A shot of the Charging Bull in the Financial District of Manhattan in New York City. JJAF

Capitalism is a blessing and a curse. This is because there is so much choice that it can sometimes be overwhelming.

Going to the grocery market looking for cereal? You'll be greeted by dozens of cereals from which to choose.

The stock market isn't any different for dividend investors. Thousands of stocks pay dividends.

My approach as a dividend growth investor is to be qualitative with my selections. Here are my general criteria for dividend growth stocks:

The company must be a leader within a growing industry. These attributes usually translate into steady growth that can support a rising payout. The business needs to have a track record of dividend growth. A decade or more is preferable, as it conveys that a company has prioritized shareholders over an entire economic cycle. The payout ratio also has to be sustainable. This can also back up future dividend growth. A company's balance sheet should ideally be investment-grade (BBB- and up). A solvent business can keep paying dividends through a downturn.

The world's largest asset manager, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), is a perfect example of such a dividend growth stock. When I covered the asset manager with a buy rating in April, I appreciated its substantial net cash inflows. I also appreciated the 14-year dividend growth streak. The AA-rated balance sheet was another plus. Finally, shares were discounted enough to justify a buy rating.

Today, I'm keeping my buy rating on BLK. The company's second-quarter results released on July 15th produced its fifth consecutive double beat. BLK has growth catalysts moving forward as well. Thanks to its amazing balance sheet and financial health, the company's net interest income exceeded its net interest expenses. Lastly, BLK's current share price is also below my fair value estimate.

Another Great Quarter From BlackRock

BlackRock Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release

BLK delivered results to its shareholders once again in the second quarter. The company's revenue grew by 7.7% year-over-year to $4.8 billion during the quarter. That came in $30 million better than Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus for the quarter.

There were a couple of elements that contributed to these excellent results from the dominant asset manager.

For one, BLK's status as the largest asset manager made it the biggest beneficiary of the rally in equity markets in recent months. In the trailing 12 months ended June 30, the S&P 500 Index (SP500) was up 25%. In just the past quarter, the index gained 5%. This is what pushed BLK's average assets under management up by 13.8% over the year-ago period to almost $10.5 trillion in the second quarter. AUM ended Q2 at more than $10.6 trillion, which was a 12.9% year-over-year growth rate during the quarter.

BLK's reputation remained a great source of strength as well. Just as I noted in my previous article, the company's ETF offerings are extensive: BLK's products include a Bitcoin ETF, various emerging markets ETFs, fixed-income and bond ETFs, growth-focused ETFs, and value-focused ETFs.

Thus, the company benefited from $82 billion in net inflows for the second quarter and $139 billion in net inflows year to date. According to CFO Martin Small's opening remarks during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call, this led the ETF industry for both the first half and the second quarter.

Shifting gears to the bottom line, BLK's adjusted diluted EPS surged 11.6% over the year-ago period to $10.36 in the second quarter. That came in ahead of the Seeking Alpha analyst consensus by $0.40 during the quarter.

BLK's savvy cost management kept operating expenses growth in check for the second quarter: Operating expenses grew just 5.5% year-over-year to $3 billion in the quarter. This resulted in a 90-basis point expansion in the non-GAAP net profit margin to 32.3% during the quarter. Combined with a 0.7% reduction in the diluted share count via share repurchases, that's how adjusted diluted EPS growth outpaced revenue growth for the quarter.

Looking ahead, BLK has undeniable tailwinds on its side that can power future growth.

As I've discussed in the past, asset managers have the advantage of economic growth on their side. As the global economy keeps growing, corporations' revenue and profits are also rising overall. This makes them more valuable each year and leads to BLK's AUM base to compound over time.

The company is also responsive to the needs of its clients. Perhaps the latest example of this is the launch of its iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT). Since its inception in January, inflows are already nearly $19 billion.

That is more than the inflows into even the Magnificent Seven stocks so far this year. What makes this volume of inflows even more astounding is that Bitcoin's size is 90 times smaller than equities per Blockland Smart Asset Fund founder Jeroen Blockland.

As BLK continues launching products that are highly in demand and executing bolt-on acquisitions, the company's AUM, revenue, and adjusted diluted EPS should all keep climbing.

This is why the FAST Graphs analyst consensus is that adjusted diluted EPS will rise by 9.8% in 2024 to $41.48. For 2025, an additional 11.8% growth in adjusted diluted EPS to $46.36 is expected. In 2026, another 17.6% increase in adjusted diluted EPS to $54.52 is being projected.

BLK is objectively a financial fortress, too. The company's net cash and investments balance was $10.6 billion as of June 30. This is how BLK's net interest/dividend income was $101 million in the first half of 2024. That is why the asset manager enjoys an AA- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to BLK's Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release, BLK's Q2 2024 Earnings Supplement, and BLK's Q2 2024 10-Q Filing).

Fair Value Is Almost $885 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

In the last four months, shares of BLK have rallied by 13% versus the 8% gains of the S&P. Despite this outperformance, I still believe shares are enough of a value accounting for quality to warrant a buy rating.

BLK's current-year P/E ratio of 21 is a bit above the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 19.8 per FAST Graphs. In the years to come, I believe that a P/E ratio of around 20 remains a sensible fair value multiple for BLK. This is because the company's 13.8% annual forward adjusted diluted EPS growth outlook is better than its 10-year average of 9.2%.

Accounting for the fact that the current calendar year will be 65% complete after this week, the valuation looks decent. This means that 65% of my fair value estimate is forward-looking to 2025 and just 35% is focused on 2024 yet. That explains how I arrived at a 12-month forward adjusted diluted EPS input of $44.67.

Applying a multiple of 19.8 to this adjusted diluted EPS input, I compute a fair value of $883 a share. This equates to a 2% discount to fair value from the current $869 share price (as of August 19th, 2024). If BLK matches the growth consensus and reverts to fair value, it could generate 30% cumulative total returns by the end of 2026.

A Solid Payout Raise Is On The Horizon

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

BLK's 2.3% forward dividend yield is about 100 basis points less than the financials sector median forward yield of 3.3%. This is why Seeking Alpha's Quant System grades the asset manager a D+ for forward dividend yield.

BLK earns high marks everywhere else, though. First off, the company's dividend is secure. BLK's dividend payout ratio is positioned to be in the high-40% range in 2024. This clocks in better than the 50% payout ratio that rating agencies desire from the industry, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. That explains the A+ grade from the Quant System for overall dividend safety.

BLK's dividend per share has compounded by 9.5% annually in the past five years. Therefore, the Quant System awards a B grade to the asset manager for this metric.

As BLK works to lower its payout ratio back more firmly into the 40% range, I expect dividend growth will somewhat lag adjusted diluted EPS growth over the next couple of years.

Fortunately, adjusted diluted EPS growth rates are expected for 2025 and 2026. This is why I believe that the next dividend raise in January will probably be around 5% or 6%. That's a substantial acceleration from the 2% annual dividend growth rate of the last couple of years. Beyond the next couple of years, I am confident that dividend growth will track in line with high-single-digit to low-double-digit annual adjusted diluted EPS growth.

This should allow BLK to extend its 14-year dividend growth streak with healthy raises over the medium term and long term. That's much better than the sector median of 2.2 years of dividend growth, which is sufficient for an A grade for the metric from the Quant System.

Risks To Consider

BLK stands firmly above its competitors as the titan of the global asset management industry. However, the company still has its share of risks to navigate.

The global asset management industry is unsurprisingly quite competitive. Throughout its 36-year corporate history, BLK has done an excellent job of giving clients what they want. If the company can't keep doing so, it could risk funds being diverted away from it and to industry peers. This could damage BLK's growth prospects.

Another risk associated with BLK is that its results tend to be cyclical. Recessions and down years in the stock market can pressure the company's results in the near term. That can temporarily weigh on the share price and dividend growth.

One final risk to BLK is the potential for a major cybersecurity breach. If this happened on a big enough scale, the company could lose the trust of clients. BLK could also face significant lawsuits, which could harm its fundamentals.

Summary: BlackRock Is A Reasonably Valued Blue Chip

Comprising 1.2% of my portfolio, BLK is my 30th-biggest investment holding.

The company has a host of factors that should fuel future growth. BLK's credit rating is also high-investment grade. The dividend is adequately covered and has room to keep growing. BLK's valuation remains rational. Overall, the stock appears to be positioned for nearly 12% annual total returns through 2026. That's why I'm reiterating my buy rating for now.