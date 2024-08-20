serts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the United States and internationally.

We have started coverage on the company in March 2023 with an initial neutral rating, which we have upgraded to a buy in August 2023. The primary reasons for our upgrade have been the attractive return to shareholders in the form of quarterly dividends and share buybacks, as well as the strong financial performance, including sales and EPS growth.

Analysis history (Author)

Now that more than a year has passed, we decided to revisit our previous thesis and discuss, whether our previous bullish view is still valid in light of the firm's latest quarterly earnings results that have been published late July.

Additionally, to looking at a set of traditional price multiples, we are also going to use a dividend discount model for our evaluation, which also aims to take the positive impacts of the share buybacks into account.

Valuation update

While in our previous analysis we have only used a simple relative valuation approach, today we will be using a slightly more method - a dividend discount model.

We believe that using this approach could give us a different view on the valuation, focusing on shareholder returns. In our view, this method is justified as the firm is already in the mature growth phase, and it has a long history of returning value to its shareholders in the form of dividends and through share buybacks.

Dividend history (SA)

If we look at the firm's latest quarterly results, we can see that MDLZ's free cash flow remains high enough to maintain both the dividends and the share buybacks.

Cash flow (MDLZ)

To estimate the fair value of MDLZ's stock, we need two input parameters for our model: Required rate of return and dividend growth rate.

Required rate of return

To stay as realistic as possible, we normally like to use the firm's weighted average cost of capital (WACC) as the required rate of return in our model. According to the latest estimates, MDLZ's WACC is 6%. If we would like to stay more conservative, we can use the higher end of the range, which is 6.8%.

WACC (valueInvesting.io)

Dividend growth rate

When we are using a single stage dividend discount model - meaning that we have one constant growth rate in perpetuity - it is important to have realistic growth assumptions; otherwise we can significantly overestimate the firm's fair value. To stay realistic, we either like to use the firm's long-term dividend growth rate, or the growth rate of the overall economy, which is roughly 2.5%.

Dividend growth (SA)

MDLZ's dividend growth has been very strong, however, which is definitely not sustainable indefinitely. But using a constant 2.5% growth is also not representative, as it may underestimate the firm's potential in the near term. For this reason, we are going to use a 6% growth rate until 2030, and 2.5% thereafter.

Results (Author)

Using these input parameters, we get a fair value estimate of $68 per share, which is marginally below the current share price of $70. Our estimate, however, does not take into account the positive impacts of share buybacks.

Return to shareholders (SA)

Over the past years, MDLZ has returned significant amounts to shareholders through share buybacks, and these amounts need to be accounted for.

If we assume that the entire amount would be returned as dividends, we would get a roughly $3.48 per share annual payout. Plugging this value into our dividend discount model would result in a fair value of $126 per share, significantly above the current share price.

Results (Author)

If we look at the valuation from a relative valuation point of view, and compare a set of traditional price multiples, we can see that MDLZ's stock is selling at a discount compared to its own historic valuation figures, but is still trading at a premium compared to the sector median.

Valuation (SA)

If we narrow down the peer group to a handful of companies in the packaged foods and meats industry, the firm also does not seem to be very cheap.

Comparison (SA)

All in all, we believe that currently, MDLZ's stock is attractively valued. While the $126 per share estimate may be too aggressive, in our opinion the attractive shareholder returns justify the current price and multiples, and make MDLZ an attractive investment option for dividend- and dividend growth investors.

It is important however to also take a look at the company fundamentals before drawing final conclusions, in order to understand the micro- and macroeconomic considerations that are likely to drive the firm's financial performance in the near future.

Quarterly earnings highlights

In the most recent quarter, MDLZ has achieved revenues of $8.34 billion, missing analyst expectations by $110.56 million and declining roughly 2% year-over-year. On the other hand, EPS have come in above initial expectation at $0.86.

Income statement (MDLZ)

Let us look into these results a bit more in detail.

Sales

While revenue has declined by roughly 2%, organic net revenue has actually increased by about 2.5%. This is a result of a strong pricing action (4.7%), partially offset by weaker demand resulting in lower volume/mix (-2.2%).

Highlights (MDLZ)

If we break down these results into different markets, we can see that both emerging and developing markets have performed well, but in relative terms, the emerging markets have exhibited the larger growth.

Result by geography (MDLZ)

If we look at segments, instead of geographies, we can also see a widespread growth, with all three reportable segments contributing to the attractive financial results.

Segment results (MDLZ)

All in all, we believe that MDLZ has delivered strong results despite the challenging macroeconomic environment and poor consumer sentiment. Looking forward, we believe that with potentially decreasing interest rates - driven by the Fed's decisions later this year - consumer confidence is likely going to increase, leading to higher demand and higher sales of discretionary products. This could benefit MDLZ is the coming year potentially.

Profitability

While we are satisfied with the firm's sales performance, its profitability has been deteriorating significantly. The gross margin has shrunk by as much as 590 bps, while the operating margin has declined by 660 bps. These have been driven by a wide variety of factors that have been summarized by management:

"Mark-to-market gains/(losses) from currency and commodity hedging activities, the impact of our 2023 divestiture of the developed market gum business, higher acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments, costs incurred for the ERP System Implementation program and higher costs incurred for the Simplify to Grow program."

We believe that many of these factors are one-off items and are not likely to have negative impacts in the coming quarters. We would, however, need to keep a close eye on this, as such negative trends in margin developments can quickly turn into significant risks.

Conclusions

According to our dividend discount model and a set of price multiples, MDLZ's stock appears to be attractively valued at the current share price.

The firm has delivered strong financial results in the previous quarter, generating more than enough cash flow from operations to finance its strategic initiatives, to pay dividends and to also buy back shares.

The development of the profitability should be monitored over the coming quarters.

All in all, we believe that our previous bullish rating is still justified.