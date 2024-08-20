Xenia Hotels & Resorts: Spending For Long-Term Growth

Sherif Samy profile picture
Sherif Samy
1.31K Followers

Summary

  • Xenia has increased its CapEx spending from a year ago and has upgraded several of its hotels in the past 2 years.
  • Xenia has a strong balance sheet with a relatively low-risk debt portfolio.
  • Management is clearly spending for the long run when the economy fully recovers.
Wide shot of suitcase at end of bed in luxury hotel room

Thomas Barwick

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) or Xenia is a self-administered REIT operating luxury and upscale hotels and resorts across the US. It owns 31 hotels comprising 9,408 rooms across 14 states. Some brands it operates under include Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton and The Kessler

This article was written by

Sherif Samy profile picture
Sherif Samy
1.31K Followers
I studied Economics and Accounting at Wilfrid Laurier University, and I have earned designations in Certified Management Accounting (CMA CPA) and Certified Alternative Investment Analysts (CAIA).  I typically look for companies with above average dividend yields, under valued companies, or struggling companies with turn around potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on XHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XHR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News