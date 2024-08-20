What? You were expecting Jay Powell? Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Woodstock For Central Bankers Convenes Amid Dovish Sentiment

It's time again for the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, the annual conference in Wyoming hosted by the Kansas City branch of the Federal Reserve. Central bankers, finance ministers, and academics get together for policy discussion along with tons of financial media reporters. This year's theme is "Reassessing the Effectiveness and Transmission of Monetary Policy", which seems particularly appropriate given the tendency of many market commentators to look for the Fed to prop up asset prices every time things get a little rocky. In just the past month, the S&P 500 (SP500) experienced a quick 8% correction, from which it has already almost completely recovered. Nevertheless, a week after this correction reached bottom, there were still articles being published such as, "SA Asks: Will the Fed do an emergency rate cut?" To the credit of the analysts who were asked, they all basically answered "no".

Dovish sentiment persists in the market, however, as measured by the CME FedWatch tool. The tool currently shows almost equal probabilities of the Fed Funds rate ending the year in the 4.5-4.75% range or the 4.25-4.5% range. The tool even shows a 14.3% chance of rates ending the year even lower.

FedWatch Tool (CME Group)

That is at least one 25 basis point rate cut at each of the next three fed meetings, with a chance of a bigger cut at one or more of these meetings. The FedWatch tool projects a continued 1 cut per meeting pace through September 2025, when the most likely range is 3.25-3.5%.

This is much more dovish than the last summary of economic projections (dot plot) released by the Fed in June. That projection shows a most likely case of 5.1% at the end of 2024, 4.1% at the end of 2025, and 3.1% at the end of 2026. That's only one rate cut this year and one rate cut at every other meeting in 2025 and 2026. Further, the Fed's June projection was actually more hawkish, up 50 basis points at the end of 2024 and 25 bp in 2025 compared to the prior dot plot release in March.

Progress Since Last Year's Jackson Hole Symposium

Last year, I predicted the Fed would reiterate their "higher for longer" rate policy, but that the markets would not be surprised, having priced in higher rates in the few months leading up to the conference. That is exactly how Powell opened his Jackson Hole speech.

Although inflation has moved down from its peak—a welcome development—it remains too high. We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective.

Since then, rates have been fairly stable, fluctuating roughly within the 4-5% range for both the 2-year (US2Y) and 10-year (US10Y) Treasury Yields. The yield curve inversion, where longer-term rates are lower than short-term rates, almost went away three times, including recently in August 2024. Rates recently broke below the 4% level, I suspect simply as a flight to quality during the stock market correction.

Author Spreadsheet

The S&P 500 had just begun a 10% correction prior to last year's Jackson Hole conference, which it completed in October 2023. This is not too different in magnitude, but much quicker, than the one that just happened in the past month. After the correction last year, the S&P continued its march higher, supported by higher earnings.

Author Spreadsheet

What Will Powell Say This Year?

The Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to conduct monetary policy to promote maximum employment and stable prices. When Fed Chair Jay Powell gives his speech at Jackson Hole on Friday, 8/23, I expect he will remind listeners of this dual mandate and recap the Fed's recent performance against these goals. Unemployment has ticked up recently to 4.3%, not alarming, but similar small increases occurred in the past just before bigger spikes during recessions. Inflation has dropped under 3% on a trailing one-year basis as measured by CPI. This is above the 2% Fed target, but longer-term expectations are now approaching that level, as measured by the difference in yield between nominal Treasuries and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities or TIPS.

Author Spreadsheet

I expect Powell to assess these results as acceptable progress toward the dual mandate targets. Powell does not give new economic projections at Jackson Hole, but the Fed will do so at their next meeting in September. Since the June dot plot was released, GDP has remained healthy and the Leading Economic Indicator index, while negative, has turned upward.

The Conference Board

In the absence of faster deterioration of the economy, I expect Powell to reiterate a slow, measured easing of rates at the Jackson Hole speech. While this probably will start with one rate cut in September, I expect the dot plot to be little changed from the last release, which is much more hawkish than the CME Fed Watch tool and could be a negative shock to asset prices.

Looking at history, the last three rate cutting cycles have been fast, but were precipitated by unusual events: The dot-com bubble burst in 2000, the financial crisis in 2007-08, and Covid-19 in 2020. Market participants may have been conditioned to expect a fast rate cutting cycle once the first cut happens, but longer history shows this does not have to be the case. For example, in the 1990s, rates maintained a relatively high level in the 4.5%-6.5% range for nearly 5 years with minor tweaks both up and down.

Author Spreadsheet

Expanding on the theme of reassessing the effectiveness of monetary policy, I expect Powell at Jackson Hole to restate his frequent warning about fiscal policy that leads to high deficits and growing federal debt. While the Fed has no say in fiscal policy, they do have to respond to the impact that deficits and debt have on inflation and longer-term interest rates. As we saw in the inflation spike following the pandemic, prices can get out of hand quickly through no fault of the Fed, which then faces a tougher task of slowing their rise gradually over time. Fiscal policy has certainly been an impediment to the effectiveness of monetary policy in recent years.

Looking forward, both parties seem determined to continue on the deficit spending path. On the Democrat side, Kamala Harris is campaigning on increasing the Child Tax Credit, health insurance subsidies and new subsidies for first time home buyers, increasing deficits by $1.7 trillion over the next 10 years. Republicans are proposing additional corporate tax cuts and no tax on tips or Social Security income, although this would be at least partially offset by higher tariffs on imports.

With higher deficits and growing debt likely to hurt the credit quality of the Federal government and increase long-term rates over time, I do not see Powell committing to a rate cutting program as rapid as currently predicted by the market.

Investing Implications

Unlike last year, I see a bigger chance of the debt markets being surprised by the Jackson Hole speech because the Fed Funds futures market has priced in far more rate cuts than the Fed plans on delivering, as discussed above. Additionally, any talk of high deficits and the negative impact on US Government credit quality could drive 10-year rates higher and finally uninvert the yield curve. Investors looking to add to their fixed income allocation or extend duration to longer-term bonds may wish to wait a few days after the speech in order to get in at higher yields. Do not wait too long, however, as funds will flow out of cash and money markets when the first Fed Funds cut happens, possibly in September.

The stock market could take a short-term hit as interest rate expectations readjust, possibly retesting the lows from the recent correction. After that, the absence of a recession should allow the bull market to resume. As long as the economic outlook remains good, I expect small-cap and value stocks to catch back up to the S&P, as they were starting to do before the July correction.

Conclusion

All eyes will be on Jackson Hole this week for Chairman Powell's speech on Friday. While he may guide toward a rate cut in September, market players looking for more and faster cuts might be disappointed. The futures market is currently much more dovish on rates than the Fed's last projections in June, and not enough has changed in the real economy to warrant a speed-up in cuts.

Without recommending or dictating fiscal policy, Powell has been vocal about the dangers of deficit spending. If he mentions this again at Jackson Hole, we could see an uptick in longer-term interest rates even if the Fed Funds rate is cut in September. The aftermath of the speech could be a good time to start lowering the cash and money market allocation and getting into longer-term fixed income. Like long-term bonds, stocks could also get hit for a short time following the speech. That would represent a good buying opportunity as long as the economic outlook remains healthy.