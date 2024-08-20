deepblue4you/iStock via Getty Images

As I noted in May 2023, there was not much therapeutic differentiation between “bicycles” developed at Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) and monoclonal antibodies at that time. An ongoing trial is producing differentiating data, and will produce more data at ESMO next month. Meanwhile, although the stock price hasn’t increased much, the market cap has more than doubled. So it is time to take another look at this company that has the distinction of having been founded by a Nobel laureate.

About this company

Bicycle Therapeutics was founded by Dr. Greg Winter, who won the Nobel Prize in 2018 for his work on humanizing monoclonal antibodies. This discovery led to the advent of the mAb revolution in medicine. Big name mAbs like Keytruda and Lemtrada, among a host of others, came and revolutionized the market.

Interestingly, BCYC starts from here. Its core technology is a piece of protein called a “bicycle,” which is discovered and screened using the same phage display screening platform that was used to develop humanized monoclonal antibodies. However, the company claims that these bicycle peptides have 3 advantages over mAbs - size, stability, and production. Bicycles are much smaller in size, between 9 and 20 amino acids, which are made to form a 2-loop structure (an mAb may have between 1200 and 1500 amino acids!). This small structure is supposed to give it stability over unlooped biological molecules. Moreover, they are synthetically produced like small molecules using chemical methods, while monoclonal antibodies are produced biologically using cell cultures.

There are numerous other claimed advantages of these bicycle molecules:

a) they have a large surface area, which enables higher target affinity and specificity.

b) a low molecular weight of 1.5 to 2.0 kDa enables faster tissue penetration and quicker clearance, improving the PK/PD profile of the drug. The molecules have good plasma stability, and the good PK profile allows for elimination through the kidney instead of through the liver, minimizing harmful liver exposure.

c) the company elaborates in this further by saying that toxicity issues occur in small molecules that are eliminated through the liver. However, bicycle molecules have no liver toxicity.

d) Compared to biologics like mAbs, bicycles are recognized by regulatory authorities as small molecule new chemical entities, and have lower cost of production.

e) standing between small molecules and mAbs, they have advantages of both; thus, they are cheaper to produce but have a wide spectrum of targets, including those that are considered undruggable.

Pipeline

BCYC’s pipeline consists of a variety of internal and partnered programs. Lead internal program is BT8009 or zelenectide pevedotin, a bicycle toxin conjugate or BTC molecule that carries a monomethyl auristatin E, or MMAE, cytotoxin payload. The molecule targets tumors overexpressing Nectin-4 and is currently in a company-sponsored phase 1/2 trial and a phase 2/3 registrational trial (Duravelo-2) currently enrolling patients. A second candidate is BT5528, which targets high EphA2 expressing tumors and is in phase 1/2 development. The third clinical stage internal program is BT7480, another Nectin-4/CD137 dual targeting molecule in phase 1/2 trials. Finally, a partnered program called BT1718 is targeting high MT1-MMP expressing tumors and is in a phase 1/2a trial in collaboration with Cancer Research UK. All other programs are preclinical.

Besides its other advantages, BTC molecule BT8009 has a validated target in Nectin-4 because in December last year, the FDA approved enfortumab vedotin (PACDEV), a Nectin-4 targeting antibody drug conjugate molecule developed by Seagen/Pfizer (PFE, PFE:CA) and Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF, OTCPK:ALPMY). The target indication was in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, where it had previously received accelerated approval. This proves that Nectin-4 binding is a valid and approved approach in treating certain tumors.

BT8009 Data and discussion

The BT8009 program also targets previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer in adult patients, the same indication where the FDA approved enfortumab.

In an ongoing phase 1/2 trial in heavily pre-treated patients with metastatic urothelial cancer, BT8009 demonstrated a 38% objective response rate (ORR) among 26 patients receiving a 5 mg/m² weekly dose, who were naive to enfortumab vedotin. The median duration of response was 11.1 months in 10 patients, with five still undergoing therapy. This group included one complete response, seven partial responses, and two unconfirmed responses. Additionally, BT8009 showed promising early results in other cancers such as ovarian, triple-negative breast, and non-small cell lung cancer, indicating potential for further expansion beyond metastatic urothelial cancer.

In terms of safety, BT8009 exhibited a distinct and emerging profile across 113 patients with various cancer types receiving the 5 mg/m² weekly dose. Treatment-related adverse events were generally low in both frequency and severity. Specifically, adverse events, including ocular disorders, peripheral neuropathy, and skin reactions, were infrequent and mild. There was only one case of Grade 3 or higher peripheral sensory neuropathy.

This data needs to be compared with enfortumab vedotin data. In May, the company presented data at ASCO comparing simulate PK properties of the two molecules, both of which contain MMAE. Data showed that half-life of the BTC molecule is substantially shorter than that of EV, at less than one hour versus 3.6 days. This caused substantial elimination of BTC within hours of dosing, rather than the weeks necessary for EV. MMAE, which is the toxin payload, also had a shorter half-life when dosed through BTC than through EV (1.9 days vs 2.6 days)​, potentially because it got released more slowly from the ADC.

Another interesting difference was that BTC, when compared to EV, results in a similar overall exposure to MMAE in the body over a 28-day period, but with a higher peak concentration of MMAE in the blood. This elevated peak may enhance the drug's ability to quickly reach and penetrate tumor tissues, potentially improving its effectiveness against cancer.

A related point of interest was that conjugated MMAE PK exposure from BTC was less than from EV, which likely caused lower toxicities.

I did an efficacy comparison using available data in my last article. I must note that the trial-to-trial efficacy comparison doesn’t make much sense because the trials differ widely. Most importantly, PACDEV’s was phase 3 data that I used, and while BCYC’s molecule did much better in percentage terms, the number of patients were much higher in PACDEV. I don’t think we are on a level-playing field here if we do a head-on comparison. The most we can say is that BT8009 is looking very good against what B. Riley recently called an “entrenched player.”

BT5528 data and discussion

BT5528 is another BTC molecule with the same cytotoxic payload and targeting EphA2, a receptor tyrosine kinase overexpressed in difficult-to-treat tumors, including lung, breast, bladder, head and neck, gastric, ovarian, and pancreatic cancer. EphA2 has been previously targeted by ADCs; however, the trials were discontinued due to strong adverse events like bleeding events and hepatotoxicity. The company proffers the example of MedImmune’s MEDI-547, an EphA2-targeting ADC, which in a phase 1 trial saw increased AST/ALT and high percentage of bleeding events. Similar adverse events were also observed in nonhuman primate studies. Other molecules from Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF, OTCPK:DSNKY) and Atreca (OTC:BCEL) also did not fare well in trials, showing poor risk-benefit profile and bleeding, respectively. The company notes that in a setting very similar to MEDI-547 but at up to 150-fold higher doses, no bleeding events were observed with BT5528, and abnormal liver functions were not observed.

In clinical trials, as well, BT5528 maintained this safety profile with solid efficacy data. The company notes that BT5528 demonstrated promising early efficacy in patients with metastatic urothelial cancer, achieving a 39% objective response rate (ORR) among 18 patients who received doses of 6.5 mg/m², 8.5 mg/m², or 10 mg/m² every other week. The median duration of response was four months among seven patients, with one patient still undergoing treatment. This response included six partial responses and one unconfirmed response. Additionally, BT5528, just like BT8009, showed encouraging preliminary data in other cancers, such as ovarian, gastric/upper gastrointestinal, and head and neck cancers.

BT5528 monotherapy in 109 patients treated showed an acceptable tolerability profile, with relatively few treatment-related adverse events at or above Grade 3. There were no reported cases of ocular disorders, peripheral neuropathy, or skin reactions, just like we saw with BT8009, reflecting the strong safety profile of bicycles. Similar tolerability was observed in the 74 patients receiving 6.5 mg/m² every other week, the dose currently under investigation in various tumor expansion cohorts. Unlike other EphA2-targeted agents, BT5528 did not result in any bleeding events across all dose levels.

Both BT8809 and BT5528 showed a stronger safety profile compared to ADCs. As the company noted in May:

In contrast to ADCs, treatment-related AEs of interest such as peripheral neuropathy, skin reactions, ocular disorders and hyperglycemia occurred at relatively low frequency and severity with both BTC molecules.

Peers

Bicycles are a novel therapeutic module. There are no other companies developing bicycles. However, as we noted here, there are, indeed, companies working in the same indications that BCYC is working in.

In metastatic urothelial cancer and BT8009, the competing molecule is PACDEV, recently approved, and its developer is Pfizer. Similarly, with BT5528 targeting EphA2 in various cancers, one competing molecule - an ADC - is MedImmune’s MEDI-547. As far as early data is concerned, I have shown here that BTC molecules have done well from both efficacy and safety points of view.

Financials, IP, Collaborations

BCYC has a market cap of $1.54bn and a cash balance of $961mn. The company recently raised $555mn in a PIPE proceeding, and also closed out its loan from Hercules Capital (HTGC). R&D expenses were $40.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, while general and administrative expenses were $15.9 million. At that rate, the company has a cash runway of 14-16 quarters. Considering increasing expenses, the company gives a cash runway through 2027.

BCYC is an IP-heavy company with over 344 patents and 567 patent applications in various jurisdictions. Their patent portfolio consisted of “3 patent families directed to novel scaffolds and linkers, 10 patent families directed to our platform technology, 61 patent families directed to bicyclic peptides and related conjugates, and 19 patent families directed to later inventions relating to such bicyclic peptides and related conjugates.”

Their program molecules are covered by composition of matter patents set to expire between 2039 and 2044.

BCYC has collaborations with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF, OTCPK:BAYRY), Genentech, Novartis (NVS, OTCPK:NVSEF), Ionis (IONS), Cancer Research UK, and so on.

Risks

BCYC is developing a novel therapeutic module, so that is always a risk. There are no other approved bicycles, so this is a new field. Just like monoclonal antibodies were a new paradigm a decade or so ago, "bicycles" are another new paradigm. Although they are both developed by the same Nobel laureate scientist - which gives us hope - bicycles are untested in the real-world human therapeutic situation. As I discussed earlier, three things - size, stability, and production - differentiate it from mAbs. The differentiation is positive so far as we know now, but we have to make sure there are no emerging negatives.

Moreover, PACDEV is a strong competitor, so BT8009 has to do superlatively well. This is the main risk at BCYC for its proof of concept program.

The other risk here is the incredibly low trading volume, which has a 3-month average of around 279,489 shares and a daily volume of 15,865 shares. This could pose a liquidity issue for investors trying to transact in this stock.

Investment thesis

I like BCYC more and more. They have very attractive science; they have loads of cash and are able to tap the market for cash; they have a few solid programs with emerging data that differentiates them positively from their competitors; and they have a couple of data catalysts at ESMO this year. I am considering a buy at current prices, which are almost what they were last year when I first covered it. The stock is up 28% YTD, so I am guessing I shouldn't waste time waiting. I will always be able to double down if there is a dip without major bad news.