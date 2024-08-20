acincin/E+ via Getty Images

Okeanis Eco Tankers, which trades under ECO on the New York Stock Exchange, is a fantastic pure play crude tanker company with a modern fleet financed under attractive terms.

OET is an international tanker company in the crude oil shipping industry, with the ambition to own, charter out and operate tanker vessels. OET owns, through its vessel-owning subsidiaries, the SPVs, a fleet of fourteen tanker vessels. The sailing fleet currently consists of six modern Suezmax and eight modern VLCC tankers. Among the factors that are believed to separate OET from other tanker owners are: a) its focus on “future proof” vessels built to ECO standards that consume less bunker fuel than conventional tanker vessels; b) being equipped with exhaust gas cleaning systems (“scrubbers”) and; c) being built to comply with regulations for ballast water treatment

ECO's young and modernized fleet leads to greater efficiency, significant operating cost reductions and advanced compliance with deadlines by international environmental agencies and regulators. This can be seen in ECO's 10.57% return on total assets, about twice the median of the energy sector. Return on total assets measures how effective a company's revenue generating assets are in capturing net income.

A return on total assets above 5% is typically considered good, but what makes the 10.57% figure so impressive is, energy transportation is a very asset intensive industry, so the denominator is going to naturally be larger in the tanker industry compared to asset-light industries such as IT, technology, retail and services. Net (accounting for depreciation) property, plant and equipment accounts for about 85% of ECO's total assets, which exemplifies tankers are profit generating machines.

This shows up on the income statement in very strong EBITDA and net income margins. ECO demonstrates strong profitability with a trailing 12-month EBITDA margin of 53.06% and a net income margin of 30.17% compared to sector median figures of 34.53% and 11.763%, respectively. ECO also has a return on equity ratio of 28.08% which is very strong compared to an energy industry median of 13.03%.

The company's balance sheet is healthy. Total debt is around $675 million. $75 million of the figure is due within a year. Approximately $283 million matures later than one year and no later than five years, and the remaining approximate $317 million comes due thereafter. The maturity schedule is manageable, and ECO is in compliance with all of its financial covenants. ECO holds a cash and cash equivalent or short-term investment position of $92.8 million.

While the total debt to cash ratio is a little skewed, it doesn't signal a liquidity problem. Most of the debt is long-term as stated above and ECO has been paying hefty dividends. The company was incorporated in 2018, so it may take a period of sustained profitability to build the cash position, though it also shows the cash that has been generated is being paid out in dividends. The company generated $51 million in operating cash flow last quarter and $74.4 million in Q1 2024. The Alafouzos family currently owns approximately 58% of ECO.

ECO pays a very impressive forward 13.97% dividend yield and trades at a mere 8.77X forward earnings annualized. These numbers are obviously strong. The energy sector median forward P/E ratio is 12.14 with a median dividend yield of 4.28%. The dividend was not a one-off either as the trailing dividend yield rests at 12.26% with a 4-year average yield of 13.33%. Especially compared to lofty valuations amongst large caps where price to earnings ratios range from 20-30 typically in the S&P 500 and double-digit dividend yields are nearly unheard of, ECO presents value.

While currently very profitable, there are green shoots of upside in tanker rates. Many believe the notoriously volatile tanker market is on the brink of a multiyear super-cycle, as fleet growth and the orderbook for new vessels is historically very low and this has preceded tanker, and shipping upcycles in the past as shown in Frontline's slide below.

The orderbook currently consists of just 7% of the existing VLCC (very large crude carrier) fleet, while around 21% is considered older tonnage prime for scrapping. This should tighten the supply and demand balance for vessels, particularly VLCC, which Okeanis is significantly exposed to the upside in this vessel class.

Frontline Fleet Growth / Rate (Lars Barstad, Frontline)

VLCCs have lagged other classes in the tanker segment, particularly product tankers, which carry refined crude products such as diesel and jet fuel. Scorpio Tankers, a pure play product tanker company's share price, has appreciated over 600% since bottoming in H2 2021. Crude tanker transit rates will likely follow product tanker rates, as the two have rarely diverged for long periods of time.

One reason for this natural convergence in crude and product tanker rates is simply refineries needing feedstock to create the refined oil products. The second reason is the conversion of Aframax crude tankers into LR2 product tankers by 'cleaning' the tanker, thereby lowering supply of crude tankers and increasing the supply of product tanker ships available. Shipowners will do this if it is economical, which it is currently.

Frontline has converted a significant portion of its crude hauling Aframax fleet into clean LR2s carrying refined product. This boost to earnings, as product tanker rates have outpaced crude rates, will show up on Frontline's next earnings release. Though the point is, the deep value in the tanker sector is in the crude transit and VLCC class, as it has yet to move.

Suezmax's a smaller class of crude carrier vessels, of which ECO owns 6 (the other 8 being VLCCs), have been a larger beneficiary of the Red Sea closure. This is outperformance of Suezmax's over VLCCs is largely unsustainable. Demand should theoretically filter through to VLCCs due to greater economies of scale, as a larger capacity ship is more economical for a voyage around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. Shippers will likely switch into more VLCC transits for this reason. In short, oil transportation demand is constantly moving up and down along vessel classes trying to find the most efficient equilibrium and while there may be temporary dislocations, the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all ships.

The Straight of Hormuz is the main artery of global oil transportation and with the turbulence between Iran and Israel, it is not certain the straight does not become involved, such as what we have seen with the Red Sea. The Suez Canal connects the Red Sea to Europe and 9% of global oil transit passes through the Suez Canal compared to 21% for the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz is a highway for VLCCs to Asia. If the route were to become closed, the alternative is long-haul crude routes from Africa, as well as North and South America, which would place drastic upward pressure on ton miles and oil transportation rates. Shipowners and tanker stocks would be the main beneficiaries.

The fleet is aging, with many vessels approaching scrapping age. In an interesting development, many vessels that would be scrapped have entered what is known as the "dark fleet" where illegal Iranian, Venezuelan and Russian oil in carried uninsured. As the West continues sanctioning and discovering dark fleet vessels, the non-compliant supply of ships should continue to dwindle.

More generally on the current crude tanker market, leading into the seasonally strong Q4, the recent bounce in very large crude carrier rates could hold and gain momentum. OPEC is expected to roll back production cuts in October, leading to higher export volumes and more barrels at sea. China's demand is the main uncertainty and although it is reasonable to be bearish on Chinese crude demand, there are other reasons for crude transportation rates to rise.

If Chinese demand does, in fact, underwhelm, the crude oil futures curve would likely flip into an upward slope known as contango creating a positive carry on holding oil, thereby incentivizing traders and refineries to hold and rebuild inventories leading to more barrels in transit and greater tanker fleet utilization. An important distinction is crude demand versus crude imports. The latter can rise with the former falling. It just leads to inventory builds, lower oil prices and a contango environment. Crude oil transportation rates are not correlated with oil prices.

Higher OPEC production and exports are positive for barrels at sea, oil in transit and therefore tanker demand. OPEC has announced a plan to roll back around 2.2M bpd in "voluntary" production cuts between October 2024 and September 2025, leading to increased global crude supply. The non-voluntary production quotas remain in place, with 3.66M bpd of production cuts extended through 2025.

OPEC trimmed its 2024 oil demand forecast citing softness in China's crude imports yet also factors in blowout Q4 Chinese demand increase in order to reach the demand forecast that has been drastically undershot all year. It was very interesting timing to modestly downgrade the forecast, when now is the precise time the cited reason for the downgrade, that is, Chinese demand, needs to dramatically increase in order for the yearly forecast to be met.

OPEC's forecasts are consistently at odds with the IEA which carries a 970,000 barrels per day demand growth outlook, which is a substantially more pessimistic demand outlook than OPEC's projection for 2.11M barrels per day demand increase in 2025. US crude exports hit a record in 2023 and are maintaining a level around 4M barrels per day.

The petroleum exporting group also said the voluntary supply increases could be paused or reversed if necessary, but along with this comes potential discontent amongst members regarding market share being taken by US shale and other non-OPEC production.

While the consensus on a production plan within the group rules out an all-out price war for now, the situation remains fragile. If global GDP growth and crude demand decelerates, some OPEC members such as de-facto group leader Saudi Arabia may want to maintain the voluntary cuts, while others such as Russia may not.

In a recent earnings release, tanker company, DHT Holdings clearly stated the point that OPEC+ has already conceded market share.

DHT stated:

We maintain our view that the continued OPEC+ cuts reflect an acceptance that non-OPEC supply from the Atlantic basin is not going away, hence market share must be afforded to these mostly Atlantic based producers, to balance the market and support oil prices. This has a fundamentally positive effect on our business through expanding transportation distances and a continued need for VLCCs with their competitive transportation cost and operational efficiency on long-haul routes.

Though the point remains, the lengths to which OPEC+ is willing to go to maintain supply control and unanimity is not infinite and the cost is lost market share to non-OPEC production. Saudi Arabia is very vested in the interest of maintaining backwardation of the futures curve structure thereby disincentivizing inventory builds and maintaining high prices despite weakening global demand, in effect costing market share. The same may not be able to be said of the collective organization OPEC. Friction amongst members, should be expected, as it has historically occurred.

ECO is currently profitable and poised to capitalize on the upcoming tanker super-cycle driven by low fleet growth and a likely increase in OPEC+ oil production, as well as benefitting from rerouting of global oil transportation. CEO of Frontline, Lars Barstad, was quoted saying, "The 'ocean pipelines' are expanding" and that is positive for ton mile demand and tanker fleet utilization.

Okeanis Tankers holds a 'Strong Buy' rating within the Seeking Alpha Quant System. It is the number eight ranked stock in the energy sector out of 236 stocks and also the number three ranked stock within the oil and gas transportation industry, consisting of 54 stocks tracked by the Quant System. ECO is exposed to the deepest value section of tanker vessel classes and operates a very young and efficient modern fleet. The company has demonstrated great profitability and trades at an attractive valuation of 8.77X forward earnings annualized with 13.97% forward dividend yield. Combined with a safe balance sheet and significant positive cash flow generation, ECO stands out as a best-in-class Strong Buy.