Leonardo: Stock Could Surge On Realignment And Multiple Expansion

Cristi Croitoru/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In May, I started covering Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMF) (OTCPK:FINMY) with a buy rating, and while the stock price increased 1.8% and the total return was 3.1%, it fell short of the increase of nearly 7% seen on the broader markets. Perhaps that is not a huge surprise. Realistically, the time to buy was in October 2022 with stock prices around $7. At a price of $25.54 today, the price has significantly increased and there still are some challenges in increasing margins in the space, aerostructures and military aircraft segments while upside for Leonardo stock primarily hinges on EV/EBITDA multiple expansion. In this report, I will be discussing the most recent earnings report and update my price target and rating for the stock.

Leonardo H1 2024: Earnings Growth But There Are Weak Spots

Leonardo S.p.A

The pro forma results of Leonardo show significant improvement in its key metrics; revenues were up 10.9% to €8 billion with orders up 15.6% to €10.3 billion for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x. EBITA grew 13.3% to €444 million, with free operating cash flow improving 8.4% and net debt reducing by 18.2% to €3.6 billion. So, we see that the backlog keeps growing and most improvement in return on sales. The free cash flow growth fell behind the revenue and EBITA growth, but I believe a significant cash inflow is concentrated on the year-end, as is the case with many aerospace and defense companies.

Leonardo S.p.A

Leonard Helicopters saw its revenues increase by 12.3% which, coupled with a slight reduction in margin, drove EBITA higher to €172 million. The revenue was driven by the delivery of dual-use helicopters and training and services, with a total reduction of helicopter deliveries year-on-year as the supply chain environment remains delicate.

Leonardo S.p.A

In Q2, we saw continued strength in demand and results for defense electronics driven by air missile defense, radars and sensors and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services and products. Electronics Europe grew revenues 9.3% and, coupled with a margin expansion, this drove EBITDA to €251 million, representing a 17.8% year-on-year increase. DRS revenues grew even faster at 21% which coupled with a margin expansion led to EBITA growth to $121 million, representing a 33% increase. Electronics Europe bookings were up 20.7% to €3.4 billion, while DRS bookings increased 21.4% to $1.8 billion.

Leonardo S.p.A

Cybersecurity has been something that has been part of the defense solutions of defense contractors for years, but we are now increasingly seeing those investments pay off. In the first half of the year, revenues grew 12.7% to over €300 million, with EBITDA growing 16% to €16 million as margins expanded. We also see that there is strong order momentum, with the order inflow increasing more than 50% year-on-year. The segment has been carved out of the Electronics business and elevated to segment level. I believe that should be considered as a sign that this is going to be a driver of growth in the years to come.

Leonardo S.p.A

If you think about aerospace and defense, one of the first things that comes to mind is fighter jets. Interestingly, that is not the segment where Leonardo is seeing huge growth. I wouldn’t say that the segment is performing poorly, but it is simply not an extremely fast business. It can take years for customers to evaluate and select a fighter jet, and it also takes years to increase the production. So, the lower order intake should be considered more of a timing issue than a reflection of demand, and the lower revenues are primarily driven by higher pass-through revenue last year. What I do like is that we did see the margins improve on lower revenues.

Leonardo S.p.A

Aerostructures and ATR saw order inflow increase significantly to €364 million and 8% growth. However, the reality of the business is that it is still a loss-making business and I don’t see that changing any time soon. On the Dreamliner program, the production rates have been lowered, but the company still delivered more fuselages year-on-year which might be seen as a driver of the margins, but more is needed and Leonardo also seems to be aware as it is in discussions with Boeing (BA) and targets more defense work for the aerostructures business while also aiming to expand collaborations with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY).

Leonardo S.p.A

In the space segment, we saw revenues and orders grow by around 30%, but part of that growth seems to be driven by LoB Space results now being part of the Space segment rather than the Electronics segment, which probably makes the results seen in the Electronics segment even more impressive. Apart from the revenue growth, what we continue to see is that higher supply and labor costs continue to be an issue on remaining profitable as manufacturing costs for satellites remain elevated and pressure margins.

The Space segment is a challenging one, with revenue growth of 9.6% not translating to bottom-line growth, driven by higher supply and labor costs. So, while the opportunities in Space are huge, and we see many companies expanding their space business and margins, for Leonardo this is not the case.

If we look at the H1 2024 results, I do believe that space and aerostructures remain strong domains with growth ahead, but Leonardo is having an extremely hard time making that segment profitable. That is also why the company is looking into realigning those businesses. That might take some time to become apparent, and for now, seems to be a bit of a damper on earnings. However, the Electronics business shows strength, while the Helicopter and Military Aircraft units are performing well. So, there is a strong core, and we see that with realigned and by carving out some business lines to segment level or integrating them with other segments, Leonardo is realigning some of its segment to have more logic in the core business activities with a significant upside for cybersecurity and satellite services.

Leonardo Stock Attractive On Multiple Expansion Opportunity

The Aerospace Forum

For the full year, Leonardo continues to expect revenue growth of around 5% and EBITA growth of 8.6% and cash flow growth of 18%. So, we do see significant growth, although it can’t be compared with what we see at peers such as Rheinmetall. I implemented the EBITDA, free cash flow and most recent balance sheet data in my model amongst other inputs and based on that, my evoX Stock Screener developed by The Aerospace Forum shows a buy rating. Free cash flow estimates are stable compared to my previous assessment, but EBITDA estimates are around $250 million higher between 2024 and 2026. If you are looking for a name that trades at a discount, Leonardo stock is not for you. However, with 2025 earnings in mind, there is 6% upside which is not huge, but there should be more in 2026 and there are opportunities for Leonardo to see some multiple expansion and I believe that the realignment of the business could drive the multiple expansion.

Conclusion: Leonardo Stock Is A Buy On Multiple Expansion Opportunities

If we look at Leonardo, it is definitely not a bad business, with strength in the electronics and helicopter segment and a military aircraft that offers growth opportunities over the longer term. The aerostructures and space segments, however, perform weaker and that might be a reason why we don’t see Leonardo stock trading at higher multiples apart from the fact that European defense contractors have not been attractive for a long time, giving them a lower EV/EBITDA valuation. However, we see that against the median EV/EBITDA there is upside and with the realignment of the space and aerostructures business where new core business focuses are established, and new opportunities are being identified I believe that there could be a good reason for some stock upside also being driven by higher EV/EBITDA multiples. That will probably not be a peer group valuation, but even a small multiple expansion could significantly increase the stock price targets. So, while the upside for 2024 is not huge, I do maintain my buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.