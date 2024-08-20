PHDG: Better Alternatives Exist For Hedged S&P 500 Returns

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.65K Followers

Summary

  • Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF aims to achieve positive total returns in both rising and falling markets through a three-sleeve approach.
  • PHDG's performance has been disappointing compared to peers like PJUL and HEQT, which employ systematic collar strategies and consistently invest in the S&P 500.
  • Retail investors seeking S&P 500 exposure with less volatility may be better served by funds like PJUL or HEQT rather than PHDG.

Ascending line graph and list of share prices

Adam Gault

Thesis

With the equity market as reflected by the S&P 500 hitting new highs in 2024 and experiencing volatility scares such as the one we saw on August 5, 2024, it is worth exploring hedged market instruments that help

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.65K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________https://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PHDG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PHDG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PHDG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News