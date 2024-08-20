peshkov

We discussed staying invested through the storm and increasing positions in some of our favorite badly beaten-down stocks during the recent correction. We went through an exciting time in the market recently. Our resilient, AI-powered bull ran into some challenges, with the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) correcting by 10% as volatility surged to one of its highest levels in recent history.

S&P 500 1-Year Chart

SPX (StockCharts.com)

Granted, we've seen a robust recovery, with the SPX gaining around 9% off its recent low and volatility having its greatest meltdown in history. The SPX became highly oversold during the recent growth scare selloff. The RSI came down to the 30 levels, the CCI hit nearly -300, the full stochastic began rebounding beyond 20, and other technical indicators suggested the recent correction was likely nearing an end, but the most significant buy signal came from the VIX.

The VIX 1-Year Chart

VIX (StockCharts.com)

The VIX became very overbought recently. As the fear spiked, the VIX surged to 60-70, an unprecedented level of fear comparable with the height of the COVID-19 panic and the dark days of the financial crisis in 2008/2009. However, there really is not anything too frightening regarding our economy. While there are concerns and pockets of weakness, the recent correction appears more technical than a legitimate "growth scare," in my view. The VIX had a disproportionate run-up and has since experienced one of its swiftest declines in history, suggesting that the recent decline enabled a considerable buying opportunity to materialize in many high-quality stocks.

The Market Looks Forward To The Fed

The market is a forward-looking mechanism, and it looks forward to the Fed cutting rates in September. The market is focused on rate cuts and the future growth and liquidity that more accessible monetary policy should unlock. However, several other factors, including corporate earnings, inflation, the labor market, and other economic elements, need to remain constructive.

Inflation Keeps Falling - CPI

CPI inflation (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

CPI and other inflation gauges continue dropping, with the CPI dipping below 3% in the most recent reading. Moreover, the recent core-PCE dropped to 2.6%, illustrating considerable progress on inflation. Also, these are government inflation gauges and may be outdated and lagging in many respects. Truflation, a real-time, non-government inflation gauge, is trending below 1.5%, substantially lower than the Fed's 2% target rate.

Truflation inflation (Truflation)

Therefore, inflation may be even lower than the CPI and PCE show right now, which enables a solid environment for the Fed to begin cutting rates. The economy is illustrating some weakness. Despite the recent improvements on the consumer front, we've seen manufacturing and employment concerns. Therefore, the Fed must drop rates to avoid a hard-landing economic scenario.

25 or 50 Bps Cut In September?

Rate probabilities (CME Group)

Now that it has become evident that the economy is not facing an imminent crash, the probabilities are back to around 30/70 in favor of a 25 Bps cut in September. This dynamic illustrates that while the market would prefer to kick things off with a 50 Bps move, it may not be too upset if the Fed cuts by just 25 Bps at the next FOMC meeting.

The crucial element is that the Fed starts easing as the more accessible monetary environment should have a positive effect on stocks, other risk assets, and the economy in general. This will likely be the first rate cut of many; the Fed may introduce QE or other easing measures down the line and may have to "tolerate" higher inflation in the future.

The bottom line is that the Fed will open the door to essentially limitless monetary stimulus, which is likely when we want to be long high-quality stocks and other quality risk assets.

This Week - Looking Forward To

This week, we have crucial data, but the market may be most looking forward to the Fed Chair's speech. The market will look for hints of the likely magnitude of the cut coming in September. Critical homes and other data are coming this week. However, the market may be most looking forward to the all-important PCE inflation number coming next Friday, August 30th.

As far as earnings go, much of the earnings season is already behind us, and we had many better-than-anticipated reports and stronger-than-expected guidance from many companies. More recently, we saw solid earnings from retailers, illustrating the resilience of the consumer and providing more evidence that the economy is likely not heading toward a recession.

This week, we will see reports from crucial companies like Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Lowe's (LOW), TJX (TJX), PDD Holdings (PDD), and others. These and other companies should provide hints regarding consumer well-being and information regarding other elements of the economy.

The Bottom Line

The market just went through a volatile phase. Yet, the fears of a recession appear overblown. There aren't apparent signs that a hard landing is coming, and many elements of the economy continue illustrating signs of resilience. Moreover, corporate profitability remains robust, and companies should continue increasing growth, profitability, and efficiency. The market is focused on the Fed and the more accessible monetary environment that is approaching. Therefore, despite the recent volatility, the fundamental and technical backdrop remains bullish, and I am keeping my year-end SPX target range at 6,000-6,200.