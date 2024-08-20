Sundry Photography

Palo Alto Networks: Solid Earnings Performance And Outlook

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) investors cheered its solid earnings release and outlook as PANW announced its FQ4 earnings. The company demonstrated that fears about an elongated sales cycle driven by its platformization drive have been overstated. I indicated in my previous PANW article in May 2024 that these fears were misunderstood. As a result, I'm confident that Palo Alto Networks has corroborated my conviction with its solid execution.

PANW aims to increasingly drive vendor consolidation in the market, expanding from its core leadership in network security. Consequently, it's pivotal for investors to assess whether its go-to-market execution has led to significant improvement in increased module adoption and spending, justifying its cross-selling and upselling momentum.

Accordingly, Palo Alto Networks posted a revenue increase of 12% YoY and adjusted EPS of $1.51, up less than 5% YoY. Given the pessimism baked into PANW's estimates, it has provided management with an easier bar to clear, bolstering the buying sentiments. In addition, Palo Alto Networks' robust guidance for FQ1 suggests that the worst of its growth normalization could be over as it attempts a potential growth inflection.

Management provided an FQ1 revenue guidance of between $2.1B and $2.13B (a 12% to 13% increase). In addition, its guidance for FY2025 indicates a topline growth rate of between 13% and 14%. As a result, the company's confident outlook suggests a potential acceleration in the second half, justifying PANW's recent recovery from its August 2024 lows.

PANW's Platformization Fears Were Overstated

I assess that PANW's optimism suggests its go-to-market cadence has not slowed markedly as feared previously. It indicates the robust market opportunity for cybersecurity leaders like PANW as it executes its platformization strategy. As a result, it has likely improved the market's confidence in getting closer to its long-term $15B in NGS ARR target by FY2030.

Management indicated that it has observed encouraging responses from its customers, as they "express interest in consolidating their solutions rather than continuing with multiple vendors." This has also led to an acceleration in bookings for FY2025, as companies increasingly appreciate the necessity of adopting unified and integrated offerings. The company also emphasized that it has been able to integrate AI rapidly into its product suite, spurring "significant interest." Consequently, it has helped the company deliver more than $200M in AI-related ARR.

I assess that the threat of a broad slowdown as Palo Alto Networks moves deeper into platformization has likely been diffused, notwithstanding its initial, more conservative outlook. The heightened threat landscape, worsened by the use of Generative AI by threat actors, has likely spurred the need for top-notch integrated solutions offered by Palo Alto Networks. Therefore, knowing that PANW has made solid progress in the cloud security segment is reassuring.

Palo Alto Networks: Potentially Taking Share Against CrowdStrike

Accordingly, the complex security needs in a "work from anywhere" model will likely continue to drive a broader market opportunity for PANW. Management also underscored the "rising frequency and severity of cyber incidents and breaches," putting their customers' IT systems at substantial risk of disruptions. PANW indicated that its cloud security business has continued to gain momentum, with ARR surpassing $700M. Coupled with new modular releases to bolster the potential for further consolidation in its cloud security segment, PANW looks well-positioned for success.

Investors are also likely curious whether PANW could capitalize on the recent IT outage linked to CrowdStrike's (CRWD) massive mistake. Interestingly, management indicated that several conversations have already occurred with its customers. These customers are justifiably concerned whether PANW's current deployment strategy is susceptible to such outages.

Therefore, management's commentary that Palo Alto Networks has always adopted a cautious approach in deploying content updates has likely assured its customers. The company uses a "1% to 3% wide sample test cohort to identify and resolve potential issues before a broader rollout." As a result, I assess it as highly unlikely for PANW to encounter such a massive outage that bedeviled CRWD, leading to potential long-term ramifications.

Interestingly, PANW indicated that it has started to gain more inquiries into its XDR opportunities, of which CRWD is a recognized market leader. Management highlighted that "it's no longer a slam-dunk for some other place in the market," suggesting it could bolster potential market share gains against CrowdStrike. Therefore, I urge investors to pay close attention to PANW's ability to drive a faster go-to-market, as customers are potentially looking to diversify away from CrowdStrike.

Is PANW Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

PANW Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

With that in mind, I assess that the market's optimism on PANW has likely been bolstered. As seen above, PANW is still priced for growth ("D" valuation grade), behooving the need for the cybersecurity platform leader to execute robustly.

PANW's adjusted forward earnings multiple of nearly 60x is significantly above its tech sector median of 23.4x. However, it's slightly above its 5Y average of 55x. Therefore, bullish Palo Alto Networks investors could suggest that its premium valuation is justified by its consistently solid execution ("B+" earnings revisions grade). Wall Street is generally optimistic about PANW's growth prospects, bolstering my bullish thesis.

Notwithstanding PANW's solid recovery and stellar FQ4 earnings performance, it's not undervalued. As a result, an unanticipated slowdown in its platformization drive could drive a steep valuation de-rating. In addition, investors must be cautious about the possible re-emergence of CRWD's leading platform solutions. While the cybersecurity platform leader has been badly hurt by its failings in the IT outage in July 2024, it could adopt a more aggressive execution strategy to hold on to its market share.

However, Palo Alto Networks is a solidly profitable company ("A+" profitability grade). Hence, I'm confident that the company is positioned well to compete as it capitalizes on the recent XDR momentum in the market.

Near-term caution is justified as PANW closes in against its July 2024 highs. A decisive breakout will likely see a further rally to re-test its February 2024 highs. Therefore, I assess the decision to stay bullish as justified, corroborated by solid buying momentum ("B+" grade), lifting its bullish proposition.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

