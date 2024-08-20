D-Keine

There have been several recent articles describing utility firm Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) as an unattractive long-term defensive investment. However, within the overriding investment attributes of geographic diversity, favorable regulatory oversight by the gatekeepers of utility profitability, and a reasonable growth profile, Duke Energy should be considered as a high quality, core utility holding worthy of investor’s capital at any point throughout the economic cycle. My recommendation is for non-shareholders seeking higher utility exposure to begin a small initial position, and for current shareholders to nibble here, adding a bit to their position.

Overview

Duke Energy is ranked 148 th in the 2023 Fortune 500 list by revenues. DUK is followed by utility peer NextEra (NEE) at #152, Southern Co (SO) at #163, PG&E (PCG) at #167, Exelon (EXC) at #187, and American Electric Power (AEP) at #217. DUK generated about the same revenues as Hewlett Packard (HPE), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Amgen (AMGN). DUK is a powerhouse in the utility sector and should not be ignored by investors.

The current Duke Energy has its roots in North Carolina-based Duke Power, founded in 1904. During the consolidation phases of the utility sector, Duke Power acquired natural gas firm PanEnergy in 1997 followed by gas and electric firm Cinergy Energy in 2006, electric firm Progress Energy in 2012, and Piedmont Natural Gas in 2016. As a multi-utility provider, DUK services over 10 million customers in seven Southern and Midwestern states.

Duke Energy produces a total of 54,772 megawatts (MW) of electric power annually and is recognized as one of the largest electric power generators in the US. Generation by fuel source in 2023 was 33% natural gas and oil, 28% nuclear, 13% coal, 2% hydro and solar, and 24% purchased power. On an internally generated and company-owned basis (removing purchased power), the fuel type is 46% gas/oil, 33% nuclear, 18% coal, and 3% renewable. At 33% nuclear, DUK is a major operator of nuclear power plants and will benefit from national trends and growing preference of more nuclear power generation.

Of interest to utility investors should be Duke Energy’s 31,400-mile electric transmission system. This network is one of the largest in the US, rivaling the 39,000-mile network of the largest system operated by American Electric Power (AEP). Electric transmission systems are regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission FERC and usually offers higher Allowed ROE than state-regulated distribution networks.

In 2023, Duke’s regulated electric operations accounted for 91.6% of operating revenues and regulated natural gas operations accounted for 7.4% of operating revenues. Nonregulated electric and other operations accounted for 1% of revenues. Last Oct, DUK closed on the sale of its 5.9 GW of unregulated utility-scale commercial renewables business, for $2.8 billion, with the proceeds dedicated to strengthening its balance sheet. DUK plans on investing in projects which enhance grid stability and is committed to deploy 30.0 GW of regulated renewable power generation by 2035. For investors, the important investment strategy is to exit merchant power, replacing non-regulated renewable generation assets with regulated renewable assets. This trend is currently popular among utility companies, and investors should respond by focusing on the growing importance of the gatekeepers to utility profitability.

Like most of its peers, electricity demand remains a significant tailwind for Duke Energy and its shareholders. Annual customer demand growth remains over 2.0% at its Carolinas and Florida subsidiaries. Data center demand is expected to grow to 10% of commercial load by 2028, up from 3% currently. Duke's 1.5% to 2.0% overall annual demand growth expectations could be conservative given the significant economic development in its service area. Management believes data centers will drive growth and will account for 25% of new generating capacity coming online over the next four years. However, it is important for investors to appreciate the business model for data centers will probably shift to a “minimum take or pay” profile, much like energy pipelines. The reasoning behind this shift is to better manage the enormous investments needed to build and operate 4,500 gigawatt hours (GWh) of load for DUK’s new data center customers by 2028.

Regulatory Environment

Regulatory Research Associates RRA, a service of S&P Global Market Intelligence (SPGI), has offered a proprietary rating of the regulatory environment for utilities in each state. Investors need to appreciate that not only are state regulatory agencies the ultimate gatekeepers of utility profitability, but the amount of maximum Allowed Return on Equity can differ greatly from state to state. As an important consideration for S&P credit ratings, RRA has offered its proprietary rating system for over 30 years. States are categorized based on their relative financial support of the utilities under their jurisdiction. The rating system is divided into three major groups and three sub-groups with 1 being Above Average, 2 being Average, and 3 indicating Below Average. The highest rating is 1–1, the average is 2–2, and the lowest is 3–3. For the past 20 years, I have used RRA ratings as one of the most important considerations in utility stock selection, with the goal of developing a portfolio of prominent utilities serving states rated as Above Average (1-1, 1-2, 1-3, and 2-1) for financial support by the state utility regulatory commissions. The latest proprietary RRA listing was published in Dec 2022 and is offered in commentary by Gabelli fund managers. While some may consider this “old info”, RRA ratings have been relatively stable over time.

Duke Energy operates in multiple states and regulatory environments. DUK services 8.4 million electric customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky. DUK also services 1.7 natural gas customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, southwestern Ohio, and northern Kentucky. DUK reports in two major divisions: 1) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) comprising of subsidiaries Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana, and Duke Energy Ohio and 2) Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I) comprising of subsidiaries Piedmont, Duke Energy Ohio, and Duke Energy Kentucky. According to the 2023 Duke Energy Annual Report and the Dec 2022 Regulatory Research Associates rating of state regulatory oversight, the following table can be created summarizing the tentacles of Duke Energy’s diverse regulated utilities.

DUK Subsidiary Regulatory Profile (2023 Duke Annual Report, Regulatory Research Associates)

The most important state regulatory bodies overseeing Duke Energy are North Carolina and Florida followed by South Carolina. Reviewing DUK service map, NC is DUK’s largest customer base by state. For peer comparisons on Allowed ROE, the Edison Electric Institute EEI, an electric utility trade association, tracks state rate settlements by quarter. The following chart outlines the average quarterly Allowed ROE since 1999. During the 4 th qtr 2023, the average approved Allowed ROE was 9.66%, up from a 2023 quarterly low of 9.44%.

Average Awarded ROE 1999-2023 (eei.com)

Overall, DUK has a very attractive RRA profile supporting its regulated business. This is exemplified by a high percentage of revenues generated in states with Allowed ROE above the national average. With the recent financial issues concerning the mounting cost overruns of offshore wind power development and the hugely negative impact it will have on customer’s electricity pricing, shareholders should give Duke Energy management kudos for not hanging the offshore wind Albatross around our necks.

Valuation

I fully agree that with the inherent slow growth and heavy dependence on income for total return generation, a utility’s stock acquisition price is of great importance to investors. It is safe to say that by most measures, the utility sector is not particularly inexpensive and DUK is no exception. However, comparatively, Duke Energy is about evenly valued with its peers. Using the Utilities Select Sector ETF (XLU) as a benchmark, the following valuation comparisons from Morningstar can be created: Dividend Yield DUK 3.72% vs XLU 3.01%; PE Ratio DUK 19.3x vs XLU 18.2x; Price to Book Value DUK 1.8x vs XLU 2.1x; Price to Sales DUK 2.8x vs XLU 2.6x; and Price to Cash Flow DUK 8.4x vs XLU 8.1x. Compared to its own valuation history, Duke Energy’s current market price is not out of line. DUK has a 5-yr average earnings yield of 4.0% vs 5.2% currently. One important utility valuation matrix often overlooked is Enterprise Value (market cap + debt) / EBITDA. As a comparison, most utility acquisitions have been finalized in the 12x to 15x range. Duke Energy’s 5-yr average EV/EBITDA is 12.9x and is currently valued at 11.7x. At its 5-yr average of 12.9x EV/EBITDA, DUK would trade at $124 vs its current $112 per share.

Fixed Income

Duke Energy offers 110+ publicly traded bond issuances, with YTW ranging from 5.54% for a 2047 maturity to 4.18% for a 2028 maturity. Interestingly, according to Schwab, holding company debt carries a “BBB” S&P credit rating while subsidiary debt carries an “A” credit rating. Duke Energy also offers two fixed income opportunities for retail investors: a preferred stock and a non-insured, high yield checking account/money market. Duke Energy, 5.75% Dep Shares Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (DUK.PR.A) offers a 5.74% current yield and is trading at par at $25.04. There are no DUK subsidiary preferred stock issues outstanding. Personally, I prefer to buy “BBB” rated utility preferred stocks when yielding 6.0%+, making a target price for DUK.PR.A of $24.

Interestingly, Duke Energy also offers a retail program designed to compete with broker and bank money market funds. Called “Duke Energy PremierNotes®”, from their website description:

An investment in PremierNotes allows individuals and institutions to benefit from the financial strength of Duke Energy Corporation. PremierNotes are not money market accounts, which are typically diversified funds consisting of short-term debt securities of many issuers, and therefore do not meet the diversification and investment quality standards set forth for money market funds by the Investment Company Act of 1940. Instead, PremierNotes are variable denomination, floating rate demand notes that are unsecured debt obligations of Duke Energy Corporation and are backed only by the assets of Duke Energy Corporation. Your investment in PremierNotes is not equivalent to a deposit or other bank account and is not guaranteed, insured or subject to the protection of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Kept as book entry, PremierNotes is designed to offer variable interest rates that is a minimum of 0.25% higher than the average taxable money market funds and is based on the account balance. The variable yield is calculated weekly, with the Aug 7 yields of: Under $10,000 balance yields 5.34%; $10,001 to $49.999 yields 5.39% and $50,000+ yields 5.55%. Account checks can be issued for easy account withdrawals, and the minimum deposit to open is $1,000. More information can be found on the Duke Energy website.

Recommendation

I find Duke Energy valuation to be competitive with the sector’s current overvaluation. However, Duke Energy’s quality attributes, as outlined above, tilt the scale to a “Buy” for a starter sized position by new shareholders and “Nibble” for existing shareholders. I recently added to my slightly above-average sized position of DUK.