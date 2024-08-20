twohumans

Today's analysis emphasizes Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC), a U.S.-based business development company. The fund primarily invests in a blend of middle-market debt and mezzanine products to provide its investors with telling income.

Despite its promising headline features, we identified challenges facing Great Elm. Herewith are some of our findings.

Great Elm's Strategy

Great Elm's primary focus is income, which it achieves by investing in numerous industries and instruments. As shown below, the fund has about 67 investments, of which 51 are debt investments, yielding an average of 13.1%. Furthermore, as of its second quarter, Great Elm's portfolio fair value stood at $297 million, and its net asset value at $126 million.

Overview (Great Elm)

Great Elm's asset mix shows that 69% of its assets are floating-rate investments, meaning its dividend profile likely has high interest and credit spread sensitivity. However, floating-rate instruments usually have low price sensitivity (relative to interest rates) as their income components are mostly negatively correlated to their discount rates – the formal terminology for this is "duration."

Portfolio Review (Great Elm)

Let's examine Great Elm's asset base in further detail.

About 63% of its portfolio spans corporate credit, of which 74% is debt tranched. The fund's debt tranche's yield stood at 13.2% in Q2 and possessed weighted average maturity of 3.3 years. Moreover, as shown later, the portfolio is industry-diversified, limiting industry exposure to approximately 10%

Furthermore, Great Elm invests in equity closed-end funds and equity-based collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). For those unaware, CLOs are essentially leveraged loans packaged into diversified portfolios; they generally provide solid income when interest rates and credit spreads are elevated.

Aside: Although CLOs are loans, investors can, at times, invest in their residual values, aka equity tranche. See this link for information about tranching.

Corporate Portfolio (Great Elm)

Herewith is Great Elm's corporate portfolio industry exposure.

Industry Exposure (Great Elm)

A final material matter to mention is Great Elm's specialty finance offerings. The fund invests in numerous alternatives, including factoring (invoice-based finance), asset finance (working capital), real estate financing, and a range of healthcare lending.

Specialty Finance (Great Elm)

Our Concerns

Receding Net Interest Income

Great Elm reported its second-quarter results earlier this month, revealing a total investment income miss of $130,000. Additionally, the fund reported a net interest income per share miss of two cents.

Accounting Item Value Y/Y Change Total Investment Income $9.55 million +6.1% NII-per-Share $0.32 -15.6% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha (Q2 Results)

Great Elm's net interest income has slipped in recent quarters, and it experienced a consecutive quarterly write-down of illiquid investments, which impacted its net asset value-per-share by 39 cents and resulted in an accounting loss.

Where to from here?

Unfortunately, Great Elm didn't disclose many details about its impairments or the quality of its existing asset base. However, a systematic analysis provides some guidance.

Firstly, as illustrated in the following diagram, speculative-grade defaults have risen sharply in 2024. Moreover, leveraged loan defaults have spiked to around 7% from 2% in early 2022, and option-adjusted spreads are highly volatile.

Speculative Grade Defaults (Wall Street Journal)

Below is an illustration of investment-grade option-adjusted spreads (which convey credit spread risk) to supplement the speculative-grade and leveraged loan data above. About 50% of Great Elm's asset mix consists of first-lien debt, and 8% is second-lien debt. Investment-grade debt isn't as sensitive to credit spreads as high-yield debt, but it still illustrates the market's outlook on the credit environment.

Investment Grade OAS (St.Louis Fed)

With systematic risk edging up, we think additional impairments are possible, especially as talks of an interest rate pivot might spike credit spreads even further (credit spreads and interest rates are mostly inversely related). Furthermore, lower net income might occur via tighter funding rate-to-gross income yields.

The following figure conveys Great Elm's comprehensive income statement. Note how gross and net interest income per share has tapered in recent quarters.

Comprehensive Income Statement (Great Elm)

Raising Capital From A Subsidiary

If you revert to Great Elm's income statement, you'll see that Great Elm's interest expense remained flat year-over-year. However, consider the following: During Q2, Great Elm raised an additional $12 million in equity from its subsidiary Prosper Peak Holdings, LLC for a $3 million investment in Prosperity Peak from Great Elm.

Although the company raised an additional $55.6 million in external capital (during Q2), it is shown that Great Elm relies on interparty transactions. Does this artificially lower its funding base? We think so.

Here is a breakdown of Great Elm's latest funding expedition. Although we see a solid spread between the BDC's asset and liability levels, we highlight the receding spread and interparty transactions.

Latest Capital Raises - Click on Image To Enlarge (Great Elm)

Even while considering its interparty transactions, Great Elm's asset coverage ratio seems robust. However, as previously mentioned, higher corporate bond default rates are occurring alongside global disinflation. Therefore, lower recovery rates are likely. As such, we would encourage contextualizing the vehicle's coverage metrics.

Fiscal Period Asset Coverage Ratio Q2 2023 161.5% Q1 2024 180.2% Q2 2024 (Latest Quarter) 171% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

I want to clarify that we don't dislike Great Elm's key funding metrics on an absolute basis. Instead, we emphasize their trajectory.

Specialty Finance

Another component we are worried about is Great Elm's specialty lending business.

Specialty Lending Supply Chain (Great Elm)

Our primary concern is Specialty Finance's factoring segment, which buys receivables. Great Elm's Specialty Finance buys 75% to 85% of a firm's receivables and remits the rest (less fees) upon receipt of the receivables.

We dislike this business for two reasons. Firstly, unpaid receivables are typical whenever the economy enters a cooling period. As discussed in a previous article (link here), we think the economy is cooling, which might lead to higher uncollectibles. Furthermore, factoring can be subjective due to the leniency of receivables and sales recognition practices.

An additional consideration is Specialty Finance's asset-based lending to businesses. As discussed before, default rates are increasing, and inflation is diminishing. Therefore, we fear exacerbating risk on working capital paired with lower collateral values is possible.

Valuation and Dividends

P/NAV

The following diagram illustrates Great Elm's price-to-net asset value and net asset value per share for its respective fiscal periods; a discussion follows.

Fiscal Period NAVPS P/NAV Q2 2023 $12.21 0.64x Q3 2023 $12.88 0.64x Q4 2023 $12.99 0.76x Q1 2024 $12.57 0.79x Q2 2024 (Latest Quarter) $12.06 0.89x Click to enlarge

Source: Great Elm, Yahoo Finance.

Aside: I calculated the P/NAV by using Great Elm's adjusted closing price on the date of its given earnings release.

Great Elm's last five quarters show it has continually traded at a price-to-NAV below 1x. Moreover, by averaging the past four quarters and using its August 19 market price, we computed a trailing price-to-NAV of around 0.78x.

Considering its continuous P/NAV discount and receding NAVPS, Great Elm's P/NAV discount probably doesn't present an arbitrage opportunity. Instead, we believe the vehicle's fundamentals and past multiples justify the BDC's discount.

Dividend

Great Elm's dividend distribution has been consistent. However, lower implied interest rates might re-adjust some of its variable rate assets, leading to lower income. Nonetheless, the BDC has a trailing dividend yield of 14.17%, which we find commendable.

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

The following diagram contextualizes Great Elm's dividend yield through a peer comparison. The chart shows that although a price discount is the likely cause, its dividend yield is best-in-class.

Business Development Company Trailing Dividend Yield Great Elm 14.17% Palmer Square Capital (PSBD) 5.14% Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) 13.01% Nuveen Chruchill Direct Lending (NCDL) 5.29% Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) 10.39% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) 4.97% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

So, we have established that Great Elm is likely trading at a justified discount, yet its dividend yield seems best-in-class.

Where do we go from here?

Quantitative risk data shows Great Elm has a monthly value-at-risk (5%) of 15.93%, a monthly conditional value-at-risk of 26.72%, and a maximum drawdown of 91.63%. In our opinion, these figures illustrate extreme price risk, overshadowing Great Elm's potential income-based benefits, especially considering the BDC's receding NII per share.

Metric Value VAR (5%) 15.93% CVaR (5%) 26.72% Max Drawdown 91.63% Click to enlarge

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Sidenote: For those unaware, VaR (5%) is a measure of tail risk, conveying the historical amount a portfolio has lost in 5% of its traded months. CVaR is an average amount that falls beyond that.

In Summary

Although Great Elm's dividend yield is desirable, we think its fundamental factors are waning, concurrently enhancing the BDC's price risk.

Salient data shows that Great Elm's net interest income per share is receding. Moreover, our analysis points out critical risk factors pertaining to rising default and recovery rate risk in both the investment-grade and non-investment-grade credit markets. The added risk might result in additional impairment losses and diminishing net income.

Furthermore, Great Elm recently engaged in another capital raise. Although its gross income-to-funding cost spreads remain respectable, we discovered interparty transactions as a Great Elm subsidiary funded a noteworthy portion of the BDC's second-quarter liabilities.

Lastly, we noticed that Great Elm's price-to-NAV discount has persisted for an extended period, suggesting a discount is warranted, especially as data shows that the BDC has illustrious price risk and questionable fundamental aspects.

We would avoid this asset for the time being.