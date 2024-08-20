PM Images

Investment summary

My previous investment thought for The Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO) (published in July) was a buy rating because BCO was the largest player in the industry and its scale advantage should enable continuous market share gains. I remain bullish on BCO, as its latest performance was robust, driven by share gains and organic growth. BCO's new products continue to see accelerating growth, which makes the near-term growth outlook look very favorable. With fundamentals being relatively better than in the past, I expect multiples to gradually inch upward.

2Q24 results update

Released earlier this month, BCO grew revenue by 3% y/y, coming in at $1.25 billion, slightly below the consensus estimate of 3.5% growth. However, when adjusted for FX impact, BCO grew revenue organically by 13.7%, accelerating from 12.3% in 1Q24, driven by pricing increases, stable volumes, and increasing adoption of Digital Retail Solutions [DRS] and ATM Managed Services [AMS]. By region, North America grew 2.5% y/y organically, Latin America grew 38%, Europe grew 9.1%, and the rest of the world grew 2.0%. BCO also saw very strong margin performance, in that EBITDA margins expanded 200 bps y/y to 18% and adj earnings margins expanded 110 bps to 6%. As a result, adj. EPS grew ~31% y/y to $1.67.

Solid growth and market share gains

As I noted previously, the world still needs cash, and this need is going to continue driving demand for BCO services, especially ATM-related services.

I am all for using cashless transactions to pay for my food and bills, but that doesn’t mean that the world doesn’t need cash. In fact, in the US, cash payments are still the most preferred method of in-store payment. Additionally, the volume of circulating currency in the US has continued to go up every single year. Clearly, the need for cash has not gone away, and I don’t see a world where there is zero need for cash. The increase in U.S. currency circulation and population continuous use of cases drives demand for BCO’s core services (cash-in-transit, money processing, vault outsourcing, and ATM services).

True enough, BCO’s 2Q24 performance sent a strong message that the world is not anywhere near a zero-cash environment. In the quarter, Cash & Valuables Management grew a robust 10% y/y organically in 2Q, sustaining the same level of strength seen from 1Q24 (11% organic growth), driving 1H24 growth at ~10%. The robust growth was driven by pricing (above inflation levels) and high cash-in-transit volumes. Since inflation was around 3% for 2Q24, I am assuming volume growth is in the mid-to-high single-digit range. In fact, volume growth would have been even higher if not for the successful conversion of customers to adopt DRS and AMS offerings. Given that the demand for cash (use of cash) is unlikely to be growing at high single-digits, my sense is that BCO continues to win share.

The bigger highlight that gets me excited about BCO’s growth outlook is the robust DRS and AMS revenue performance, which grew 26% y/y organically on a combined basis in the quarter, marking a 800bps acceleration vs. 1Q24. The strength was seen across both offerings as they give at a similar rate, and as of 2Q24, these two offerings represent >22% of total revenue on a twelve-month basis. I see a clear runway for DRS to continue growing at this high level, as BCO has a large base of existing customers that it can continue to convert. Existing customers would be willing to switch because DRS facilitates faster access to cash deposits through Brink’s Complete and CompuSafe. Management also noted that market share gains contributed to 50% of DRS growth, which further validates my point that having a large scale is a strong advantage (that should continue to snowball). As for AMS, I believe BCO remains in a very favorable position to take advantage of retail banks looking to optimize costs (but still needs to have ATMs across the country to provide accessibility to consumers).

Management guidance for the DRS and AMS offerings is to sustain high-teens to low-20% growth over the near-to-medium term. I think this is a highly credible guide given the value proposition of these products; BCO’s healthy backlog of orders (given the large wins seen in late 2Q24); and that the penetration rate is still low in the countries BCO is in.

Capital returns could get better

With organic revenue growth sustaining at this high rate, BCO should continue to expand its EBITDA because of the larger scale that provides a cost advantage. Simply based on 1H24 performance, BCO has already delivered 180bps of margin expansion vs. 1H23, and management is guided for FY24 adj EBITDA margin of 18.6%, implying moderate margin compression in 2H24. Given the robust growth momentum, margin expansion strength seen in 1H24, and the visible backlog of ramping up DRS/AMS orders (which have a higher margin), I think BCO may be able to beat its FY24 adj EBITDA margin guidance.

In any case, FY24 adj EBITDA margin should improve vs FY23, which means higher FCF generation ability based on BCO’s historical track record of converting EBITDA to FCF (from 35% in FY20 to as much as 58% in FY23). The current guidance calls for a ~46% conversion rate for FY24, which clearly seems doable. With $440 million expected in FCF, I believe BCO is definitely able to fund the previously approved $500 million share repurchase program (set to expire on 12/31/25). In my previous model, I assumed a 2% share buyback rate for FY24 and FY25. Given the 1H24 rate of buyback (4.4% in 1Q24 and 4.7% in 2Q24 on a y/y basis), I may have underestimated this. If BCO continues to scale up with margin expansion, it may be able to support a ~4% buyback/year rate easily.

Valuation

BCO is being valued at 12.3x forward PE, and I think there is a good chance the valuation multiple will continue to climb back to BCO’s historical average PE (past 10 years) of 15x. Relative to history, BCO has a much larger scale today, a better adj EBITDA margin profile, and two major growth products (DRS and AMS) that can continue to support high-single-digit to low-teen organic growth over the medium term. Despite this, BCO is trading at where it traded in FY21 (organic growth saw 5.1%, adj EBITDA margin was 170bps lower than today, and revenue size is also ~15% smaller). I don’t think this relative valuation makes sense if BCO can continue to perform as it did for 2Q24. Suppose BCO rerates to 15x; this easily represents ~22% upside simply on valuation rerating. Add on share buybacks (~4%/year) and earnings, and the total upside remains very attractive.

Risk

FX headwinds appear to be a bigger headwind than I have written previously, where in 2Q24 we saw 1,130 bps of FX headwind, worse than management’s 800 bps estimate (mainly due to devaluation in the Mexican Peso and Brazilian Real). If this continues to get worse, BCO's reported revenue growth may be a lot weaker than organic growth.

Another risk to note here is that cash circulation may start to decline if there is a strong enough consumer behavior change that warrants such a dynamic. This will impact BCO's long-term growth outlook.

Conclusion

My view for BCO is a buy rating as the business continues to show robust performance driven by both organic growth and market share gains. In particular, the new products (DRS and AMS) are seeing impressive results, which I expect will help BCO sustain robust growth over the medium term. In addition, the strong FCF profile should easily fund BCO’s share repurchase program.