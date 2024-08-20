Over 50% Upside Likely In Iamgold Stock As The Yellow Metal Trends Higher

Aug. 20, 2024 9:30 AM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Stock, IMG:CA Stock
Disruptive Investor profile picture
Disruptive Investor
4.8K Followers

Summary

  • Initiating coverage on IAMGOLD stock with a "Buy" rating for 24-month horizon.
  • IAMGOLD's Côté Gold mine reaching commercial production is a game changer for the company's growth.
  • Strong revenue potential from Côté Gold asset, improving credit metrics, and attractive valuation point to 50% to 75% upside potential in next 24 months.

Gold ingots and coins close up

Anthony Bradshaw

Investment Overview

I am initiating coverage on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) stock with a “Buy” rating and an investment horizon of 24 months. IAG stock has been in a sharp uptrend and I believe that the positive momentum will sustain on

This article was written by

Disruptive Investor profile picture
Disruptive Investor
4.8K Followers
Analyst with interest in various asset classes for portfolio diversification. My field of expertise includes equities, precious metals, commodities and cryptocurrencies. Special interest and love for economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IAG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IAG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IAG
--
IMG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News