Anthony Bradshaw

Investment Overview

I am initiating coverage on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) stock with a “Buy” rating and an investment horizon of 24 months. IAG stock has been in a sharp uptrend and I believe that the positive momentum will sustain on the back of higher gold prices. Further, I am of the view that company specific developments will remain positive and will support the rally.

As an overview, Iamgold is an intermediate gold producer with three operating mines: Essakane (Burkina Faso), Westwood (Canada), and Côté Gold (Canada). As of December 2023, Iamgold reported proven and probable mineral reserves (attributable ounces) of 7,786,000 ounces.

With gold trending higher, Iamgold stock has surged by 137% in the last 12 months. I however believe that the rally from oversold levels is likely to sustain on the back of healthy growth and improvement in fundamentals. This bullish thesis will elaborate on the factors that make Iamgold stock attractive even after a massive rally.

Remain Bullish on Gold

For year-to-date, gold has witnessed a strong rally of 21.5%. The rally in the precious metal comes after an extended period of price and time correction. I believe that gold is likely to remain in an uptrend in the coming quarters. Citi analysts opine that gold is likely to touch $3,000 an ounce in the next 6 to 18 months. I agree with this target and the following factors underscore my bullish view.

First, the stage is set for expansionary monetary policies as GDP growth deceleration becomes a concern. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) believes that there is a 35% probability of recession in 2024. Therefore, with multiple rate cuts likely, I expect gold to go ballistic.

Second, geopolitical tensions have remained high globally with multiple points of friction. The precious metal tends to perform well in times of conflicts. According to a 2024 Central Bank Gold Reserves survey, “29% of central banks respondents intend to increase their gold reserves in the next twelve months.” This is the highest level observed since the survey began in 2018.

Therefore, there are multiple catalysts for a sustained rally in gold and this makes a strong case for investment in gold mining stocks in the next 24 months.

Côté Gold is a Game Changer

The upside is gold is one reason to be bullish on Iamgold stock. Specific to the company’s the Côté Gold asset is the reason to be bullish. In the first week of August, the company announced that the Côté Gold mine has reached commercial production. In the next 24 months, growth and value creation will come from this asset.

Let’s look at some of the reasons that makes Côté Gold a game changer for the company.

First, as of December 2023, the attributable proven and probable mineral reserves were 7,786,000 ounces. Of this, 58.9% of P&P reserves were from the Côté asset. It’s therefore the key growth driver in the coming years. I must add that in May 2024, the company completed a $300 million bought deal financing. This will be utilized for the repurchase of the 9.7% interest in the Côté Gold mine from Sumitomo Metal Mining Company. Once this transaction is closed in November, Iamgold will have 70% stake in the Côté Gold mine. The asset is clearly the production growth driver.

Second, Côté Gold is one of the largest mines in Canada. The estimated mine life is through 2041 as compared to 2028 for Essakane and 2033 for Westwood. Further, through the life of the mine, the annual production (100%) is expected at 365,000 ounces. Therefore, it’s not just about the next 24 months. Côté Gold will continue to deliver robust cash flows beyond the current decade.

Third, for 2022 and 2023, Iamgold reported an all-in-sustaining-cost of $1,508 and $1,783 an ounce. If this is compared with some of the large gold miners, the AISC is significantly higher. As an example, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) reported an AISC of $1,211 and $1,444 an ounce for the same period. However, as production is ramped-up in the Côté Gold mine, the AISC will decline sharply. It’s estimated that through the life of the mine, the AISC is likely at $851 an ounce.

Therefore, it’s not just about production growth. I expect significant EBITDA margin expansion once the asset is producing at full potential. The likelihood of continued upside in gold would strengthen the case for a sharp upside in EBITDA margin and cash flows.

Estimating The Revenue Potential From Côté Gold

The table below gives the revenue potential from the Côté Gold asset. This will put into perspective the reason for remaining bullish on Iamgold stock even after a strong rally.

Company Guidance, Author Calculations

I have assumed two scenarios for gold price. First, gold remains sideways at $2,500 an ounce. Second, gold meets Citi’s target of $3,000 an ounce. Further, average annual production through the life of the mine is estimated at 365,000 ounces. With Iamgold having 70% stake, the attributable production will be 255,500 ounces.

In an optimistic case scenario, revenue from the Côté Gold mine is expected at $767 million. For 2023, Iamgold reported revenue of $987 million. The revenue potential from the asset alone is 78% of FY2023 revenue.

Another point to note is that for Q2 2024, Iamgold reported an average realized price of $2,294 an ounce. Further, the AISC was $1,617 an ounce. With these metrics, Iamgold reported an EBITDA margin of 49.3%.

If gold is at $3,000 an ounce and there is a sharp decline in AISC, it’s safe to assume a 500 to 1,000 basis points expansion in EBITDA margin. For Côté Gold mine revenue of $767 million, a 55% EBITDA margin would imply EBITDA of $421 million.

Of course, these are ball-park estimates. However, they provide enough insight on the potential for growth in revenue, EBITDA, and cash flows.

Stock Re-Rating Due as Credit Metrics Improve

With the gold mining industry being capital intensive, it’s important to talk about the balance sheet and credit metrics.

The first point to note is that as of Q2 2024, Iamgold reported a cash buffer of $511.4 million. Further, the company has an undrawn credit facility of $403.3 million. Therefore, with a total liquidity buffer of $915.7 million, there is ample headroom for aggressive capital investments.

From a debt and leverage perspective, the following points are worth noting. Iamgold had a total debt of $947.8 million as of Q2 2024. For the first half of the year, the gold miner reported an EBITDA of $344 million. This would imply an annualized (conservative) EBITDA potential of $688 million. Therefore, the leverage stands at 1.4. With ramp-up of production at Côté Gold and a likely EBITDA bump-up, I expect leverage to be below one in 2025. Therefore, credit metrics are expected to improve and this will translate into stock re-rating.

It's also worth mentioning that for the first half of 2024, Iamgold reported operating cash flow of $237.2 million. This would imply an annual OCF of almost $500 million. Given the discussion on the Côté Gold asset, I would not be surprised if OCF is around $1 billion in 2025. This would provide headroom for deleveraging and potential initiation of dividends. Fundamentals are therefore strong and likely to improve further in the coming quarters.

Valuation Perspective

For a gold miner, EV/EBITDA is a better valuation metric as compared to the price-to-earnings ratio.

If we look at the table below, Iamgold stock trades at a trailing-twelve-month EV/EBITDA of 11.24. This is at a slight premium to the industry average.

Seeking Alpha

However, IAG stock trades at a forward EV/EBITDA of 4.88 and it’s at a discount of 43.3% as compared to the industry average. It can therefore be assumed that Iamgold stock has a 40% to 50% upside potential from current levels.

The upside scenario changes completely if we increase the realized gold price above $2,500 an ounce. Therefore, with a 24-month investment horizon, Iamgold can potentially deliver returns of 50% to 75% from current levels.

My strategy would therefore be a accumulate the stock on small corrections. Considering the valuation gap as compared to peers, I don’t see a deep correction from current levels.

Risk Factors

One risk that I see is that the company’s Essakane asset is in Burkina Faso. The internal conflict in Burkina can potentially impact production. However, there are two important points to note. First, the Essakane asset has an estimated mine life until 2028. The operational risk is for the next few years. Further, as production is ramp-up in the Côté Gold asset, the revenue and cash flow risk are minimized to some extent.

I see financial risk as low considering the current leverage and the visibility of EBITDA bump-up in 2025. However, credit metrics could be stressed if gold declines. For the next 12 to 24 months, I see the probability of this risk playing-out as low.

Concluding Views

Iamgold is positioned to benefit from higher realized gold price coupled with upside in production. The result will show in the form of strong growth in EBITDA and cash flows. With the Côté Gold asset being among the largest open pit mine in Canada, there is ample scope for value creation.

While Iamgold stock has surged in the last few quarters, forward valuations remain attractive and point to an upside potential of 50% to 75% in the next 24 months. I would therefore consider fresh exposure to Iamgold stock before the fed initiates expansionary monetary policies.

As fundamentals improve, I also believe that dividend initiation is on the cards. This will translate into stock re-rating and add to the bullish momentum.