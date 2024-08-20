USD Remains Soft But Consolidation Is Threatened

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.57K Followers

Summary

  • The US dollar's recent retreat has been marginally extended today, but it seems to be moderating.
  • Sweden's Riksbank cut its policy rate by 25 bps and the krona has strengthened.
  • The eighth consecutive advance in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq yesterday helped lift Asia Pacific markets today.

Tied up money

PM Images

Overview

The US dollar's (DXY, USDOLLAR) recent retreat has been marginally extended today, but it seems to be moderating. Still, the greenback is on the defensive, arguably ahead of tomorrow's BLS annual revisions of nonfarm payrolls, where there is talk

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.57K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News