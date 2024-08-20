Mondelez International: Despite The Declining Margins, We Believe The Valuation Is Attractive

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • The aim of this article today is to give an updated view of Mondelez's business and its valuation to our readers.
  • Using a dividend discount model, the fair value estimate of MDLZ's stock is $68 per share, potentially reaching $126 per share when considering the positive impacts of the share buybacks.
  • Despite declining volume/mix, MDLZ has shown organic sales growth in both emerging and developing markets, across all of its segments, making it an attractive investment option for dividend investors.
  • We reiterate our "buy" rating.
Lotus Biscoff Biscuits

serts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the United States and internationally.

We have started coverage on the company in March 2023 with an initial neutral rating, which we have

This article was written by

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
1.28K Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy, and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MDLZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MDLZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MDLZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News