ESCO Technologies: Navy Contracts, Aerospace, And Renewables Rebound Drive Growth

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) offers fluid control solutions, filtration, and integrated propulsion systems for the aviation, navy, space, and industrial markets. In addition, it specialises in radio frequency [RF] shielding, electromagnetic compatibility [EMC] test products, and diagnostic tools designed for the electric utilities and renewable energy markets.

ESE reported robust 3Q24 earnings results as revenue grew year-over-year while margins remained robust. As a result, its adjusted diluted EPS increased to $1.16. Additionally, it also reported strong order growth for the quarter, which increased approximately 46.1% year-over-year. This strong growth was driven by record order growth across its Aerospace & Defence [A&D], Utility Solutions Group [USG], and test segments. As a result, ESE also reported a record backlog for the quarter. Looking ahead, the strong order growth and backlog are expected to bolster ESE’s growth outlook.

On July 8, 2024, ESE announced its acquisition of Signature Management & Power. Currently, the US and its allies are focusing on upgrading their ageing naval defence programmes. Therefore, this acquisition is expected to position ESE to capitalise on this growing naval defence spending. Given ESE’s strong performance and favourable outlook, I am reiterating my buy rating for the company.

Recap of Previous Coverage

In my previous coverage on ESE, I recommended a buy rating. This buy recommendation stems from a few favourable drivers. Since 2021, its revenue has been consistently growing and margins have been expanding. It also reported strong 2Q24 earnings results. Additionally, the recovery in the aerospace market and favourable aircraft delivery outlook were expected to support ESE’s growth.

Record Order Growth Across All Segments

For 3Q24, ESE reported strong order growth as it increased approximately 46.1% year-over-year. This strong order growth was driven by robust performance across all business segments. ESE has three segments, which are A&D, USG, and Test. As a result of this strong order growth, it resulted in a record backlog for the quarter of approximately $890 million.

Starting with the A&D segment, the strength of this segment was the main driver of ESE’s overall order growth. For 3Q24, A&D’s entered orders grew an impressive 79.3% year-over-year from $81.9 million to $146.9 million. This strong growth was attributed to strong order intake in both the Navy business and the commercial & military aerospace markets.

For ESE’s USG segment, entered orders grew in strong double-digit percentage as well. For the quarter, the USG segment’s orders grew 17% year-over-year from $85.5 million to $100 million. Next, let's dive deeper into the growth driver. The strong order growth reported by the USG segment was mainly driven by ESE’s Doble Engineering Company. For context, Doble was acquired by ESE back in 2007, and it offers equipment, software, and services to the energy industry.

For 3Q24, Doble reported strong order growth of 30% year-over-year. This strong order growth was driven by customers who are facing challenges with new equipment’s lead times and are therefore attempting to optimise the uptime of their existing assets.

On the ESE’s NRG business, orders fell approximately $4 million year-over-year, but this was driven by the previous period being a tough comparable rather than a weakness in demand. Despite orders falling, NRG’s 3Q24 reported orders figures are the second-highest on record, implying that demand is still robust.

Lastly, for ESE’s Test segment, entered orders increased an impressive 41.4% year-over-year from $45.9 million to $64.8 million. This high double-digit percentage growth was driven by strong US bookings. In the first half of 2024, ESE’s Test segment performance was weak. Therefore, this order growth figure indicates that the Test segment has shown significant recovery.

Strong Backlog Figures

Due to strong order growth for 3Q24, ESE reported a record backlog of approximately $890 million. This record figure shows the continuing strength of ESE’s end markets and competitive positions that it possesses. This record backlog figure indicates that demand in its reportable segments, particularly in its A&D and USG groups, is strong.

In its A&D segment, backlog was supported by strong order intake, particularly within ESE’s Navy business. VACCO, which is part of ESE’s A&D segment, reported more than $40 million in Navy orders in 3Q24. The A&D segment’s strong order growth for the quarter was mainly driven by continued strength in commercial and military aerospace markets. ESE’s strength in these two end markets highlights its competitive advantage. For 3Q24, A&D’s segment backlog increased 22.9%, or $110.6 million, year-over-year from $484.1 million to $594.7 million.

On to its USG segment, ESE indicated that the outlook for this segment is expected to be favourable and remain strong. Although sales year-over-year growth was modest at 0.3%, its backlog figures are still robust at $128.9 million. On to its NRG renewables business, despite a decline in orders from the record levels of the previous quarter, the business still ended the quarter with the second-highest order levels ever recorded. The main reason behind the decline was due to the previous comparable period being a tough comparison. Lastly, for its test segment, backlog increased 6.6% year-over-year to $165 million.

Signature Management & Power Acquisition

On July 8, 2024, ESE announced its acquisition of Signature Management & Power [SM&P] from Ultra Marine for $550 million. This acquisition is expected to be completed in 1Q25.

For context, SM&P is a reputable solution provider for the US and UK naval defence markets. Due to the US and its allies current focus on upgrading their ageing naval defence programmes, SM&P is well-positioned to capitalise on this growing naval defence spending.

Another key point ESE highlighted was that SM&P capabilities’ highly complement ESE's current naval programmes. SM&P’s current product offering complements ESE’s submarine and defence-related platforms. Therefore, the acquisition is anticipated to increase ESE's content on domestic naval programmes and an expansion into international defence markets for its A&D segment. Therefore, this acquisition is also anticipated to bolster ESE’s growth outlook.

After the acquisition, SM&P will be parked under ESE’s A&D segment. ESE forecasts SM&P to generate about $175 million of revenue for CY2024. In terms of profitability margins, it is expected that SM&P’s adjusted EBITDA margins will be higher than A&D segment’s current margins. Therefore, this acquisition is expected to not just increase top line but also to have a positive impact on margins.

Robust Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

For 3Q24, ESE’s net sales increased 4.8% year-over-year to $260.8 million. The year-over-year growth in net sales was driven by growth in all three reportable segments. Its A&D segment increased 10.6%, driven by strength across defence aerospace, commercial aerospace, and Navy programmes. For the USG segment, sales growth moderated and increased a modest 0.3% after a strong first half. Lastly, for the test segment, sales increased 1.3%, driven mainly by the MPE acquisition.

Moving on to ESE’s margins, both its consolidated EBITDA margin and consolidated EBIT margin were robust year-over-year. For the quarter, ESE’s consolidated EBIT margin expanded modestly from 15.3% to 15.5%. The EBIT margin expansion was driven by its USG and test segments, partially offset by the A&D segment. On the other hand, its consolidated EBITDA margin also expanded from 20.4% to 20.8%. As a result of net sales growth combined with robust margins, ESE’s 3Q24 adjusted diluted EPS increased 6% year-over-year from $1.09 to $1.16.

Relative Valuation Model

The above list of peers is derived from ESE’s annual report. In my relative valuation model, I will be comparing ESE against its peers in terms of growth outlook and profitability margins TTM. For growth outlook, I will be comparing their forward revenue growth rate. For profitability margins TTM, I will be comparing their EBITDA margin TTM and net income margin TTM.

Starting with growth outlook, ESE significantly outperformed its peers’ median. ESE has a forward revenue growth rate of 10.61%, while its peers’ median is 6.55%. This represents 1.62x over its peers’ median.

Moving on to profitability margins TTM, ESE slightly underperformed its peers’ median. For EBITDA margin TTM, ESE reported 19.34%, while peers’ median is 20.69%. For net income margin TTM, ESE reported 9.95%, while peers’ median is 12.19%.

Currently, ESE’s non-GAAP forward P/E ratio is 29.13x, higher than peers’ median of 26.29x. Given ESE’s significantly higher forward revenue growth rate, I argue that it is fair for it to be trading at a premium as it has a stronger outlook. However, to remain conservative in my valuation approach, I will be adjusting my 2025 target P/E for ESE down towards its 5-year average. ESE’s 5-year average P/E is 28.10x.

For 2024, the market revenue estimate is $1.03 billion, while non-GAAP EPS is $4.16. For 2025, the revenue estimate is $1.16 billion, while non-GAAP EPS is $4.88. Given my forward-looking analysis as discussed, it supports the market’s estimate. Therefore, by applying my 2025 target P/E to ESE’s 2025 EPS estimate, my 2025 target share price is $137.13.

Risk and Conclusion

The downside associated with ESE is its reliance on sales to the US government. A significant portion of ESE’s business involves sales to the US government and its prime contractors and subcontractors, particularly within its A&D segment. Over the past three fiscal years, these government-related sales have contributed approximately 26% of ESE’s total revenues.

These sales depend on government funding for the related programmes, which are generally subject to annual Congressional appropriations and the recurring authorisation of debt ceiling increases. Therefore, ESE’s revenues could be negatively impacted by extended government shutdowns or delays in securing adequate and timely appropriations.

For its most recent 3Q24, ESE reported robust figures as revenue increased year-over-year while its margins expanded modestly. Combined, this resulted in its adjusted diluted EPS increasing to $1.16 for the quarter. Apart from that, all three of ESE’s segments witnessed record order growth. As a result, ESE’s consolidated order growth increased 46.1% year-over-year. In addition, it also led to record backlog figures of approximately $890 million. These strong order growth and backlog are expected to bolster ESE’s growth outlook.

Apart from strong orders and backlog, ESE also announced its acquisition of SM&P from Ultra Marine. Given that the US and its allies are currently focusing on upgrading their ageing naval defence programmes, the acquisition of SM&P is expected to position ESE to capitalise on this growing naval defence spending.