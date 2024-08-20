Buy These 8-10% Yielding Cash Cows For Retirement Income

benjaminalbiach

Every time I go to my neighborhood grocery store and see higher prices, I am reminded why I hold the majority of my capital in investments rather than in a savings account. For one thing, my favorite healthy fruit, the avocado, has doubled in price over the past 5 years and I doubt it will ever go back to the same level as before.

But I’m not saying this to complain, as a capitalist society is always forward-looking and when fully functional, as in the case we are in now with a historically low unemployment rate, prices are set to either stabilize or go up, but not come down. Recently, this is reflected by the unexpected surge in retail spending in July, during which sales were up by 0.4% on a MoM basis.

For an inflationary environment, it pays to have the majority of total returns in the form of a dividend, as this serves the dual purpose of having purchasing power and flexibility in how to reinvest that capital.

This brings me to the following 2 picks for an environment in which consumer confidence remains robust. Both are what I would consider to be cash cows with yields in the high single digit. Let’s explore what makes each a solid buy at this time for income and value!

#1: Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer (ET) issues a Schedule K-1 and is a sizable energy midstream company with a unique nationwide footprint across the U.S. This includes natural gas, NGL crude and refined products pipelines, as well as storage, export terminals, and processing facilities.

As shown below, ET is connected to all major shale formations in the U.S. including the Permian Basin of Texas, Marcellus and Utica in the Northeast, and Bakken in North Dakota.

Investor Presentation

Unlike upstream energy companies, ET is less vulnerable to commodity price swings, considering that 90% of its EBITDA come from fee-based contracts. Just 5-10% of EBITDA is subject to commodity price risk.

Plus, organic growth combined with strategic M&A have bolstered ET’s adjusted EBITDA materially over the past 2 years. As shown below, adjusted EBITDA is expected to growth by 17.6% from $13.1 billion to $15.4 billion by the end of this year.

Investor Presentation

ET continues to execute well, with crude oil transportation and export volumes up by 23% (a record) and 11% YoY during Q2 2024. Moreover, NGL fractionation, export, and transportation volumes were up by 11%, 3%, and 4%, respectively. These factors, driven by strong demand, led to adjusted EBITDA growing by 20.5% YoY and distributable cash flow growing by 25% YoY.

Importantly for income investors, ET currently yields an appealing 7.9%. The distribution has been raised every quarter since the start of 2022, and the current $0.32 quarterly rate is 3.2% higher than where it was last year. The distribution is also well covered by a 1.7x DCF-to-Distribution coverage ratio based on $2.04B DCF in Q2 and $1.2B in Distributions paid on both common and preferred units combined.

Management raised full-year guidance on adjusted EBITDA to land at $15.4 billion at the midpoint of the range, up from $15.15 billion previously. This is based on both organic growth, and external growth projects, to which ET contributed $549 million during Q2. Opportunities include rapidly growing worldwide demand for LPG exports, as well as the need for natural gas to meet growing electricity demand.

As shown below, ET is pursuing a number of projects to meet growing need from demand centers across its network. This includes serving 185 gas-fired plants and construction of 8 10-MW natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. It’s also in discussions with data centers that include more than 3 Bcf per day of potential new demand.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, ET carries a strong balance sheet with BBB and equivalent credit ratings from S&P, Fitch, and Moody’s, the latter of which upgraded its rating from BBB- in June of this year. While ET’s net debt-to-TTM EBITDA ratio of 4.17x is higher than that of peers Enterprise Products Partners’ (EPD) and MPLX LP’s (MPLX) low 3x, it still sits within a reasonably safe range of sub 4.5x.

Risks to ET include higher leverage than peers, making it more vulnerable to economic downturns. In addition, pipeline spills and accidents could result in unforeseen liabilities and macroeconomic pressures could result in lessened demand for ET’s midstream and export services.

ET remains attractive at the current price of $16.30 with an EV/EBITDA of 9.3x. This financial metric provides an apples-to-apples comparison with peers, since enterprise value includes debt. As shown below, ET’s EV/EBITDA sits below that of EPD’s 10.3x and MPLX’s 11.3x.

Seeking Alpha

I see potential for the market to continue to warm up to ET and achieve a higher valuation over time. In the meanwhile, investors get to enjoy a near-8% yield that’s well-covered by cash flows, leaving plenty of retained capital to help it to realize growth opportunities.

#2: Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) is another cash cow pick with an even higher yield that currently sits at 9.7%. STWD is an externally managed commercial mortgage REIT that also invests in physical real estate and residential and infrastructure loans.

At present, STWD carries a $26.0 billion portfolio of assets that’s 57% comprised of commercial loans, 13% owned properties, 11% residential lending, 9% infrastructure lending, and 10% real estate securities, cash, and other.

Total office loans comprise just 12% of STWD’s portfolio, and U.S. office loans make up just 10%. As shown below, the commercial loan portfolio is well diversified across asset classes, with multifamily being the largest component, followed by office, hotel, mixed-use, and industrial.

Investor Presentation

STWD runs a conservatively managed portfolio, with first mortgages comprising 94% of total commercial loans. Over time, STWD has been shifting away from office and into the comparatively safer multifamily category. As shown below, multifamily has risen from around 10% of the commercial loan portfolio to just under 40% at present, taking share away from primarily from office followed by hotels.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, STWD delivered distributable earnings per share of $0.48 during Q2 2024, resulting in 100% dividend coverage based on the $0.48 quarterly dividend rate. Distributable EPS is down sequentially from $0.59 in Q1 of this year, reflecting a more challenging lending environment.

At the same time, STWD is shifting toward non-commercial lending. This is reflected by roughly $900 million worth of loan repayments during the second quarter, offset by $925 million of new investments during the same quarter, 62% of which was in businesses other than commercial lending.

As of now, commercial lending makes up just 57% of STWD’s total assets, making STWD far more diversified than peer Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT), which remains committed as a pure-play commercial lender.

Importantly, the commercial loan portfolio remains in overall healthy shape, with a weighted average risk rating of 3.0, up from 2.9 in Q1. For reference, risk ratings are based on a scale from 1-5, with 1 being the highest quality. STWD’s loan portfolio is supported by its borrowers, who remain committed to their assets, injecting $2 billion in fresh equity since the start of last year.

Moreover, STWD’s earnings could improve as it works to resolve asset impairments, as in the case of its mortgage loan on a Washington D.C. office property highlighted during the recent conference call:

As we signaled last quarter, we foreclosed on two previously 5-rated loans. The first was a $124 million senior mortgage loan on a vacant office building in Washington, D.C. that we are converting to multifamily. Although the appraisal resulted in a specific CECL reserve of $9.8 million, we expect to recover in excess of our basis once the conversion is complete. Because we have begun the redevelopment process for this asset, we transferred it to our Property segment for financial reporting purposes.

Moreover, STWD has $4.00 per share in embedded gains in its owned portfolio and carries a strong $1.2 billion in liquidity. It also has a fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.76x and an adjusted debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29x, sitting far below the 3.9x of peer Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Risks to STWD include the potential for an economic downturn due to stagflation, with rates remaining high but borrowers coming under pressure due to a challenging macroeconomic environment. In addition, office properties may continue to see pressures due to hybrid work arrangements. Moreover, STWD’s BB/Ba2 credit ratings are below investment grade, subjecting it to higher interest rates on debt than equity REITs with investment grade credit ratings.

Considering all the above, STWD remains attractive at the current price of $19.81, which translates to a 3.4% discount to a depreciated book value of $20.50. This discount could actually be more than what’s suggested, due to the aforementioned management estimate of $4.00 per share in embedded gains on its owned property portfolio, which could be added to STWD’s book value.

With a near-10% yield, discount to book value, and potential for safer portfolio metrics as STWD continues to shift away from commercial loans, STWD could deliver potentially strong total returns.

Investor Takeaway

Both Energy Transfer and Starwood Property Trust are attractive investments for income-seeking investors in today's inflationary environment, offering high yields and robust cash flow generation.

ET's resilient business model, anchored by fee-based contracts and strategic growth in the energy midstream sector, provides a well-covered 7.9% yield with potential for further expansion as it taps into rising global energy demand.

Meanwhile, STWD offers an even higher 9.7% yield, supported by a diversified real estate and lending portfolio that is gradually shifting away from riskier commercial office loans toward more stable asset classes like multifamily housing.

Both companies are well-positioned to deliver solid returns and high income, making them compelling picks for value-oriented investors looking to maintain purchasing power amidst rising prices.