then the index moved up and up and up.

The timing is remarkable.

Could this change to the political future have rattled the investment community and the stock markets?

Lots of uncertainty there.

What will happen during this week, as the convention of the Democratic Party takes place?

And, then after.

This is something we might watch over the next couple of months as the presidential election unfolds.

Watching these indexes might really provide some other information that is needed to understand what is going on in the stock market.

The choice of president is going to have a substantial impact on what economic policies are emphasized and which ones are not.

The response of the investment community is going to be very important in terms of where the markets are going to be going.

The responses of the investment community need to be understood as the presidential campaign works itself through to the election.

The movement in the stock market, itself, may tell us a lot about the feelings of the investment community as the election moves toward a finish. There certainly have been market movements in the past several elections concerning how the investment community likes the way an election is moving and about the conclusions that come about following the election.

And, given the candidates running in the election, the environment surrounding the election, itself, could be very volatile.