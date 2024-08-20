Netstreit Has Become More Compelling (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 20, 2024 6:30 AM ETNETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) StockO
Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
542 Followers

Summary

  • NETSTREIT is a small triple-net lease, retail/service-oriented REIT with properties across 45 states. The Company is not as popular as its larger peers.
  • NTST delivered solid Q2 2024 results and upheld its key business and credit metrics. In the meantime, the Company realised $115.8m of investment volume at a positive spread.
  • I've upgraded my rating on NTST as its valuation is substantially more attractive now, both in absolute and relative terms.

Bull and bear figurines on list of share prices

Adam Gault

Brief Intro & Previous Thesis For Context

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) is a relatively small retail/service-oriented triple-net lease REIT with 649 investments (incl. 77 properties that secure mortgage loans receivable). The properties are spread across 45 states and leased to

This article was written by

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
542 Followers
Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, often within the REIT sector. I'm a finance professional with extensive experience in M&A and business valuation.Dividend investing allowed me to build an additional pillar of my financial life and I wish to expand my knowledge further and share it through Cash Flow Venue.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, NNN, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NTST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NTST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News