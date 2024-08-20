golero/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) is an American industrial company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of fluid-handling systems and products. The company is shareholder-oriented and has a strong track record of growth and cash conversion. It has a competitive edge over its peers, which its superior margins show. It is a dominant player in a niche market, commanding a premium price. Taking into account its strong moat, consistent growth and shareholder focus, I assign it a 'Buy' rating, even at a premium price level.

Company overview

Graco Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It has three main divisions, these being: industrial, process and contractor. It operates at the upper end of the price spectrum and is known for its high-quality products. Its stock has been a major success, outperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) in the long run and keeping pace with it in the past 10 years, as shown in the figure below.

Graco: Segments (Graco Inc.) Graco: Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

An efficient compounder

Graco currently trades at a P/E ratio of just above 28 and an EV/EBIT of just above 22. This is by no means a cheap stock to own, but never has been historically. Still, if you had owned Graco in the long run, it would have performed exceptionally well, even at its premium price. This is because it is a very robust compounder, as the figure below shows. Over the last ten years, and also before, Graco has consistently grown its revenue, operating income and cash flow. Gross margins have been way above average for its industry, north of 50%, due to it offering premium quality products. It has also been a strong capital allocator, with a ROIC ratio of around 26% for the last few years. EBITDA margins are around 30% and the company has been very good at converting its net income into cash, with a cash conversion ratio north of 90%. Finally, its balance sheet is pristine, with minimal debt and a strong cash position.

Graco: P/E and EV/EBIT (Seeking Alpha) Graco: Revenue, Operating Income, EBITDA and FCF (Seeking Alpha)

Well diversified niche player

Graco is a worldwide player operating in a niche market. Besides the US, it has a strong presence in both Europe and Asia. In 2024 YTD, 64% of its sales came from the Americas, 21% out of Europe and 15% out of Asia. Among its divisions, the Contractor segment is the largest, accounting for 48% of sales, followed by Industrial (28%) and Process (24%). These vary by region, though, as the contractor division is more dominant in the Americas (55%) and the industrial and process divisions are more dominant in Europe and Asia. Most of Graco's sales come from the construction supplies market(45%) followed by industrial machinery (18%) and automotive (10%). Its products are used for all kinds of spraying coating, from homes to your favorite snack.

Graco: Global Player (Graco Inc.)

Exceptional shareholder value

Besides being a fantastic business, Graco has also been good for its shareholders. The company is actively buying back stock, providing more shareholder value and has a strong track record of growing its business through both organic growth and successful acquisitions.

Graco: Shareholder Oriented (Graco Inc.)

A strong moat

Graco has a strong moat around its business. It is a niche player with a strong reputation among its customers, offering premium value to them. This provides Graco with brand value. By focussing on high-quality and durable products, Graco is well counter-positioned against low-cost competitors, who just cannot match its quality proposition. It also benefits from scale economies, as it is a major player in its respective niche market. It has a firm grip on its supply chain, all the way from designing the products to producing them. Finally, Graco benefits from switching costs, as its products are deeply integrated into production systems, making customers reluctant to switch to another supplier.

Catalysts and risks

Graco benefits from a number of short and long-term catalysts that benefit its business:

Infrastructure spending picking up in the US and worldwide. Infrastructure spending is expected to increase due to overdue maintenance and stimulus programs are already in place. As Graco gets most of it sales from construction, this is a clear catalyst to its business. Growth in e-commerce leads to more packaging, which benefit Graco's business as demand for protective coatings and adhesives increase. The automotive industry is seeing a surge in the sales of EV's. Automotive accounts for 10% of Graco's sales, the third most important market. Graco's management has proven to be efficient capital allocators and further takeovers and consolidation in the industry may benefit its business.

Currently, the business is facing some headwinds, which also led to a decrease in Graco's stock price. Growth for the second half of 2024 is expected to be negative, as macroeconomic weighs on the results. This is, however, a short-term headwind and less important for a long-term shareholder. The most serious threat to the business that I see is that of competitors closing the gap in quality and potentially driving down Graco's superior margins in the future. However, this has not materialized yet, as Graco still enjoys superior operating margins compared to its competitors.

Graco: Short-Term Headwinds (Graco Inc.)

DCF analysis

Finally, we arrive at the intrinsic valuation of Graco. As the basis for my analysis, I use the average free cash flow per share for the last twelve months, which stands at $2.7. For the growth rate, I use the 5-year average growth rate of Graco's free cash flow per share, which is 8%. In order to calculate the terminal value, I used a terminal growth rate of 3%, which is in line with general economic growth. Finally, I used a discount rate of 10%. As shown in the figure below, this yields an intrinsic value of just under $58 per share. This calculation suggests that Graco is overvalued at just above $81 per share if one expects an annual return of 10%.

Graco: DCF Analysis (Author's calculation)

Relative valuation

Compared to the sector median, one can see that Graco is also quite expensive. Its P/E and EV/EBIT ratios are significantly higher than the sector median of 19.5 and 17.5, as shown below. Nevertheless, Graco boasts premium margins, which demand a higher valuation. However, the company is far from a bargain at its current price point. When comparing Graco to its closest competitors—Nordson (NDSN), Dover (DOV), and IDEX (IEX)—one can see that Graco has a similar P/E ratio to Nordson and IDEX, and a higher one than Dover, which has a more diversified business. This indicates that the stock price is in line with its competition. However, Graco has the best EBIT margins out of the two most comparable businesses, as the last figure shows. Among these businesses, I believe Graco is the best to own.

Graco: Valuation (Seeking Alpha) Graco: P/E Compared To Peers (Seeking Alpha) Graco: EV/EBIT Compared To Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Graco is a quality business with a pristine balance sheet that has consistently grown its revenue, operating income and free cash flow. It has a high cash conversion rate and generates a lot of value for its shareholders. Management is shareholder oriented and the company has a strong moat because of its high-quality products and switching costs. It is a great business to own, but this also comes at a price. With a P/E ratio of 27 it is in no way cheap. My DCF analysis also shows that the stock is quite pricey. Historically, Graco has always been an expensive stock but also has always delivered tremendous value for its shareholders. It is a quality, shareholder-friendly, business which can demand a higher price. I therefore assign it a cautious 'Buy' rating at this price.