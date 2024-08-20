Matteo Colombo

Investment update

Following my January '23 publication rating Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) a buy, the stock is +69% and has vindicated the original buy thesis presented in July '22 (I had reinstated the buy rating several times in between these two dates as well). The January publication outlined numerous investment facts that are still explicitly relevant in the investment debate today, namely:

Profitability is a standout with ROICs at +33% trailing return on invested capital driven by 16% NOPAT margins + ~2.4x capital turnover – capital turnover is +100% vs. FY'21 on similar margin, ROICs are >2x since then.

MEDP's capital budgeting cycle is also highly attractive, and it is highly cash productive, throwing off ~$200-$500mm in FCF every 12mo since FY'21, driven by the fact it has produced stellar sales + earnings growth on very little incremental capital employed. In fact, there's been basically zero net PP&E change, no goodwill, and it now runs on negative working capital (Figure 2). Being a services business, this isn't surprising but is still a tailwind as the more sales it books the further it can extend this negative capital cycle out, receiving cash upfront to 1) invest, 2) pay down debt, 3) etc., to create value. Based on performances to date, I'm backing management on this.

With the above (being a services type business) whilst it doesn't have abundant opportunities to deploy 'capital' per se, this is tied up in human capital, and therefore net profit/employee is more important. MEDP is 3rd in the industry for this behind (DHR), (A), and (WAT) – all exceptional businesses in their own right (see my latest WAT analysis here). As such, it's a function of 1) maintaining or increasing this profit per employee, and 2) increasing the number of employees to expand the business. This is how MEDP can compound the intrinsic worth of its business at rates higher than what investors can achieve elsewhere.

Net-net, following its Q2 FY'24 numbers, I reiterate MEDP a buy, revising my next price objective to $400 then $450 per share.

Q2 earnings breakdown

MEDP booked Q2 revenues of $528.1mm (+14.6% YoY) bringing YTD sales to $1.04Bn (+16.1% YoY). Management revised FY'24 guidance and now calls for sales of $2.125Bn–$2.175Bn, getting to top-line growth of 13%–15.3% YoY. It sees EBITDA of $430mm–$460mm on this (+27% at the upper end) on earnings of 26.9% $11.93 per share.

It pulled this to +34% growth in EBITDA to $112mm, leading to a 300bps decompression in pre-tax margin, and earnings growth of +44% to $88mm.

There were several additional takeouts from the quarter worthy of discussion, in particular around bookings and backlog. Q2 Net new business awards (those entering backlog) were down 410bps YoY to $551mm due to higher project cancellations. The cancellation rate in Q2 was more than twice the average quarterly rate of 4.5%, compressing the net book-to-bill ratio to 1.04 (being it is still >1x, this is still okay in my view). In addition:

Gross bookings continue to be healthy and normalizing the cancellation rate the book-to-bill is 1.4x.

Backlog was ~$2.9Bn in Q2 and +13.7% YoY. In my view it can work through, ~$1.585Bn of this will convert to revenue within net 3–12mo at the conversion rate of 18.2%.

Meanwhile, the high rate of cancellations has had a significant impact as mentioned, and management anticipates that this trend could continue into Q3. This would depress the book-to-bill further in the near term, but not <1x in my view.

The company generated also produced $116.4mm in OCF and didn't buy back any stock, but there's $308.8mm remaining under this facility still authorized CapEx was $39.5mm vs. $67.4mm in Q2 2023 as management scaled back growth investment. Management guides FY'24 CapEx to be ~$250mm, and to throw off ~$380mm–$400mm in FCF.

MEDP's Q2 numbers extend an uptrend in operating earnings that's been in the sit since FY'21 and has been methodically rotated into market value. This is backed by the ramp on sales indicating accelerated adoption of its services, all-in-all suggesting the business is expanding, albeit on very little money thrown back into the business itself.

Valuation upsides high probability with current fundamentals

The market has paid high attention to MEDP's economic earnings above a fixed opportunity cost with its earnings + business returns (I've used a 12% hurdle rate here, but it could be anything, as it's just a marginal analysis). Valuations have stretched higher alongside economic earnings (Figure 6) and with 1) MEDP shedding capital, 2) plenty of cash under the buybacks remaining, and 3) a capital base returning $0.40 on the dollar to unlock further value.

Valuation insights

On the upside, based on My FY'24–'26E estimates (see: Appendix 1) MEDP has capacity to reinvest ~15% of cumulative NOPAT at ~20-30% incremental return in my view, and this sports a 5% compounding growth rate in the intrinsic value of the business. At Multiples of ~13-14x capital, this gets us above $400/share market value. On the downside, business performance would need to make a substantial U-turn for multiples to contract <13x, in my view.

This is mapped graphically in Figure 8, which shows MEDP likely to push sideways into congestion before snaking around the line plotting its estimated intrinsic worth over the coming years. It is still within a safe buy range, and those buying the business at this point in time would need to expect volatility as the market completes this latest distribution phase and recommences accumulation (likely on new data to the fundamentals).

The discounted value in present value terms on that cashflow produced above a hurdle rate of opportunity cost (we use 6% here, comparable to the starting yields on most investment-grade corporates right now) arrives at a $438 estimate of intrinsic business value in my FY'24-'26E assumptions shown in Appendix 1, 13% value gap. This is the base case. On the downside, a sharp compression in ROIC and little to no growth would see us stagnate at current market values in my view. Hence, embedded expectations aren't weak, but aren't overly hot either in my opinion. The long-term compounding ability of the business is there and if it keeps up the high ROICs my estimate is investors will reward the business with even higher EV/IC multiples (as is often the case in highly valuable yet intangible enterprise).

Risks

Key downside risks include 1) sales growth below 5% as this would reduce earnings growth and freely distributable cash, 2) ROICs <25% for the same reason, valuations are priced for higher returns than this, 3) investors compressing valuation multiples <8x EV/IC as this nullifies the thesis completely, and 4) the broader set of macroeconomic risks that must be factored into all equity evaluations right now, including the rates/inflation axis, geopolitical risks and cross asset risks.

Investors must recognize these risks in full before proceeding further.

In short

MEDP remains a buy in my view due to 1) persistence in its business returns that enable it to extend its business advantages in an intelligent way, 2) Q2 numbers on check and fitting with what's expected to knock out guidance, 3) valuations supported by highly attractive economics where the value of $1 invested in the business is worth >$1 in the market given it compounds capital at higher rates of return than the average market returns. The company's backlog is robust (more so adjusting for short-term cancellation rates) and my view is it is worth >$400/share today. Net-net, reiterate buy.

