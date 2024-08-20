Labor Supply Of Newly Immigrated Workers

Summary

  • Monthly payroll employment growth has been high post-pandemic, with 205,000 jobs added per month on average in 2023.
  • Recent studies show that increases in net immigration led to significant increases in breakeven employment growth, impacting the labor market.
  • Using data from the US Census Bureau's American Community Survey, we can see that immigrants work less intensively than native workers immediately following their arrival.

white, yellow hard safety helmet hat for safety project of workman as engineer or worker, on concrete floor on city

flukyfluky/iStock via Getty Images

Originally published on August 19, 2024

By Lei Fang | M. Melinda Pitts | Michael Sparks

Since the end of the pandemic, monthly payroll employment growth has been surprisingly high, with 205,000 jobs added per month on average

Authors for macroblog are Dave Altig and other Atlanta Fed economists.

