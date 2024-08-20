The Lifeblood Of This Bull Market Is Still Pumping

Rasi Bhadramani

The S&P 500 logged its eighth consecutive daily gain and is now approaching its all-time high. In a sign the rally is broadening, the equal weight version of the index hit a new all-time high. The Russell 2000 small-cap index rose an impressive 1.2%. Stocks are rapidly recovering their losses because fears that the rate of economic growth was deteriorating are fading just as quickly. On top of that, investors are adding to risk assets in anticipation of the Fed’s rate-cut cycle, which has been a harbinger of outperformance for the stock market during periods when the economy slows but avoids a recession. This is why better-than-expected economic data is now good news for the stock market, as inflation is no longer the primary concern for the consensus of investors or the Fed.

Finviz

The Fed’s restrictive monetary policy was designed to slow the rate of economic growth to the extent that it brought down the rate of inflation from its June 2022 peak. That peak was 9.1% for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and 7.1% for the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. Both now have a 2% handle, but a complaint I often hear is that the lower rate of inflation does not mean that prices have fallen or returned to their pre-pandemic levels. They won’t, unless we were to experience a period of deflation, which would be a horrible development for the economy and the stock market. Yet, our relatively brief period of elevated inflation was accompanied by a period of equally elevated wage growth, particularly for lower-income workers, which is one of two reasons why the higher prices didn’t cause a recession. The other being the fiscal stimulus that was directed primarily at the same demographic.

TradingEconomics

To prove my point, note the data on job site Indeed’s listings, which shows that wage growth over the past five years has not only tracked closely with the rate of inflation, but consistently exceeded both measures of it in the CPI and PCE. While the surge in excess savings has largely been spent, real (inflation-adjusted) wage growth has sustained throughout this cycle.

Indeed

We continue to realize real wage growth to this day, regardless of which measurement of wages we use. Indeed’s listings show 3.2% annualized wage growth, down from a peak of 9.3%. The most recent Real Earnings Summary for July, which accompanies the CPI report, shows average hourly earnings increasing 3.8%, while weekly earnings, which considers hours worked, increased 3.5%. Both exceed the CPI at 2.9% and the PCE at 2.5%. This means that workers have maintained their purchasing power throughout, which is why we have not seen a decline in overall real consumer spending.

TradingEconomics

Real income growth is the lifeblood of an economic expansion, for should we see a loss in purchasing power on an annualized basis, a decline in real spending would most likely ensue. That would be the canary in the coal mine for a recession and possibly a bear market. The good news is that as the rate of inflation continues to fall, we are starting to see a modest increase in wage growth. According to Indeed, this is happening more so for higher-wage workers, but on a three-month average, the decline in wage growth for lower-wage workers has stalled. This means we should see a modest increase in real incomes as the rate of inflation falls closer to the Fed’s target of 2%. Real income growth is vital to prolonging the economic expansion, and the expansion is critical to seeing this bull market continue.