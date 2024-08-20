AndreyPopov

Shares of pharmaceutical company, Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) jumped 137.29% (YoY) after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved rival company ARS Pharmaceuticals' (SPRY) "epinephrine nasal spray" also called Neffy. This drug is the first nasal spray to be authorized for emergency allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) giving a substitute to auto-injectors known as EpiPens. In this article, I will explain why this is the right time to buy AQST stock due to the company's robust research & development (R&D) pipeline, especially for oral emergency therapies.

First of all, anaphylaxis is an allergic reaction from a life-threatening exposure that needs emergency treatment. The most administered line of treatment, especially for outpatient cases, has been the "intra-muscular (IM) epinephrine auto-injector (EAI)." It affects about one in every 50 people in the US, and the numbers can reach a ratio of 1:20. However, scientific research shows there has been discontent with the use of EAIs causing "increased morbidity and mortality. Consequently, healthcare professionals have expressed a strong desire for small, needle-free devices and products that offer improved carriage, ease of use, and more convenient, less invasive routes of epinephrine administration."

Market Optimism

The market has been abuzz following the FDA approval of Neffy with analysts such as Oppenheimer giving an outperform rating to AQST and increasing the price target to $15 (a surge of 253.77%) from the current price under $5. It is expected that Neffy’s approval will remove regulatory blocks for the approval of AQST’s Anaphylm- the first oral (emergency) treatment for Type 1 allergies. By June 2024, the Anaphylm (AQST-109) tradename had already “received conditional proprietary approval from FDA” awaiting the product candidate’s final approval by the health regulator. Neffy’s annual revenue is expected to reach $391 million by 2034, according to estimates, while there is a $1 billion yearly valuation placed on the US market for “emergency use epinephrine products.”

AQST is working on filing a New Drug Application (NDA) for Anaphylm by Q1 2025 while looking to file the pre-NDA meeting with the FDA before the end of 2024. The company indicated that the sublingual film of Anaphylm in comparison to the EpiPen/ other auto-injectors met all the endpoints. I expect AQST to finish the drug's temperature and PH analysis by the end of H2 2024. Aspects such as the drug's exposure to allergens and FDA protocols for self-administration have already been received. Already completed into Q2 2024 was the Phase 3 study (that also involved the repeat dosage) as well as the Type C meeting. With these statistics, I expect the company to launch Anaphylm in 2026 after possible approval by the FDA. We must remember that the successful commercialization of this drug will depend on the FDA's approval.

AQST announced in Q2 2024 that the FDA had granted tentative approval for Libervant (diazepam) film therapy for children with refractory epilepsy aged 2 to 5 years. By tentative approval, it means the FDA still has some reservations, possibly on patents or other rights that will have to be cleared before it is granted final approval. The company has described this drug "development as an oral rescue therapy for breakthrough seizures/ cluster seizure" poised to be launched in 2027. The company's management also insisted in its Q2 2024 earnings transcript that it was expanding its sales team to increase Libervant's revenue among its 2 to 5-year-old patient age group. AQST estimated top-line revenues to reach $5 million for Libervant by 2025. The drug's full launch (after the approval) will, however, be in 2027 with the company looking at stronger revenues of upwards of $100 million.

Quarterly review and Liquidity

Since 2018 when it went public, AQST has commercialized at least 5 products that are marketed by US and global licensees. In Q2 2024, AQST recorded a 51.8% (YoY) growth in revenue from $20.1 million to $13.241 million in Q2 2023. Even better, the revenue grew 66.7% (QoQ) boosted by a 658% (YoY) growth in revenues from licenses and royalties. Fees from co-development and R&D also increased by 52% (YoY).

Aquestive’s Q2 2024 Sec Filling

While AQST registered a 30% (YoY) decline in revenues from manufacturing and drug supplies, it recorded a 658% (YoY) revenue increase from licenses and royalties. The same was replicated in higher fees registered from co-development and research activities.

AQST's cash balance as of June 30, 2024 stood at $89.87 million. The net cash used by the company in the 6 months to June 30, 2024, was $17.39 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 Sec Filing

At this point, AQST has sufficient cash to burn until the end of 2026 with its cash at $89.87 million against an expenditure of $17.45 million in operating/ investing activities.

Risks

Failure of the FDA to approve Aquestive's leading drugs including Libervant and Anaphylm will hurt the share price. The company should also file the NDA for Anaphylm by the end of 2024 to enable the FDA's approval. This timeline needs to be followed as it would affect the drug's eventual commercialization in case of delays.

AQST realized lower revenues from manufactured drugs as compared to income derived from licenses and royalties. The company's leading drugs, such as Libervant, Anaphylm, and AQST-108 among others, are expected to be developed to grow this segment. AQST will need to adhere to client specifications and quality checks to improve this revenue sector.

Valuation

Aquestive Therapeutics has a gross profit margin of 68.49%, and it recently revised its revenue outlook/ guidance for 2024 from a range of $48 million-to-$51million to a range of $57 million-to-$60 million. AQST's forward price-to-sales ratio is X6.82 against the industry average of 3.69. It leaves off a difference of 84.74%, indicating the company's share price is slightly overvalued, and we may see some downside. However, this ratio is yet to consider the company's profitability thus far but has factored in the FDA approval process that is still futuristic and uncertain. However, with the market cap at $386.09 million, against a share price under $5, it shows the stock has a surging momentum. It has risen more than 130% (YoY) while the sector average is at -11.21%.

Bottom Line

I believe Aquestive Therapeutics is a buy, as I have argued in this article, based on its strong research & development (R&D) pipeline, especially for oral emergency therapies. The market is optimistic about the company's Anaphylm which is on course to be approved by the FDA after the NDA is submitted by the beginning of 2025. The company raised its revenue outlook for FY2024 to a high of $60 million with an anticipated $100 million target from the drug Libervant by 2027, which already has tentative approval from the FDA.