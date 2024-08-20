BLV: Time To Upgrade Vanguard's Long Duration Fund

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
3.03K Followers

Summary

  • BLV's performance has significantly declined over the past two years due to rising interest rates, leading to a 30% drawdown in share prices.
  • The Federal Reserve's unprecedented rate hikes have caused bond yields to increase, impacting BLV's net asset value.
  • Forecasted rate cuts by the Federal Reserve could potentially lead to an increase in the value of BLV's portfolio, earning the fund an upgrade.
Growthing graph bar with rocket rising moving up. Marketing time, Start up business, Business success strategy, successful launch of startup. Business growing concept. 3d minimal render illustration

Vectorian

It has been over two years since we last discussed the Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV). In fact, the last time we spoke about this particular fund was January 2022. Given the extraordinary macroeconomic changes since then, it

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
3.03K Followers
I am a real estate professional with experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent past decade of my career with one of the largest public REITs and Big Four company, I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on the industry and other investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BLV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BLV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BLV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News