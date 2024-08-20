Kevin Phillips/DigitalVision via Getty Images SFL Corp. Logo (SFL Corp.)

Investment Thesis

Back in February, we continued our long line of buy calls on SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

The share price went up by about $2, or 17%, only to fall to around the same level as when we made our previous call.

As fellow analyst, Henrik Alex, in his recent piece on SFL pointed out, investors did get spooked about the equity raising in July, adding another eight million shares to the outstanding share counts.

Management could have been more forthcoming with information on whether the large investments they have just made are accretive to present shareholders.

SFL has just come out with its second-quarter results, enabling us to revisit the thesis to see how it is progressing

SFL Second Quarter Financial Results

The last quarter was not a good quarter for SFL. EPS dropped from $0.36 in Q1 to just $0.16 in Q2.

The main reason for the large drop in earnings was the revenue from their two drilling rigs went from $66.5 million in Q1 to $29.4 million in Q2. The semi-submersible rig "Hercules" ended its job in West Africa and had to move to Canada for its present job for Equinor (EQNR). The jack-up rig "Linus", on charter to ConocoPhillips (COP), had to go off-hire to do its special survey. That is expensive. Management reported in the conference call that it cost about $30 million.

The good thing is that these lower revenues and higher costs are now in the past, so we should see improvements in the present quarter.

The board decided to keep the dividend at $0.27 per share. Their ten-year dividend history is solid, although it is at a lower level than what it was in the past.

SFL's Dividend History (SA)

At the end of Q2, SFL had $1.71 billion in long-term debt.

When we compare their debt against their peers, we look at the long-term debt as a percentage of cash, marketable securities, and vessels at book value. The data used is from SA.

SFL - Ratio of LTD to Assets Comparison With Industry Peers (Data: SA, Graph by Author)

They are more leveraged than all of their peers.

Some might argue that their visibility in earnings from a backlog of $4.9 billion with an average duration of more than 7 years for the containerships and tankers, should enable them to comfortably service this debt.

In good times, debt is not a problem. It is only when the tide goes out that you can see who has been swimming naked. We would prefer that they reduced the debt somewhat, and the graph above shows that many other shipowners seem to prefer that philosophy.

Fleet Growth and Renewal

We want to focus on the important aspect of fleet growth and renewal in this article.

Maritime commercial shipping is a capital-intensive industry with depreciating assets. Quite similar to the airline industry.

Carbon-neutral goals set by IMO, other regulators, and by customers will force shipowners to renew their fleets. The speed at which this transformation will take place might be faster than using the traditional amortization plan of 20 to 25 years.

SFL and most other large shipowners are taking action to renew their fleet, introducing vessels that have dual fuel systems, or sole use of fuels like LNG and ammonia.

In SFL's Q2 report, we see clear action towards this.

It is also positive that the company has successfully increased its client base.

SFL Broadening the Customer Base (SFL Q2 2024 Presentation)

However, there has not been much recycling through the selling of older assets.

The last time SFL sold anything, to the best of our knowledge, was back in April 2023 when they sold the 2009 built Suezmax vessel "Glory Crown".

Here is a list of assets we think SFL should seriously consider selling:

The five 57,000 dwt. Supramax vessels are now "middle-aged". At the age of twelve to thirteen years, they still can attract good value as there is still some life left, and they have served a purpose for SFL already. These vessels are now debt-free, after a lump sum payment of $20 million they recently made on them. It is not only their age that prompts us to suggest this, but it is also the fact that they have been trading in the spot market for quite some time now. SFL's business philosophy is built on long-term charters. The spot market has been quite good for this segment. Sell when the sun is shining, not when it is raining cats and dogs. There are also some older container vessels in the fleet. SFL owns six 4,100 TEU vessels that are on charter to MSC up to Q3 of next year. These vessels are 22 years old. How much life is left in these assets? If there are buyers out there that would pay a decent price for them, it seems like a good idea to us to offload them now while the Red Sea crisis is still ongoing. They also have two feeder vessels of 1,700 TEU, called "Green Ace" and "Asian Ace" that will celebrate their 20th "birthday" next year. We think they should be put on the "chopping block" too. These old vessels will be hit the hardest once the freight rates for containerships come down. It is, in our opinion, not a question of "if" it happens, but when it happens. Finally, we would like to see SFL dispose of the offshore drilling assets.

Management of SFL certainly has the technical and commercial competence to run their shipping assets. However, the offshore business is quite a different kettle of fish. That is also why they have farmed out this activity. Initially, it was done by Seadrill, but that did not work so well. There is still a dispute ongoing on the settlement of their relationship. Now, they have Odfjell Drilling (OTCPK:ODFJF) doing this job.

We think that SFL should stick to their knitting, which is pure shipping. If they sell these assets now when there is a tightness in the harsh-environment drilling market, they can free up hundreds of millions of dollars.

The good old days of 5 to 10 years charter from oil majors are gone. What we see these days are short employments, placing the market risks squarely back on the asset owners.

Conclusion

Even though we stated in our previous article that SFL as a position in our portfolio is on "auto-pilot", it does not mean that we don't need a Captain on the bridge checking what is on the radar.

We do have confidence in the management of SFL. They are astute business people, and we are sure they are also thinking of recycling capital.

They also know when it is a good time to sell.

As a shareholder in SFL, we will watch that space in the second half of the year. Reduce the debt and be prepared for the "worse" and hope for the "best".

On the back of this, we have decided to downgrade SFL from a Buy to a Hold.