Black_Kira

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is a next-generation battery company with unique technology, a high-profile joint venture with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and ongoing relationships with five other major automakers.

QS will sell its products into a market with a TAM measured in the hundreds of trillions of dollars, a market being chased by several early-stage companies, a host of legacy lithium-ion battery makers, and automakers looking to vertically integrate into the space.

Next-generation batteries offer the possibility of a significant drive train advantage for an automaker, something that has never been seen before. A car that can travel five times as far as the competition on a single tank of gas was never developed, but that might be what automakers are looking for when investing in new battery technologies. A car that can travel 1,000 miles on a single charge rather than the 250 miles common today, it would deliver a change in market share of car sales we have never seen the like of before.

If a new battery technology company can deliver such a step change in EV performance before its competition, it might be worth trillions of dollars. If it develops similar performance tech but is not the first to market it would be worth hundreds of billions, but if the tech doesn't come up to standard, they are probably worth nothing.

I will look at several next-generation battery companies and hope to invest in one that might deliver this technological step change and provide an enormous return on my investment. This first article on QS will be followed by articles on SES AI (SES) and Solid Power (SLDP). If I have not found a company to invest in, I will expand the search to Amprius (AMPX) and Tesla (TSLA).

Market Dynamics

The potential size of the market is enormous at the Baird Global Consumer Forum 2024, the QS delegate said (QS: 2024 Baird 2024 Global Consumer Transcript, 2024-6-4)

And it's such a big market, if you think of like $5,000 of cells per vehicle on the premium, maybe more, 80-plus million vehicles.

That would represent a total Tam of $400 Trillion, with a T as the delegate said.

Next-gen batteries will be assessed on three key metrics: Power Density (which will deliver range, a crucial differentiator for EVs), Charge Time (commonly measured as the time it takes to charge from 10% full to 80%), and Safety.

The next-gen battery companies should be compared using three further metrics: their potential customer base (which OEMs are they working with?), time to commercialization and battery price. The price issue will have to wait for future articles, as we are currently several years away from commercial deployment, so it is impossible to have any ideas or evidence about pricing strategies.

In an earlier article on SLDP, I presented the following table of competitors in this space

Next-Gen Battery Companies (Author)

I keep tracking the developments of each company, hoping to find one leaping ahead. There have been notable changes to the list of competitors, but mostly companies dropping out or falling behind and auto companies beginning to sign up with multiple battery companies. The changes are to be expected; not every research line will work out, and OEMs do not want to miss out on the improvements that a new tech might offer.

Technical Differentiation

Current Lithium batteries have four key components, which offer the potential for technical improvement. This image from "let's Talk Science" shows the basic setup of a battery; for this article is important to recognize that the battery has two additional metal parts, the positive and negative terminals on the starter battery of your car collect the current from the anode and the cathode, in a battery cell they are metal plates of varying compounds one on the anode side and one on the cathode.

Simple Battery Diagram (letstalkscience)

During charging, Lithium ions move from the cathode, through the electrolyte and the separator to the anode, where they are stored. During discharge, they move in the opposite direction. The power density is a function of how many ions the anode can store, and the charge time is a function of the time it takes to get them there.

The electrolyte and the separator are responsible for the safety of the battery; the separator stops the battery from short-circuiting, and the electrolyte is the part that can cause a fire in a thermal runway incident.

All battery manufacturers are working on developing new tech for one or more of these battery components: the cathode, the anode, the electrolyte, and the separator.

QS Technical Focus: The Anode

In current batteries, anodes are generally made of graphite with various amounts of silicon. Amprius and Enovix (ENVX) differentiate by having pure silicon anodes. QS, like SES, are designing lithium metal anodes.

QS has removed the anode entirely, using a lithium metal plate to perform the current collector and anode tasks. For this to work, they designed a solid-state ceramic separator that stops the dendrites forming on the lithium metal anode from reaching the cathode. As the battery does not have an anode, they do not need electrolyte on the anode side of the separator.

The separator is the key part of the tech. Electrovaya (ELVA) is the QS competitor renowned as a leader in ceramic separators, and they are trying to adapt their tech to solid-state batteries. Still, they appear to be making little progress and I no longer consider them a competitor.

QS has simplified the cell configuration

From (metal-cathode-electrolyte-separator-electrolyte-anode-metal)

To (metal-cathode/electrolyte-separator-metal).

A significant reduction in components offering the potential of higher density per cell, lower charging times as the ions have less difference to travel, and reduced cost of components.

A QS cell (QS website)

The other battery element is the QS cathode, it is an organic liquid and QS calls it a catholyte. Research into the catholyte continues in the Q2 10K QS said (P37) "We are evaluating multiple cathode material compositions for inclusion in our solid-state battery cells and have not yet finalized the cathode composition or formulation,"

Many would say the QS battery is not really a solid-state-battery (SSB) because it has a liquid catholyte and I have some sympathy with that view; SLDP is probably the only company with a true solid-state battery technology.

However, it doesn't matter if it is all solid, part liquid or all liquid. It is the performance of the battery under the three criteria of energy density, charge time, and safety which will make the difference. The actual tech involved is immaterial to commercialization and business success.

Potential and Achieved Performance

As I have said the three key issues are energy density, charge time and safety; none of the new battery companies have yet produced a commercial product, so we must look at where they are now and what they hope to achieve.

QS Energy Density and Charge Times.

We should consider two energy density measures: Wh/Kg and Wh/L. The first tells us about the density regarding weight (gravimetric) and the second regarding volume (volumetric). Both are key measures, and in both cases, bigger is better. These two figures will determine the vehicle's range.

It is not sensible to consider just the proposed range, as a company could manipulate this figure by altering the size of the battery they use.

In the Q2 IR Presentation, QS has this slide. It compares the target energy density for the QS 5Ah format cell with the batteries in market leading EVs. The slide suggests the QS are targeting volumetric energy density of 770-850 Wh/L and a charge time between 10 and 18 minutes in the short term with the soon-to-be-released QS 5Ah product (called QSE-5) and have a longer-term target of over 1,000 Wh/L and charge times under 10 minutes. The chart makes it clear what a step change in performance these new technologies could bring to the performance of EVs and, likely, the uptake of this technology. It breaks the relationship current batteries have between energy density and charge time. Porsche has gone for fast charge low density and Rivian (RIVN) have gone for slow charge high density. The market-leading Tesla has picked a sweet spot between the two.

Energy Density - Charge Time (QS investor deck)

With regard to gravimetric energy density, QS do not share such clear targets of what they hope to achieve. This is probably a reflection of the ongoing work on the catholyte. They do regularly share the following research, first released in 2015.

QS and Energy Density (QS investor deck)

The research suggests a gravimetric density above 500 Wh/Kg, again significantly above what has been achieved in conventional lithium-Ion batteries. The chart does seem flawed, Amprius have announced a 450 Wh/Kg battery using its silicon anode, something the chart suggests is not possible.

Safety

The biggest safety concern with batteries is the possibility of a thermal runway developing, leading to a fire or an explosion. It would seem logical that the continued use of a liquid catholyte might reduce the safety of a QS battery, but that appears not to be the case. QS have shared results of the testing performed on their prototype cells, and they are very impressive. In this video, QS shares the results of a nail penetration test, an external short circuit test and the most crucial of all, a thermal runway test. In the thermal runway test the QS cell was heated to 300 degrees Celsius and did not catch fire, a traditional lithium-ion cylindrical 2170, widely used in the industry cell burst into flames at 175 degrees going into thermal runway. The QS cell passed the other two tests with good safety profiles.

Although this is low-volume testing on prototype cells, it suggests that the QS battery will have a greater safety profile than what is currently available.

Thermal runway is an area that some competitors are experiencing problems with, SLDP reported a thermal runway in a small number of its sample cells (10k 2023).

Current Technical Achievements

QS have shared the slide below many times, I think they use it so much because it shows QS as a clear winner. The chart is trying to show several things at once. The first is pressure, many battery technologies need the cells to be under high pressure to operate, red circles are those needing elevated pressure, QS does not believe high-pressure cells to be suitable as automotive batteries.

Solid Power comes out badly on this chart, with a red circle in the bottom left of the chart. However, it is noticeable that the date is 2020 on the SLDP circle. We know that SLDP is in advanced discussion with BMW and expects to have a demonstration car running on SLDP technology this year, and they continue to work with Ford (F) and Hyundai.

Large circles are running without a separate anode, QS believe this will make their battery significantly more cost-effective as it requires fewer components or complex graphite/silicon manufacturing processes.

QS v The Rest (QS investor deck)

The X-axis Cycles will be very important and although the QS circle is at 1,750 cycles, a recent VW press release showed they had been tested to 1,000 cycles with market-leading performance. Many of the other company circles are in the wrong place concerning cycles, SLDP has been tested to over 1,000 cycles with the same degradation reported by VW on QS cells.

Flex Frame format

In January 2024 QS unveiled its flex frame format, it is necessary to cope with the unusual characteristics of the lithium metal anode design. The anode expands during the charging cycle, and the pouch cells must allow this. The Flex frame is part pouch cell and part prismatic cell and consists of a solid frame that wraps around the sides of the cell and a flexible polymer that goes on top. The cell is manufactured at its minimum size with the top of the cell a mm below the sides (shown in the picture below) as it charges the cell expands to become flush with the edges. The FlexFrame can function with or without external pressure and is designed to offer good cell density, volume production and manufacturing efficiency.

FlexFrame (QS website)

Raptor and Cobra Separator Production

Having finalised the FlexFrame format QS is left with several issues, as yet unresolved is the chemical formulation of the catholyte but far bigger is how to manufacture at scale.

One of the largest scaling problems is producing the separator, it is a crucial piece of the cell, without it dendrites from the lithium metal will reach the catholyte, causing a short circuit and ions will not be able to pass easily from anode to cathode and back again reducing the performance of the battery as well as slowing its charge time.

The cathode is a ceramic film about the width of a human hair and must be produced with very high tolerances; any defects in the separator will lead to battery failure.

QS is building two versions of its proposed volume separator production process. First comes Raptor, able to produce film suitable for B testing samples and low volume commercial applications. It will be Raptor film used for the B samples QS wants to send out this year and for the QSE-5 commercial product they hope to release in 2025.

Developing the Raptor process (Q2 earnings) is a key goal for 2024 and is a test bed for the new process. Learning from Raptor will inform the higher volume Cobra process, and QS has started to take delivery of Cobra equipment. They hope it will give them gigawatt-hour separator capacity and be suitable for automotive C sample production.

Commercial Progress

QS have announced 6 commercial automotive partners and have said they have three of the largest by volume, 1 pure EV player, and smaller luxury brands.

VW is by far and away their closest partner; VW has seats on the QS board and has invested multiple times.

QS shipped A0 sample cells prototypes In Q3 2023 and started shipping A2 prototype cells in Q1 2024. The A2 cells contain higher loading cathodes and come with the new FlexFrame format, the A2 cells allow charging from 10% to 80% in 15 minutes and have externally applied pressure reduced to 0.7 atmospheres allowing integration with existing battery pack designs.

The A2 cells are being used to demonstrate the performance of the QSE-5 cell cited as QuantumScape's first commercial product due for launch next year. In Q2 earnings, QS said it was now working with its prospective launch customer for the QSE-5. (they did not reveal the name of the launch partner or its business sector)

QS's key aim is to deliver its first B samples to the automotive industry in 2024 using its new Raptor manufacturing process.

The VW agreement

On July 11th, QS stock jumped 34% pre-market when the expanded scope of the VW JV was announced, the boost continued with the share price jumping 70% in 5 trading sessions getting above $9 per share. Reality set in shortly after when QS missed Q2 earnings projections by $0.02 and the share price is now back to $5.70 the level it was at in June. It is always quite amusing when analysts suggest a rally is only just getting going just before it fizzles.

Putting the price action to one side, it was just another example of irrational exuberance for a promising stock, the VW announcement was important for understanding the progress QS is making and its future business model.

The VW deal is now a joint venture between QS and VWs battery company PowerCo. PowerCo are gaining a license to mass-produce cells using QS technology in return for loyalty payments. It moves QS into the asset light manufacturing business model, effectively licensing their technology for others to mass produce. We have seen this from QS competitors SLDP and SES. The asset light model reduces the need for capex and, hence, dilution and brings in significant capital for these early-stage companies that are still a number of years from commercial operations.

The CEO discussed the deal at length in his opening remarks for the Q2 earnings call, he made the following observations.

The deal lengthens the cash runway of QS into 2028 (up 18 months) allowing for payments of up to $130 million in exchange for a non-exclusive license to manufacture up to 40-gigawatt hours of battery cells per year. (probably enough for 500,000 cars) and replaces the previous plan to co-manufacture batteries. The license is for the technology used in the QSE-5 cell.

The deal is a major step forward for QS and suggests VW is committed to bringing the tech to market. The PowerCo JV will work on the formidable task of scaling this technology; it will involve a joint workforce of 150 engineers and will focus on industrializing the technology for use in Volkswagen Group electric vehicles.

The $130 million of VW cash is contingent on QS meeting three performance criteria. Finalizing the cell design, meeting the technical progress required to begin B shipments, and developing the Cobra production process.

The QS plan to achieve these goals was discussed at the TD Cowen conference this year. The first stage is to ship the A2 sample cells, then integrate the A2 sample cell with the cathode film produced from the Raptor process, making it the QSE-5 product prototype and automotive B sample. In 2025, the Cobra-produced cathode film should be available; when it is integrated in the cell, VW should release the $130 million.

When the QSE-5 is available with Cobra produced separator, it will enter the testing process as a C sample for automotive use and be the first commercial product with the launch customer.

The timeline from then is difficult to establish, it could go SOP in 2026 or 2027 with revenue beginning to arrive from 2028/2029 onwards.

QS Finances

QS has a solid balance sheet with shareholder equity of over $1 billion and zero debt.

QS Balance Sheet (Author Database)

They are pre-commercialization and spending heavily on developing their technology. The next chart puts the balance sheet into context and shows the problem QS faces.

QS Line items (Author Database)

They have net income approaching minus $500 million a year and negative cash flow of $300 million. Clearly this is not sustainable, with the new cash from VW, they have a cash runway to 2028.

A four-year cash runway means there is no immediate threats to this business, and they may have enough cash to get to volume production but only when considering the fastest possible timeline of B samples this year, C samples 2025, SOP 2026 commercial production beginning 2027 and significant revenue generation 2028. Regular investors in the Automotive space will, like me, attach a low probability of this tight timeline being met.

Smaller revenue generation could begin in late 2025 with the QSE-5, which should be available in low volumes, but more likely revenue will arrive in 2026. We have no management guidance, but Wall Street analysts are forecasting $20 million in sales for 2026 and a 50% growth rate after that. (QS on Simply Wall)

That growth rate puts $1 billion in sales (likely needed for profitability on current cash burn) 10 years away meaning significant revenue and profitability are beyond my forecast horizon, and I cannot build a mathematical model of the future for this business or develop a fair value for its shares.

Conclusion

QS has sent its first A sample cells to VW and others. The cells are performing well, however, both SES and Factorial have announced that they have already delivered B samples to Mercedes and Hyundai. SLDP has said BMW will produce a demo car running on its SSB later this year.

QS does not appear to be winning this race to commercialization, but there is a long way to go, and the race is nowhere near over.

On performance, forecasts suggest there will be little to choose between the final products of all the next gen batteries, SES are suggesting 400 Wh/Kg with 380 demonstrated, Factorial has demonstrated 391Wh/Kg, and SLDP are suggesting 390Wh/Kg. It may be that they all deliver similar performance, and the battle will not be about energy density and no auto manufacturer will see a significant power train advantage over its competitors.

QS tech is only at the A sample stage, the catholyte is not yet fully developed, nor is the plan for volume production. The technology to produce the separator at scale is still being developed.

The JV with VW is a big positive, it means they have a long cash runway and one of the biggest potential customers committed to QS, but they still have to meet performance obligations to receive the $130 million from VW.

Significant revenue is unlikely to arrive this decade, and even the incredibly positive news about the VW investment only caused a temporary bump in the share price. With many years of development and likely dilution ahead, the opportunity cost of my capital being put into QS is too great.

If you are a buy-and-hold investor happy to wait this out and leave your money invested for a long period with little gain in the short to medium term, but the potential of a big return in the long term, it might be a good company for you.

I always look at the opportunity cost of my capital, and right now, I think better opportunities exist elsewhere, at least in the short to medium term.