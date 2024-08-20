U.S. Back-To-School Sales To Exceed $1 Trillion In 2024

Summary

  • The back-to-school shopping season is the second most important time of year for many retailers, behind only the winter holidays.
  • This year, S&P Global Market Intelligence expects solid wage gains and easing prices to encourage shoppers to shake off their inflation fatigue.
  • The back-to-class season, running from late June through August, covers a cluster of electronics, apparel, furniture, and school supplies.
  • Heading into the second half of 2024, it's clear consumers like neither past inflation nor the high interest rates used to combat it.

Medium wide shot middle school kids looking out windows of school bus

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The back-to-school shopping season is the second most important time of year for many retailers, behind only the winter holidays. Last year, retailers hauled in over $984 billion in sales ahead of the new school year, up 3.6% from 2022.

