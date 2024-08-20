Martin Marietta: Headwinds, High Valuation Ratios, And Lack Of Insider Buying Activity

Olga Shestakova/iStock via Getty Images

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) recently published their Q2 2024 results, showing a challenging second quarter, with EPS and revenue lower than expected.

In this article, I will go through the headwinds and pressures that the company is currently experiencing, including weather disruptions, high-interest rates slowing down the residential and commercial real estate sector, and an adjustment in the inventories of their recent acquisition.

In the outlook section, I will provide you with the rationale behind my Hold rating, including a quick overview of their recent insider buying transactions.

As always, I like to begin with a brief company overview, for those readers new to this stock.

Company Overview

Martin Marietta Materials is a supplier of construction aggregates, cement, and related building materials used for infrastructure, residential, and commercial construction projects.

They operate a network of 360 quarries, mines, and distribution yards across 28 states in the United States, as well as in Canada and The Bahamas.

Martin Marietta operates through three primary business segments:

Building materials: this is their main segment, focused on the production and sales of aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. This segment is split by geography into the East Group and the West Group.

Magnesia specialties: this segment is focused on the production of magnesia-based chemical products, used in industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications. It also includes the production of dolomitic lime for the steel industry and soil stabilization.

I considered including below a breakdown of their revenue per segment and product line, to represent the weight of each segment to the total annual revenue.

Segment 2023 Revenue (in millions) 2022 Revenue (in millions) 2021 Revenue (in millions) Building Materials $6,461.8 $5,856.7 $5,115.3 Aggregates $4,301.6 $3,879.0 $3,344.3 Cement $725.5 $620.0 $509.3 Ready Mixed Concrete $1,009.3 $953.2 $1,147.5 Asphalt and Paving Services $887.1 $787.9 $517.9 Interproduct Revenues $(461.7) $(383.4) $(403.7) Magnesia Specialties $315.4 $304.0 $298.7 Click to enlarge

Author's compilation from the latest 10-K. Please note that aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete, asphalt and paving services, and interproduct revenues are product lines within the building materials segment.

As I mentioned earlier, the building materials segment, which accounts for 95% of their revenue, is further divided by geographical area. I considered including below a breakdown of their revenue per each geographical group.

Group 2023 Revenue (in millions) 2022 Revenue (in millions) 2021 Revenue (in millions) East Group $2,763.4 $2,468.1 $2,303.0 West Group $3,698.4 $3,388.6 $2,812.3 Click to enlarge

Ownership-wise, I would prefer to see more ownership spread across all directors and executive officers. From their latest 14A, the aggregate common stock ownership across all directors and officers is just 0.68%.

SEC 14A

However, I favor the fact that there are no PE firms involved that own a significant portion of the company (>25%). There are only 2 funds that have over 5% ownership: Vanguard (11.6%) and BlackRock (6.7%).

Headwinds in Q2 2024

I like to start dinner with cake, so I will cover the headwinds first.

In Q2 2024 revenue was down by 3% YoY, gross profit down by 8% YoY, and net earnings from continuing operations down by 16%.

I considered outlining below what, I believe, are the three main drivers for this decline, starting with the markup to fair value of the inventory from their recent acquisition, Blue Water Industries.

Martin Marietta acquired this company for $2.05 billion with the idea of strengthening their aggregates segment by expanding their presence in Tennessee and South Florida.

However, the inventory that came with the acquisition had to be marked up to its fair market value, as part of the acquisition accounting process. This implied that COGS had to be marked up as well.

Why is this important? Well, if you sell products at the same price, but suddenly, your COGS go up (artificially) due to the inventory reevaluation, your gross profit declines.

This accounting adjustment led to a $20 million decline in their gross profit in Q2, 2024, or $0.37 per ton on the aggregates gross profit.

Another factor was weather disruptions, especially in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, a key metropolitan market for Martin Marietta, which experienced a 119% increase in rainfall compared to historical averages. Unsurprisingly, the rainfall led to delays and cancellations within the construction sector in the area, which led to a 2.8% decrease in aggregates shipments for the quarter.

Finally, the last pressure that concerns me is the high-interest rates, which has been pressuring the private construction sector, particularly in residential and commercial real estate. Mindful that the Fed will likely decrease the interest rate in September, I believe this pressure will still be present for at least a year.

Trading Economics

Outlook

Let's start with the share price. By looking at the weekly chart below, you will notice a sharp increase in the share price, especially between October 2023 and March 2024. Considering this 50% increase, I view the current 13% pullback as a healthy indication.

Trading View

Additionally, the revised guidance provided in Q2 represented a decrease compared to their previous expectations, which, I believe, has exacerbated the effects of the pullback.

When looking at their financials, the operating income, net income, and EBITDA have been increasing since 2021 (which is also reflected in the share price).

Trading view

Additionally, their margins have also been increasing, as you can see below.

Trading view

Debt-wise, they have a debt to assets ratio of 0.3, and a current ratio of 1.86, which I view as a good indication of their ability to pay short and long-term debt. Additionally, their publicly traded bonds have a decent price, which is a good sign in my view.

However, when looking at their free cash flow, things don't look good over the past two quarters.

Trading View

Given that they are paying a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share, I am a bit discouraged by the negative free cash flow.

Valuation-wise, I believe that the company is overvalued, especially when compared to the materials sector. Among the key ratios that I observe, EV/EBITDA, price to sales, and price to book, all of them are above the median of the materials sector and also above the company's 5-year average.

Additionally, the lack of insider buying activity, especially during the pullback, is not a good indication of management's confidence in the share price, in my view. A quick look at the transactions since the start of the year shows the CEO selling $12 million, or 9% of his ownership in the company, and an EVP selling $6 million, or 14% of his stake.

This, coupled with the fact that management owns only 0.64% of the total common stock, makes me discouraged. This, coupled with high valuation ratios, led to my Hold rating.

Conclusion

Wrapping up, Marietta Materials faces some headwinds, including declining revenues and profits in Q2 2024, mainly due to the inventory markup from the Blue Water Industries acquisition, weather disruptions in Texas and in the Midwest, and ongoing high-interest rates.

I believe that these pressures will wind down during the second half of the year, however despite a possible decrease in interest rates in September, the positive effects of the decrease in interest rates will take some time to be reflected on their bottom line.

Additionally, their high valuation ratios, and lack of insider buying activity during the recent pullback, make me rate this stock as a Hold.