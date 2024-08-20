Will Electric Vehicles Be The Killer App For Silver?

Summary

  • A shortage appears to be developing, and it may already be impacting the market.
  • Last week, Samsung announced that it has developed a solid-state battery with silver as a core component.
  • Should electric vehicles incorporate this technology and reach 20% of the total global automobile production, they would require 16,000 metric tons of silver annually.

An electric car plugged in against a background of a rural location at sunset

Justin Paget

By Clint Siegner

Industrial demand for silver has been surging in recent years. Solar panel manufacturers were largely behind the 11% jump in demand for 2023 versus the prior year. Forecasters predict another 9% jump this year.

