Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) or Xenia is a self-administered REIT operating luxury and upscale hotels and resorts across the US. It owns 31 hotels comprising 9,408 rooms across 14 states. Some brands it operates under include Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton and The Kessler Collection.

Incremental growth continues to be its theme at Xenia. The company continues to upgrade its hotels and make strategic acquisitions that overall will boost its profit margins. The company is on the right path, despite a shaky economy.

Xenia's Financials Continue to be Strong

From 2021 onwards, Xenia's F-Score continues to perform at a 6 and above. An F-score of 9 implies the company's balance sheet is financially strong, and a score of 0 shows the company is financially weak. Therefore, an average score of 6 to 8 is good considering Xenia is in the upscale hotel business where guest expectations are typically very high, and the industry is quite capital-intensive.

Its leverage is just below 50% and this is not a cause for concern. Its entire loan portfolio utilizes a fixed interest rate, with a weighted average of 5.50%. Its only variable rate loan is its line of credit and at the end of June 2024, it shows a 0 outstanding balance. There are expectations that interest rates may start dropping in the next 12 months and this is also to Xenia's advantage as 4 of its fixed-rate loans are maturing in 2025/2026:

Another reason for Xenia's strong growth is its well-diversified guest demographic. 70% of its guests are business groups and travel groups. The remaining are leisure travelers. This makes Xenia's hotels more adaptable, as it doesn't rely solely on one group of travelers.

Upbranding Process and Hotel Renovations Continue

Recent hotel renovations and expansions have helped boost the hotel's bottom line. The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress and The Park Hyatt Aviara Resort have seen more than 50% EBITDA gains over the past 3 years. This is a sign that continuous upgrades to its portfolio can reap large gains over time:

Below are just a few other hotels that have gone through renovations in the past 3 years:

Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City (Renovations to the lobby and the main restaurant) in 2021

Ritz-Carlton, Denver (Renovations and reconfiguration of the premium sites) in 2023

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead (Renovations of the restaurant, lobby, and guests) in 2022

Kimpton Hotel canary Santa Barbara (Renovations to the guestrooms, lobby, and meeting space) in 2023

Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando (renovations of guestrooms, F&B, lobby and meeting space) in 2023

In its current quarter and for the past 6 months, Xenia has ramped up its capital renovation spending from $22.4MM and $34.0MM in 2023 to $35.8MM and $69.3MM respectively. This is a significant boost from the prior period and a good indication that management is committed to upgrading and improving its hotels.

Xenia Continues Its Acquisition Streak

In 2023, Xenia had closed on 2 high value properties: Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center and W Nashville. Hyatt Regency Portland was purchased at a cap rate of approximately 4.84% (at an estimated EBITDA of $9.2MM against a price of $190MM). Upon stabilization when the EBITDA grows to $15MM, the cap rate is anticipated to be 7.89%:

For The W Nashville luxury lifestyle hotel, the acquisition price of $328.7MM implies a cap rate of approximately 4.10%. Upon stabilization, it is anticipated the property can generate $25MM EBITDA, which implies a cap rate of about 7.61%:

Note: cap rates are typically based on NOI and not EBITDA. Since management only disclosed the EBITDA figures, EBITDA is used in place of NOI for the cap rate calculations.

Xenia Continues to Trade Well Relative to the Stock Market

Based on Yahoo Finance (below), Xenia trades with a beta score of 1.53:

This implies the stock is more than 1.5 times more volatile than the overall stock market. When the market moves up by 5% then Xenia's stock price typically moves by 7.5%. On the other end, if the stock falls by 5% then Xenia's stock price will also decline by 7.5%

Given that Xenia's financials are reasonably stable, I don't believe this extra volatility is warranted. But this also means there could be buying opportunities when the stock price falls below its seasonal average.

Xenia's Risk: The Economy and Its Payouts

Management expects its EBITDA to grow over the long term:

Although these projections are reasonable, it is on the assumption that the economy doesn't hit a wall and fall into a recession. There are already news reports of job growth beginning to decelerate and bankruptcies levels are rising. This is fueling calls for immediate interest rate cuts, but how impactful these rate cuts are remains to be seen. There are already reports of consumers and businesses spending less in anticipation of an economic slowdown.

Another area of risk is its dividend payout. Historically, management often distributes more than it earns. Dividend payouts exceeded its earnings in 2017, 2019 and 2023:

This could mean management is immensely confident in its business and its balance sheet does show cash flow is not an issue. On the other hand, it also suggests its dividend policy could be unsustainable and management should instead take a more conservative approach in making distributions.

Conclusion: Xenia is a Buy

Xenia is a very cyclical stock, as shown by its beta score. Fundamentally, the company is a well-run cash-generating machine. The only issue I have is that management seems very eager to boost its dividends back to what it were in 2019 when it paid out $1.10 a share annually. Management has increased its dividends for the past 3 years, while also ramping up capex spending and acquisitions.

Overall, though, I like what management is doing to improve its existing hotels, and it's making hotel acquisitions amid a shaky economy. What this means is once the economy fully recovers, businesses/ consumers are back into spending mode, then Xenia will be one of the first companies to reap the benefits as it has been spending money to renovate and upgrade its value proposition.