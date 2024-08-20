Energy Transfer: Positioned Well For Future Growth

Summary

  • Energy Transfer is growing its EBITDA at a healthy clip, both organically and from prudent inorganic additions.
  • As ET gradually expands its footprint, it is well-poised to benefit from increased electricity demand, particularly from data centers.
  • ET stock's valuations are at a slight premium to a rather well-defined long-term trading range. But arguably, this premium is deserved due to the growth catalysts ahead.
  • Relative technical analysis vs the S&P 500 shows the ratio prices in an ascending wedge. I think waiting for a correction and a sharp rebound can give a better buy entry.
  • Prediction markets' views of the US Presidential election is a key monitorable for Energy Transfer's performance, since the two leading candidates' O&G energy policies can materially impact midstream volumes.

Alaska pipeline

andyKRAKOVSKI/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

In my latest article on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), I had issued a 'Neutral/Hold' rating to reflect my views of performance in-line with the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX):

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.

