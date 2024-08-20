PHDG: Better Alternatives Exist For Hedged S&P 500 Returns

Adam Gault

Thesis

With the equity market as reflected by the S&P 500 hitting new highs in 2024 and experiencing volatility scares such as the one we saw on August 5, 2024, it is worth exploring hedged market instruments that help investors sleep well at night. From this suite of products, we are going to have a look at the Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) in today's article. As per its literature, the fund:

Is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve positive total returns in rising or falling markets that are not directly correlated to broad equity or fixed-income market returns. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating its assets among components of the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR Index (Benchmark). The Benchmark is composed of three types of components: (i) equity, represented by the S&P 500 Index; (ii) volatility hedge, represented by the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index; and (iii) cash. The Fund allows investors to receive exposure to the equity and volatility of the S&P 500 Index in a dynamic framework.

We have reviewed a number of hedged equity funds in the past, and we are going to have a closer look at PHDG's build and the way it benchmarks against market alternatives.

What does PHDG actually do?

The ETF is actively managed, and has three main sleeves that can represent a portfolio holding - the S&P 500, VIX futures and cash. Currently, the fund is entirely invested in cash equivalents:

Fund Composition (Fund Website)

The three investments sleeves ensure the fund will have a lower volatility than the S&P 500, but at the same time drag the total return profile. Investing in VIX futures is not profitable long term due to the roll effect, and only distinct VIX spikes can prove profitable for this strategy. We have reviewed long VIX futures funds here and here, where we assigned 'Sell' ratings due to the long-term effects of the strategy.

While cash is a safe investment, it represents a significant drag on performance when benchmarked against the S&P 500 outright. Most of PHDG's peers employ a collar strategy in order to hedge the S&P 500 returns. A collar strategy involves buying puts and selling calls, thus 'collaring' the potential returns for the portfolio. PHDG does not do that, but instead chooses to switch its investment profile dynamically. Let us see how the fund has done.

Disappointing long-term performance

We are going to compare the fund with the Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF (PJUL) and with the Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) covered here:

Data by YCharts

In the above graph which looks at the past two years, there is a clear outlier, and that outlier is PHDG, which has a 5.7% total return versus 20%+ for its peers. These historic figures tell us that the active, dynamic allocation for PHDG does not work as well as systematic collar strategies employed by PJUL and HEQT.

We can clearly see that approach in the current compositions - while PHDG is fully in cash currently, PJUL and HEQT continue to hold equities and have their upside capped at the sold call levels which roll as per their maturity tenors.

Furthermore, PHDG fails to post very attractive analytics in order to explain its underperformance:

Analytics (Author)

PHDG has a negative Sharpe ratio and a still high 11% standard deviation, and has produced an annualized total return in the past 10 years of only 4.85%. In our mind, this is not sufficient to justify investing in this name. The HEQT and PJUL analytics are not yet available for a 3-year look-back since these funds have not been outstanding for that long, but given their superior total returns, we anticipate the Sharpe ratios to be much higher than the one exhibited by PHDG.

Systematic strategies work best for the S&P 500

The old adage that one cannot time the market holds true for an actively managed fund like PHDG. As opposed to PHDG, systematic collar strategies such as the ones employed by HEQT and PJUL have shown they perform very well, especially in markets which are not moving vertically up. Collars ensure the performance falls within a certain range (range defined by the purchased put and sold call), but always stay invested in the market.

In our mind, 'hedged' references funds which cap the downside, not vehicles that can sit 100% in cash such as PHDG. One always needs to be invested in equities to a certain extent. If the correct percentage in a conservative scenario is 20% or 30%, only extensive back-testing can answer, but we do not think that today's economic environment justifies a 100% cash allocation for a fund that aims to track the S&P 500 to a certain extent.

We are of the opinion that retail investors who look for S&P 500 exposure but with less volatility, are best served by funds such as PJUL or HEQT rather than vehicles such as PHDG.

Conclusion

PHDG is an equity exchange-traded fund. The vehicle is actively managed, and aims to obtain positive total returns in both up and down markets via a three sleeve approach - investments in the S&P 500, investments in VIX futures and lastly cash holdings. The fund is currently 100% in cash, thus foregoing any further equity gains. The ETF does have a lower standard deviation when compared to the S&P 500, but its performance is trounced by funds such as PJUL or HEQT, which employ systematic collar strategies, and are always invested in the S&P 500. We find PHDG's performance underwhelming, with an annualized total return in the past 10 years of only 4.85%. Investors looking for hedged S&P 500 instruments would be better served by funds such as PJUL or HEQT.