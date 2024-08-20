Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jeff Zhang as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Thesis

In my view, Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) is not a long-term hold. While the consensus among analysts is a strong buy with an average price target of $19.08, fundamental analysis suggests that these estimates are overvalued. My base case for IREN’s presents a fair value of $8.26 a share.

My analysis also challenges the value proposition that IREN presents to investors. Unlike its larger competitors (CleanSpark (CLSK), Riot Platforms (RIOT), Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)), IREN’s strategy is to sell all the bitcoin it mines, reinvesting the proceeds into expanding hashrate capacity and data center infrastructure. They reason that if the market values 1 EH/s of hashrate capacity at nearly $135 million in large-scale miners while IREN is delivering 1 EH/s at approximately $30 million, then the course of action most accretive to shareholders is surely to reinvest and expand the hashrate. But that is valuation strictly using comparison. A DCF analysis of IREN’s business complicates the picture.

Thus, I focus on explaining why IREN’s fundamentals do not justify the consensus targets, walking through my key assumptions starting from the most sensitive: Bitcoin price, Bitcoin block difficulty, hashrate expansion and capex, electricity costs, terminal value, and the AI cloud business.

Nonetheless, there is a case to be made for holding IREN into this bitcoin halving cycle - i.e., mid-year 2025. This is because bitcoin miner stocks are relatively speculative and trade more on sentiment. Significant increases in Bitcoin’s price will rally IREN’s stock, and vice versa. So, IREN may be used to express conviction on Bitcoin’s performance in the 2024-2025 bitcoin halving cycle.

Bitcoin price

Increases in Bitcoin’s price will be the biggest driver of IREN’s cash flows going forward. Unlevered free cash flow (UFCF) for any miner is highly sensitive to changes in Bitcoin’s price, as Revenue = Bitcoins mined * Bitcoin price, and IREN is no exception. UFCF projections are subject to a host of other assumptions, which I will explain later; the assumptions used for this chart are my base case. The uncorrelated movement in 2022 and 2025E is due to large changes in capex spend as IREN pursues its aggressive expansion plans, and the outsized decrease in cash flows in 2028E is due to the halving of block rewards. But the causative relationship between Bitcoin price and cash flows is clear.

My base case assumptions for Bitcoin price are based on the Bitcoin Power Law as presented by Giovanni Santostasi [Fig. 2]. Bitcoin’s price has so far shown an exponential relationship to time, punctuated by upward movements out of the trend every halving cycle (4 years). The hypothesis is built on Metcalfe’s Law among other observations and data, and while there is not enough time for a full discussion on power laws, you can see Santostasi's article for a full explanation.

Remember that it does not matter how accurate this Power Law is - it merely gives us a metric to watch over time to judge whether IREN deserves its valuation. All else equal, Bitcoin price moving under the base case projections in the next cycle would merely be a sign that IREN does not deserve a $8.26 per share valuation. On the other hand, if Bitcoin’s price outperforms the Power Law, investors should revise their expectations for IREN up.

I am using the Power Law because it is the best expression of the assumption that history will repeat itself and Bitcoin will continue the pattern it has trod since its inception. It also happens that any price range under the Power Law would put IREN completely out of business, as will be shown below. The chart below shows the historical price of Bitcoin on a log-log scale with a range for future price. So far, it has obediently walked along the line of support in bear markets.

Below is a visualization of the base case of Bitcoin price 7 years into the future (until 2031), which is also the projection period of my model [Fig. 3]. In the past, the price went parabolic approximately 6 months after halvings, reached their peak in 18 months, returned to support in the next year, spent the next two on support, and repeated the process in the next cycle. My projections are based on this cycle pattern. (The 2020 cycle was a special case, where the price hit a peak less than a year after the halving. This is due to governments and central banks around the world deploying massive liquidity into markets in response to the COVID crisis, which boosted asset prices, including Bitcoin, and sent it into an early bull market.)

Fig. 3 (Author Database)

For each case, I have assumed the price in non-cycle-peak years to be the same, only varying the degree of the price peak during cycle-peak years [Fig. 3]. This is because in the past, Bitcoin’s price has always fallen back to support after a bull market, no matter how high the price went. A bull case assumes that the price during cycle tops would lick the Power Law’s resistance line [Fig. 2, purple] during cycle tops; the base case assumes that the price would reach about halfway between the green line and the purple line; and the bear case assumes the price would only reach the green line [Fig. 2, green]. Notice that by these definitions, the first three Bitcoin cycles were ‘bull’ cases and the most recent cycle was a ‘base’ case.

Below is a table showing IREN’s projected operating income, UFCF, and implied share price for each of these cases [Fig. 4]. The super bear case assumes Bitcoin price will follow the red support line of the Power Law [Fig. 2].

Fig. 4 (Author Database)

As you can see, Bitcoin’s price will make or break IREN.

Dilution concerns

The possibilities for IREN continuing to dilute its shares are therefore very much open. I have assumed that IREN’s cash needs will be met with at-the-market (ATM) offerings, not debt, as it is no secret that Bitcoin miners in general have found it difficult to find credit providers due to the volatility of the industry. Co-CEO Daniel Roberts has suggested in an interview in early June that he does not intend for IREN to take on debt, emphasizing their debt-free balance sheet and the ‘double-edged’ nature of debt funding (making no mention, however, that raising equity comes with a second edge itself). But the degree of dilution will depend on Bitcoin's price performance in the next two cycles, as IREN will be more strapped for cash in the down years if it doesn't reap a bountiful harvest in cycle peaks.

The good news is that in the base and bull Bitcoin cases, shareholders will only have to be diluted minimally. The bad news is that if Bitcoin doesn’t perform in 2025-26, further ATM offerings await shareholders, exacerbating an already bad situation caused by low revenues due to the low Bitcoin price.

Fig. 5 (Author Database)

According to my model, in the Bitcoin base case IREN would only have to raise $74 million in 2025E, and no more beyond that [Fig. 5]. Its future expansion would be funded using their cash from operating activities. In the bull case, dilution would be the same. However, after 2026, IREN would be much more flush with cash to pursue accelerated expansion beyond the rate assumed in these cases.

In the Bitcoin bear case, IREN would have to raise money again both in FY28 and FY29, as the cash influx from the 2026 cycle top would not give them enough of a cash buffer until the next cycle top. They would have to raise about $525 million in FY28 and then $580 million in FY29. Assuming a share price of $7 in FY28 and $10 in FY29 (extremely roughly based on BTC price projections), they would issue nearly 133 million shares in those two years.

It must be noted that regardless of the Bitcoin price scenario, IREN may preemptively execute further ATM offers during the cycle peak years, when their share price is likely to also peak.

Bitcoin block difficulty and EH/s expansion

I have assumed that IREN will continue to expand annually at the aggressive pace it has planned for FY25 of 30 EH/s per year.

This is partly because bitcoin miners need to expand to stay alive due to ever-growing block difficulty. As more miners join the network and contribute more hashing power, the difficulty of mining a block is adjusted automatically by the network to maintain the 10-minute block time.

The number of Bitcoins mined is a direct function of block difficulty, and block difficulty is a direct function of the global hashrate (the total hashing power of all miners on the Bitcoin network). So it’s game theory - if anyone expands, everyone else has to expand in response to maintain their share of the # of Bitcoins mined, perpetuating a vicious cycle of expansion. Those who can’t expand economically eventually drop out of the race.

Moreover, in the previously mentioned interview, Dan Roberts talked about how IREN's main goal is to reinvest operating income and ATM fundraising into infrastructure, rather than hold Bitcoin.

When we can continue to grow at a capex cost of $30m per EH of capacity, which the market is valuing at multiples of that in terms of market value, then surely you do that all day long. Fig. 6 (IREN 3Q FY’24 Investor Presentation, published May 15 2024, p. 6.)

IREN's future EH/s expansion rate is important because their cash flows are highly sensitive to this. If we lower the assumed annual expansion from 30 EH/s to 25 EH/s per year starting from FY26, and assume the Bitcoin base case, IREN’s present fair value drops from $8.33 to $5.77. Lower it to 20 EH/s per year, and the implied share price drops concomitantly to $3.20. As such, investors are well-advised to keep a close watch on IREN’s IR communications for their future expansion plans past FY25. I see any decrease in the pace of expansion to below 20 EH/s in the next two years as a red flag.

Of course, these forecasts are based on the assumption that block difficulty will increase in parabolic fashion into the near future. But I believe this is a fair assumption to make because of game theory. Game theory in mining dictates that it will always be favorable to procure more, better hardware, no matter how expensive mining equipment gets: if you are the first actor, you take market share and fatten your margins; if others act first, you have to buy more to maintain your margins; if you can’t afford the hardware, market share is taken from you. As I don’t see any extraneous factors that could possibly disrupt this dynamic, I believe the trend continues as visualized below. It must also be noted that Russia recently legalized bitcoin mining, which may add even more to the global hashrate.

Fig. 7 (Author Database)

As for the associated capex, see the table below. From IREN’s investor slides, we know that for a 10 EH/s expansion they spend nearly $300 million - at around $190 million on ASICS and $110 million on data center infrastructure. The $190 million figure comes from the $18.9/TH purchase agreement that IREN has exercised with Bitmain; multiply by 1,000,000 to get the price per EH, and then again by 10 to get the price per 10 EH. Thus, projections of capex assume that IREN will be able to continue sourcing ASICs at the prices it is getting currently. The $110 million figure reflects 150MW~ worth of data center infrastructure, and comes from IREN’s guidance. Based on an assumed yearly expansion of 30 EH/s, yearly capex is projected to be around $900 million, decaying marginally over time as manufacturers find ways to pack more hashing power into one machine. GPU capex will be explained in the final section.

Depreciation is projected as a flat percentage of TH/s operating capacity, which has been derived from historical years. Impairment loss is projected as a flat percentage of the PP&E balance (10%), based on the impairment loss reported in FY23 of 10.66%.

Electricity and power assumptions

I am sticking to IREN’s guidance of $0.037/kwh for electricity costs, which is a weighted average of costs between their Childress site and the British Columbia sites. I assume this will stay constant throughout the projection period.

To give an idea of the business' sensitivity to electricity costs, according to my DCF model, if electricity costs increased to $0.05/kwh over the projection period, implied share price would drop to $6.59 a share; if electricity costs doubled, implied share price would drop to $3.42 a share.

Power efficiency

FY25: 17.125 J/TH. Investor slides say 17 J/TH by 3Q 2024 and 16 J/TH by 4Q 2024 (representing 1H FY2025), then installation of 15 J/TH by the end of the FY. I assume it will take time to replace the old miners, so efficiency should be between 17-25 J/TH in Q1, 16-17 J/TH in Q2, and 16 J/TH in Q3 and Q4. Taking a weighted average yields 17.125 J/TH as the average power efficiency for the fiscal year (20*0.25+16.5*0.25+16*0.5= 17.125 J/TH).

FY26-29: I assume the average power efficiency of the fleet will fall continuously, but at a decreasing rate, as it becomes increasingly difficult to increase power efficiency per hash in an ASIC.

Power eff. (J/TH) 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 IREN guidance 25 15 My estimates 25 17.125 15.5 15 14.75 14.5 14.25 14.1 Click to enlarge

Terminal value assumptions

Convention dictates that, when making assumptions about the growth rate for the terminal value of a company using the perpetuity method, the perpetuity growth rate should not exceed the long-term growth rate of the economy in which the company operates. But bitcoin mining companies' returns primarily reflect the price of Bitcoin, which is neither correlated to nor bound by economic growth.

I have chosen to base the perpetuity growth rate on bitcoin’s projected future price, seeing how closely correlated UFCFs are to BTC price [Fig. 1]. I first projected Bitcoin price forward using the Power Law’s base case until 2140, the year the final block in the Bitcoin blockchain is expected to be mined (since by then, IREN, if it still existed, would no longer have a mining business). Then I took each year’s CAGR, and averaged all the CAGRs together to reach an average price CAGR from 2025 until 2140. The CAGR decays from 45.7% in 2024 to 4.6% in 2140. Averaging the CAGR of all future years until 2140 yields an average growth rate of 11.8%.

The implied share price is sensitive to this growth rate too, though not as much as BTC price in the projection period or expansion rate. Lowering it by 10% to 10.62% would lower the implied share price from $8.33 to $7.57, a reduction of 9.1%.

AI cloud business

IREN has recently moved into the AI Cloud business, with a 816 GPU cluster of Nvidia H100s currently deployed. Going forward, I assume they will expand their AI business by 800 GPUs per year in FY24 and FY25, which equals $32 million a year in capex (assuming Nvidia H100s or whatever latest GPU will cost $40,000 a unit). Then, from FY26 onward, at which point they will have surplus cash from their cycle peak bitcoin mining revenues, I assume they will spend 20% of the $570 million they are projected to spend on mining hardware annually, which comes out to $114m.

Other assumptions (based on IREN's guidance from p. 23, 3Q FY 2024 Investor slides, 15 May 2024):

1.25kW power draw required for 1 GPU

$0.05/kWh energy price

$2.00-$2.50 AI Cloud Service pricing

80% utilization rate (i.e. 80% of GPUs plugged into power generating revenue; annualizing June 2024 GPU revenues and taking a percentage of projected annual GPU revenues assuming a 100% utilization rate yielded 80%.)

The AI business is efficient, with gross margins of 96~%. For reference, projected bitcoin mining gross margins can range from 38.6% in cycle lows to 93.9% in cycle peaks. But from a cash flows perspective, the AI investment does not have nearly as high of an ROI as expanding the mining business (with base case Bitcoin price and expansion assumptions). Removing the AI business under the above assumptions implies a share price of $8.00. Assuming they will spend as much in GPU capex per year as mining hardware ($570m) starting in 2026 implies a share price of $8.59, a mere 7% premium over the case where the AI business is removed. Investors looking to the AI cloud business for big future cash flows should adjust their expectations strongly. The table below compares the projected gross profit for the mining and the AI businesses, with the above assumptions in place.

Author Database

However, the benefits of having a second, more stable business are 1) a smoothing of returns during low years in the Bitcoin cycle and 2) raising the firm’s quality as borrowers. It is difficult for miners to find credit providers, but with an AI business providing steady revenue, IREN may have a better chance of financing with debt instead of dilutive equity.

Comparison with other miners and July issues

Author Database

The first table shows July’s mining metrics for the above set of miners. This data is from the monthly mining report, in which miners provide metrics for the month’s performance. Of the miners, only IREN and TeraWulf (WULF) provide electricity cost/bitcoin figures, so these monthly reports only tell us their hashrate efficiency - how many bitcoins you can mine with a given hashrate in a given period of time. They do not tell us about how well the miners control their power costs.

For power costs, I turned to quarterly reports and compared the miners’ gross margins. Of the miners, only MARA, CLSK, CORZ and RIOT have published their CYQ2 reports (ended June 30), so we can see how the April halving affected their gross margins, but not for the others. However, IREN provides comprehensive data in its monthly mining updates, so summing the April, May and June figures essentially gives us their quarterly report numbers.

Unlike most of the large-scale miners, IREN improved its gross margin over the halving. This puts IREN’s mining efficiency well over MARA, CORZ and RIOT, and on even footing with the most efficient large-scale miner in the space, CleanSpark.

This would be encouraging if not for IREN’s July mining report, which showed that, due to ‘higher energy hedge pricing in the summer month at Childress, but with much lower than expected energy market volatility which reduced energy trading opportunities,’ the average operating energy costs for the month were $0.057/kwh - 54% higher than their projected usage of $0.037/kwh. This wiped out IREN’s gross margin from 55.1% in June to -1% in July.

This suggests further potential downside from my DCF base case of $8.26 a share, as I have assumed power costs to be $0.037/kwh going forward. It is also concerning that all of IREN’s planned expansion - from 10 to 40 EH/s - is at Childress. If energy cost management is a Childress-specific problem, as it seems to be, IREN has placed all of its marbles in a cracked jar.

Concluding remarks

From a fundamental analysis perspective, I emphasize on four points.

The trajectory of Bitcoin price will make or break IREN’s fundamentals. It must follow the trend of historical cycles through the Power Law’s range to justify the current share price. IREN is a bet on the Bitcoin price. Look for how high the cycle top reaches this cycle. Assuming a base case for Bitcoin price, IREN’s fair value changes dramatically based on how aggressively they expand their hashrate capacity going forward. 30 EH/s or higher per year is good. Anything under is cause for worry, and anything under 20 EH/s in the next two years is a red flag. From a cash flows perspective, the impact of the AI cloud business is small; compared to mining, the investment in GPUs has a much lower ROI. But steadier revenue streams from AI cloud may afford IREN debt financing options. Regardless, focus on mining metrics to check whether IREN is growing as implied by the current share price. Keep an eye on IREN’s next few mining reports to judge whether its recent electricity costs are a persistent problem.

Long term, IREN is not a buy. But in the medium term, one may consider holding IREN for the halving cycle into the peak if one believes in Bitcoin performing as it has in previous cycles (300,000 peak).