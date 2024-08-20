onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Arm (NASDAQ:ARM) shares have been an out-performer since April when I last covered the stock, which surprised me. Their impressive rise (29.78% vs. the market return of 9.97%) has been driven by market enthusiasm around their strategic patent and product portfolio that is set to help drive the future of AI computing, along with anchoring other key chip architecture that are core to the semiconductor trends of tomorrow.

However, companies that make good products aren’t always good investments. For Arm, shares have pulled back after the most recent earnings, down 8.22% due to an earnings report and guidance mix that was less rosy than the street wanted.

Even with this pullback, analysts have largely defended the stock, citing Arm's strong long-term licensing potential and their exposure to critical megatrends in computing and networking. I think in this defense lies the flaw in the current bull thesis: analysts are too bullish on a good product producing good profits.

Arm’s whole business model is dependent on taking their in-house chip designs, customizing them for customers and then licensing these designs. These are great chip designs but it exposes Arm to competition risks, particularly from emerging architecture alternatives like RISC-V, which offers a more open and potentially cheaper path for some manufacturers.

At this point, given the steep valuation, I think the stock is a strong sell. While Arms products will continue to drive a key part of the future of chip design and AI, I just don’t see how they add up to a valuation at or above where shares are today.

Why I'm Doing Follow-Up Coverage

Arm has been one of the standout performers in the semiconductor sector this year, with analysts expecting the company’s chip designs to go after industry giants like Intel and AMD due to the company’s deep integration into key growth areas such as AI, and low-power computing that have become the backbone of modern technology ecosystems.

Despite this, their current valuation really doesn’t make sense to me. The stock, in my opinion, has pushed well beyond what the company’s fundamentals can justify, and I think as we see competition firm up (both AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC) took market share from Arm in a Q2 research study), the company may run into a period of slower growth and lower margins​.

This opens the door to a fundamental disconnect between the stock’s performance and valuation, and is why I’m doing follow-up coverage. Arm's products are undeniably strong and are likely to sell well given their importance, even if market share were to drop slightly. But the current share price seems inflated when compared to the company’s actual performance.

Why Arm Chips Sell So Well

Arm chips have garnered so much attention partly due to their advanced thermal efficiency, which caters to the surging energy demands of AI.

In my previous coverage, I noted how Arm’s chips have a unique capability to manage heat effectively, which not only enhances performance but also extends the lifespan of devices that use their chips. This thermal efficiency is necessary in the AI industry where the energy requirements are growing rapidly​. AI will mean more chips that consume more energy and lose lots of energy due to heat. Arm’s chips (with a higher thermal efficiency) mean they can have a lower energy cost. This is a strong value proposition Arm makes to help lower the TCO (total cost of ownership).

AI's energy consumption is expected to double by 2026 from its previous level four years prior just before ChatGPT took the world by storm in 2022. Data centers need to keep chips cool to reduce operational costs and their environmental impact. Arm claims their designs feature low power consumption and effective heat dissipation to help mitigate these issues.

Lowering the TCO through efficient cooling involves reducing electricity bills and minimizing the need for extensive cooling systems, which can be expensive and energy-intensive in-of themselves. Arm's chips contribute to a lower TCO by reducing the strain on these systems, helping lower the overall energy footprint of AI operations.

The company has also explored how to leverage on such a technology by developing their own AI chips, and expect to have their prototype released by spring of next year.

Competitors see Arm’s chip advantage and are trying to attack this head on. A common way data centers counter their heat problem is by using liquid cooling racks, where GPUs and other chips are placed in a bath of cooled liquids (often not water) to help take care of heat transfer from the chips in a server mount. A cooling rack can be (in some situations) cheaper than buying chips that are optimized for heat transfer like Arm’s. Just today as I’m writing this, AMD announced they were buying ZT systems which makes server racks, including liquid cooling systems. While AMD said they will spin out the divisions that directly make servers, part of their goal here is to support their AI ecosystem, including supporting their chips that need more help with heat transfer than Arms.

Shares Are Priced For Perfection

At this point, I think Arm is currently trading at a valuation that many (including myself) would describe as "priced for perfection," a situation in many cases reminiscent of the late 1990s dot-com bubble. Scott McNealy, co-founder and former CEO of Sun Microsystems, famously remarked on the absurdity of his company's valuation during that period. He explained that at 10 times revenues, market expectations were so unrealistic that the company would have had to return 100% of revenues as dividends for ten straight years, with no costs, no taxes, and no reinvestment in research and development—a scenario that is not only impractical but also impossible. I’ll put his famous quote below:

But two years ago we were selling at 10 times revenues when we were at $64. At 10 times revenues, to give you a 10-year payback, I have to pay you 100% of revenues for 10 straight years in dividends. That assumes I can get that by my shareholders. That assumes I have zero cost of goods sold, which is very hard for a computer company. That assumes zero expenses, which is really hard with 39,000 employees. That assumes I pay no taxes, which is very hard. And that assumes you pay no taxes on your dividends, which is kind of illegal. And that assumes with zero R&D for the next 10 years, I can maintain the current revenue run rate. Now, having done that, would any of you like to buy my stock at $64? Do you realize how ridiculous those basic assumptions are? You don’t need any transparency. You don’t need any footnotes. What were you thinking? -McNealy

What’s really wild is that Arm actually trades at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio even higher than the 10 times revenue benchmark that McNealy criticized. Arm currently trades at a forward Price/Sales valuation of 34.37. Ouch! By Scott’s analogy, this would mean the payback period for Arm is 34 years which would be insane.

The Valuation Doesn't Make Sense

Arm is trading at a significant premium compared to the sector median, raising my questions about the real sustainability of their market cap, and with it the share price. Don’t get me wrong, the company’s growth prospects are undeniably strong, with EPS expected to increase by 23.02% through the end of fiscal year ending March 2025, and continuing at a strong pace to reach an EPS of $6.31 by 2034.

Again, I think this growth is already heavily priced into the stock, which is reflected in Arm's price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 34.37, more than 10 times the sector median of 2.89.

Arm’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio further shows the sky-high premium the market is willing to pay for this high-growth, but increasingly high-competition company. Their forward P/E ratio is 83.40, which is nearly three and a half times higher than the sector median of 23.38. While Arm is a high-quality company with significant potential, these multiples just seem extraordinarily high, especially in comparison to the broader market. I think their growth potential over the next 10 years is great. But there are cheaper stocks out there on the market that open you up to this level of growth.

Arm’s shares are priced for near-perfect execution with little room for error in my opinion. But they should trade at some premium. If Arm's P/S ratio were to drop from 34.37 down to 15 (still well above the sector median of 2.89), this would imply 56.36% downside potential in shares. Keep in mind that at this price shares are still trading at a 5x premium to the industry P/S multiple.

Similarly, if Arm’s P/E ratio were to fall from 83.40 to 40 (also still well above the sector median of 23.38), the stock would face a potential downside of around 52.03%​. ‘

In my opinion it's a long way down for shares no matter how you slice it.

Bull Thesis

AI has been all the buzz for investors for almost the last 2 years. But that doesn’t mean it's fully priced in. In fact, I’d argue in some cases (like humanoid robots in factories), the bull case is still immense and the market has not fully realized this yet. The global TAM for this market is expected to reach $1.75 trillion by 2035. What this means (obviously) is that these robots will need to run on chips. Arm thinks they have a good angle on this market. As CEO Rene Haas explained how strong their performance is during their FY 1Q 2025 earnings call, they think there is a lot more room for them to run in AI:

Now our long-term growth drivers remain consistent. Every chip being designed today requires a CPU and these are being designed with Arm in mind with our strong tie into all the world's software. Now that has driven significant royalty revenue growth. More value per chip, v9 up to 25% now royalty revenue overall, that's up 20% from the previous quarter. More importantly, our smartphone royalty revenue was up 50% year-on-year. That's against a single digit increase in units. Now, we are seeing AI everywhere, which is driving demand for Arm's performance and power-efficient compute platform. We had recent announcements in the last quarter of Google's Axion Processor for the cloud, AWS Graviton4 general availability. We were very excited to see the announcement of the brand-new Windows on Arm PCs that run Copilot, True AI PCs, and we also announced the Arm Ethos-U85 for Edge AI -Q1 Call.

At this point I agree, Arm will likely make great products for an exploding market (AI robots). This doesn’t mean, in my opinion, they’ll see their stock jump as a result. While AI robots in general do not appear to be priced into the market as a whole, I think Arm’s shares unfortunately already price in this scenario (and many other ones) in order to justify their high valuation. Just as we saw shares fall 8% earlier this month simply for missing sky-high expectations, I expect the market to continue to have strong reactions for the company as they report going forward. The resulting volatility will likely serve as a reminder that Arm is not a winner take all (and this is not a winner take all market). I think operating performance will ironically be the thing that brings shares back to Earth.

Takeaway

Arm, despite their remarkable chip designs, appears overvalued. With Arm’s shares trading at both a P/S and P/E ratio that are each well above the sector median, I think the stock is priced for perfection.

In my opinion, it’s a rare case where the exceptional quality of a company's products does not translate into a high-quality stock. I believe Arm shares are a strong sell especially with the run up in shares this year. Investors should consider this an excellent time to take profits and move on.