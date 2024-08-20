Adam Gault

Brief Intro & Previous Thesis For Context

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) is a relatively small retail/service-oriented triple-net lease REIT with 649 investments (incl. 77 properties that secure mortgage loans receivable). The properties are spread across 45 states and leased to 90 tenants. The Company is not as popular as some of its larger peers, such as:

NNN REIT (NNN)

Agree Realty (ADC)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

Realty Income (O)

NTST's Investor Presentation

Within my recent coverage of NTST, I assigned it a 'hold' rating, as I believed that despite strong business metrics, there were more attractive opportunities, including some of its peers mentioned above, as NTST showcased:

high tenant concentration

lower investment spreads

negligible DPS growth

To grasp a better understanding of the development of my thoughts on NTST, please refer to the link below:

Netstreit: Worth Holding, But There Are Better Alternatives

Since then, NTST's stock price has declined by ~4.4%.

Seeking Alpha and Cash Flow Venue

I wasn't wrong to refrain from buying NTST and consider its peers as more attractive alternatives. Generally, I'm not an advocate for reviewing investment decisions after such a short period; however, when dealing with a rally like that, which has recently accompanied the REIT sector, I believe it's worth looking at.

During the recent three months, NTST was significantly outperformed by each entity mentioned above. At the same time, ADC delivered the highest total returns, as I expected.

That suggests that Mr Market finally realized that the valuation gap between NTST and some of its peers (despite great metrics, which we will discuss later) was unjustified.

Within this article, I've provided a commentary on NTST's Q2 2024 results, the key reason for my rating upgrade, as well as a brief discussion of whether NTST constitutes an attractive acquisition target. Enjoy the read; cheers!

Data by YCharts

Some Things Have Changed - Thesis Update

NTST is a worth-considering addition to a well-structured portfolio. I don't own it, as I believe my portfolio is too overweight on the retail/service-oriented property sector, but the attractiveness of NTST's value proposition continues to improve.

The Company delivered solid Q2 2024 results, showcasing:

100% occupancy rate

9.5 years WALT

$115.8 investment volume at a positive investment spread

69% of ABR derived from investment-graded tenants

no debt maturities until 2027

fixed charge coverage of ~4.7x

Moreover, its valuation has become noticeably more attractive - not only in absolute but also relative terms- as the gap between NTST and some of its peers increased substantially.

Therefore, I've decided to provide you with an update on my views on NTST. At the current market, I consider it a 'buy' - I am bullish on NTST.

NTST Remains A Strong Sector Player

NTST provided solid Q2 2024 results, as it:

upheld 100% occupancy rate

improved its WALT to 9.5 years

realised reasonable investment volume at a positive spread

However, NTST's investment activity was interesting this quarter. Unlike during numerous previous quarters, just 39.1% of its investment activity was related to investment-graded tenants or tenants with investment-graded profiles. Normally, ranged from 80% to as high as 98.7%. That could be considered one negative factor regarding NTST's Q2. On the other hand, it provided better tenant diversification and improved the Company's WALT (9.5 vs 9.2 as of March 2024), as the investments during Q2 2024 had a WALT of 16.7 years.

NTST's Investor Presentation

Let's look at the illustrative investment spread calculation I often provide. When analysing REITs, I estimate the cost of equity based on the AFFO yield, while the entity's credit rating estimates the cost of debt. As NTST doesn't have a credit rating, I assumed a slightly higher cost of debt than assigned to its peer group. As a result, I've estimated NTST's cost of capital to be ~6.9%. Considering its cap rate of ~7.5%, I've arrived at an investment spread equal to 0.6%, which is not impressive considering its larger competitors. Please refer to the table below for details regarding the estimation.

Author based on NTST, ADC, NNN, and EPRT

Naturally, one must be aware that REITs can fund their investment activity through free cash flow and disposition proceeds, which NTST generates. The Company realised over $34m of dispositions YTD.

NTST's Investor Presentation

At the end of the day, NTST remains a meaningful sector player with great business metrics and a high-quality portfolio, summarized by its 69% and 13.7% of ABR derived from investment-graded tenants and tenants with investment-graded profiles, respectively.

NTST's Investor Presentation

Although NTST's dividend yield is relatively attractive, at ~5.25%, the Company delivered negligible DPS growth. On the positive side, the payout ratio is very conservative, and dividends are well-covered. Please refer to the chart below depicting NTST's AFFO per share and DPS.

Author based on NTST

Growth and dividend payments are also well-supported by a strong balance sheet featuring:

99% of assets unencumbered

no debt maturities until 2027

$569.2m of liquidity as of June 30, 2024

4.7x fixed charge coverage ratio

It's worth mentioning that NTST has plenty of room above its key debt covenants.

NTST's Investor Presentation NTST's Investor Presentation

Could NTST Become An Acquisition Target?

NTST has good things going for it in terms of business metrics resulting from its leases, investment strategy, and financial stance. The key question in M&A processes is always:

"What am I trying to buy/sell? What's the value proposition?"

Sometimes, that may be a hard question; however, when REITs are involved, it's pretty easy - property portfolio. Therefore, the most important factor vouching in favour of NTST's attractiveness as a target is the quality of its portfolio, reflected in:

100% occupancy rate

9.5 years WALT

69% of ABR derived from investment-graded tenants

Looking at the last point, this level aligns with ADC, which currently has the best-quality retail/service-oriented property sector portfolio. However, let's look at the REIT with a track record of a few M&A deals - Realty Income. NTST would be a significantly more attractive target than Spirit Realty or VEREIT.

Why? The abovementioned deals hurt O's portfolio quality. For reference, O's share of investment-graded tenants in O's total ABR amounted to:

50.5% as of Q4 2020 (6,592 properties).

43.7% as of Q4 2021 (after the merger with VEREIT, 11,136 properties).

40.9% as of Q4 2022 (12,237 properties).

36.0% as of Q2 2024 (the merger with Spirit Realty was completed in January 2024, 15,450 properties).

Therefore, NTST would positively impact Realty Income's portfolio quality and could be considered an attractive target.

However, one factor has a substantial impact on this discussion and significantly decreases the likelihood of a deal with O to occur. NTST's Top tenants include:

Dollar General (DG)

CVS Health (CVS)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Given the high share in, for instance, O's ABR amounting to:

3.4% for DG

1.3% for CVS

3.3% for WBA

3.1% for DLTR (and Family Dollar)

I believe that O could be hesitant about approaching NTST.

Valuation Outlook

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method that is a leading tool in transaction processes, as it allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking.

With that said, the forward-looking P/FFO multiple stood at:

13.1x for NTST

17.5x for ADC

15.7x for EPRT

13.6x for NNN

I don't believe NNN is the best representative in terms of multiple, as I consider it undervalued. However, I've included NNN for transparency, as some of you may disagree with my take.

Nevertheless, I believe that NTST is capable of returning to its ~14x P/FFO that it held during the last couple of months, especially given the improving market environment in terms of:

increasing likelihood of interest rate cuts

narrowing the gap between buyers' and sellers' expectations

Key Takeaways

The main reason for the upward shift in my views on NTST is the substantially larger valuation gap between the Company and its peers. At the same time, NTST delivered solid Q2 2024 results and steady investment volume at attractive terms.

Naturally, there are risks to consider:

high interest rates environment may impact its ability to refinance at attractive terms, should it be upheld until 2027

any potential tenant issues (considering the high tenant concentration) could hurt its financial stance

should the stock price continue its downward path, it would negatively impact NTST's cost of capital

any other material adverse changes could lead to a worse financial stance or increased stock price volatility

Nevertheless, I believe that NTST offers an attractive total return potential resulting from the combination of:

high and growing dividends

multiple expansion potential

contractual rent escalations and further investments

At the same time, NTST is on a relatively less risky side of the REIT sector, which is well reflected in its business and credit metrics. NTST looks buyable to me.