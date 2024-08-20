Michael Vi

Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock kept up exceptionally well before the black swan event happened, which was a global outage of Microsoft's (MSFT) services caused by CRWD's software update.

While it is difficult to argue that the outage is a reputational disaster for a cybersecurity company, I see this event as a big lesson learned for CRWD. There is a saying that "lightning never strikes the same place twice", which describes the situation around CrowdStrike and the outage. The company lost billions of its market cap after the outage, and I bet the management will do their best in order to avoid such a situation happening ever again.

That said, I prefer to focus on how the company's fundamentals are unfolding. The company continues demonstrating stellar performance and betting big on innovation. The after-outage dip made CRWD's valuation extremely attractive. All in all, I reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating for CRWD.

Recent developments

CRWD released its latest quarterly earnings on June 4, surpassing consensus revenue and EPS estimates. Revenue grew by 33% YoY. The adjusted EPS grew from $0.47 to $.095.

Seeking Alpha

CRWD continued exercising its impressive operating leverage with a notable expansion of key profitability metrics. The gross margin was flat YoY, but the operating margin improved from -2.8% to +0.8%. Strong operating performance helped to generate a $328 million net change in cash, and CRWD had a $3.7 billion cash pile as of the latest reporting date. Debt is well below a billion, which is nothing compared to the company's $64 billion market cap. The balance sheet is a fortress and positions CRWD well to continue investing in growth and innovation.

Seeking Alpha

The upcoming earnings release is scheduled for August 28. Consensus estimates expect Q2 FY 2025 revenue to be $959 million, meaning a 31% YoY revenue growth. The adjusted EPS is expected to show almost perfect correlation with revenue increase and expand from $0.74 to $0.97, indicating a 30.8% YoY growth. Another positive sign is that Wall Street analysts are bullish about the upcoming earnings release, with 29 EPS upgrades over the last 90 days and only 6 downgrades. From the QoQ perspective, revenue is expected to grow as well, by 4%. The EPS is also expected to expand sequentially, from $0.93 to $0.97.

Seeking Alpha

There are a few more reasons to be optimistic about the upcoming earnings release. Past achievements do not guarantee future success, but significantly increase the probability of future success. The fact that CRWD has a flawless earnings surprise history over the last 16 quarters means that the probability of beating consensus estimates again on August 28 is extremely high.

My expectation that the company will surpass consensus estimates on August 28 is also supported by the aggressive pace of hiring new employees. My search on LinkedIn shows there are 935 job openings from CrowdStrike. To add context, CrowdStrike's total headcount is slightly below 8,000 employees. This is a clear indication of the management's confidence in the sustainability of the massive growth momentum the business experiences.

LinkedIn

The management's target operating model looks doable across key metrics. I am so confident because CRWD's TTM profitability metrics are already close to targets. Since CRWD has a strong history of demonstrating operating leverage, I am highly confident that with the expected revenue growth, profitability metrics are poised to expand further.

CRWD's latest earnings presentation

CRWD's Falcon Platform demonstrates its cross-selling strength, which I see from the expanding percentage of customers adopting five or more modules. Deals with eight or more modules more than doubled YoY. Compared to Q4 FY2024, subscription customers with five or more, six or more and seven or more modules have also expanded by one percentage point for each category.

CRWD's latest earnings presentation

Leveraging strong cross-selling strategy does not only drive revenue growth, but also makes switching to other cybersecurity vendor a very challenging task. For customers that adopted five or more modules, switching costs appear to be extremely high, and such clients represent almost two thirds of the company's whole customer base.

Of course, some customers might negotiate for discounts due to the outage, but I do not expect any material adverse changes in churn rates. Malik Ahmed Khan from Morningstar also excludes a doomsday scenario, while recognizes there is an opportunity for some temporary headwinds. From the costs side, CRWD also looks protected from any additional material costs. According to Therese Poletti, the adverse impact is unlikely to be significant "due in part to the software industry’s licensing structure, through which standard software licenses limit the liability of the software developer, and because of insurance held both CrowdStrike and its customers". Moreover, CrowdStrike benefits from the support from Microsoft, which we saw in the legal action involving Delta Air Lines (DAL). Therefore, I think that the last month's revenue growth downward revisions already reflect the potential adverse effect of the outage.

Seeking Alpha

To sum up, I believe that there are strong signs that CRWD is poised to deliver strong Q2 FY 2025 earnings on August 28 which will likely be a solid positive catalyst for the stock price. My optimism is also backed by the fact that the sentiment of Wall Street analysts around CRWD did deteriorate much over the last month, with still only one bearish opinion, meaning that they also do not expect substantial adverse consequences for the stock after the outage.

Valuation update

CRWD rallied by 76% over the last twelve months. YTD performance is quite modest, with a 3% share price growth. Valuation ratios are sky-high compared to the sector median. On the other hand, current multiples are very attractive if compared to CRWD's historical averages.

Seeking Alpha

Looking only at valuation ratios is insufficient for a growth stock. Therefore, I am simulating the discounted cash flow [DCF] model with an 8.1% WACC recommended by valueinvesting.io. As I did in my previous analysis, I rely on consensus revenue estimates for the next decade. The TTM FCF margin ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] is 13.4%, which is my assumption for the base year. Given CRWD's stellar profitability expansion pace and expected aggressive revenue growth, I incorporate a 100 basis points yearly FCF margin expansion.

Author's calculations

The stock is very attractively valued, according to my DCF model. The business's fair value is 32% higher than the current market cap. I believe that the discount is compelling given the growth and profitability demonstrated by CRWD.

Risks update

In my DCF model, I rely on long-term consensus estimates. The growth trajectory is aggressive, as Wall Street expects a 22% revenue CAGR for the next decade, a challenging task even for a superstar like CRWD. The DCF model is very sensitive to changes in revenue growth projections. For example, switching the next decade's revenue growth to 15% [which is still a stellar CAGR for the long-term period] makes the stock overvalued by 21%, which is a substantial premium even for a star like CRWD.

Author's calculations

During the upcoming earnings call, the management might soften its FY 2025 guidance, which might be negatively absorbed by Wall Street and analysts will notably reconsider growth potential for the entire decade. This will inevitably lead to the stock selloff. On the other hand, the potential guidance boost will likely lead to more aggressive long-term revenue growth projections from Wall Street.

The competition in the cybersecurity space is fierce with several technological stars in the industry like Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), and Zscaler, Inc. (ZS). To sustain its stellar growth rate, CRWD must differentiate, which requires substantial investments in innovation. In case CRWD sees some stagnation in its market share expansion, the management might initiate an R&D spending boost, which will weigh on profitability growth.

Bottom line

To conclude, I believe that CRWD is still a "Strong Buy". My valuation analysis suggests that the recent after-outage share price dip is a gift for long-term investors, as the stock is currently significantly undervalued. From the fundamental perspective, CRWD looks rock-solid.