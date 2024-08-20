XLI: A Solid Industrials ETF For Healthy Risk-Adjusted Returns

kruwt/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As stock market volatility has been increasing, it might be the right time to rotate out of risky stocks to low volatile sectors like industrials. The sector is composed of a large number of industries and blue-chip dividend-paying stocks. In addition, the industrials sector appears fundamentally sound with increasing prospects of a soft landing, steady economic expansion and a double-digit earnings growth power in 2025. In my recent articles, I pointed out two solid industrials ETFs: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) and iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ). Both ETFs generated double-digit total returns year to date. VIS has produced 12% in total return, while IYJ shareholders achieved 11% in total return. In this article, I look at The Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), an industrial ETF with a targeted exposure to the top-performing stocks in the sector. I initiate coverage of XLI with a buy rating.

Fear is Driving the Market

Fear and Greed index (CNN)

After hovering mostly between greed to extreme greed range last year and in the first quarter of 2024, CNN’s fear and greed index, which is composed of seven technical factors, has been in a state of fear. At present, fear is driving the market despite a recent share price rebound.

Mega-8 forward PE (Yardeni.com)

Besides the technical indicators, it appears that investor fear is mostly due to lofty tech stocks valuation. Given the tech sector and Mega-8's largest contribution to the bull run in the past eighteen months, their future performance can also swing markets either way. At present, the Mega-8 group is trading above 27x forward earnings, up from the group’s 5 and 10-year average. NVIDIA (NVDA), the star performer in the past eighteen months, is currently trading around 48x forward earnings compared to the sector median of 28x. Similarly, Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta (META) and Apple (AAPL) received poor grades on their valuation factor based on the Seeking Alpha quant analysis. Historically, whenever valuation increases at a high rate, the price correction occurs to fix valuation with the long-term average. The risk of correction is high in the coming months for tech sector and Mega-8 given their expensive valuations.

The S&P 500 also appears overvalued, with a forward PE of 21x compared to its 5-year average of 19.4x and a 10-year average of 17.9x. The room for more upside is limited because a small percentage price increase can send the forward PE to around 23x, a level index last seen in mid-2021. The index collapsed in late 2021 and remained in a bear market throughout 2022. Moreover, earnings growth expectations for the third quarter and full year declined to 5% and 10%, respectively. At the end of the second quarter, Wall Street was expecting third quarter and full-year earnings around 7% and 11%, respectively.

The Industrials Sector is Fundamentally Sound

The industrials sector is generally deemed to perform well in expansionary phases, while remaining under pressure in contractions. At present, the economic growth appears to be moderate given the US GDP growth of 2.8% in the June quarter compared to expectations for a 2% increase. Economist from Goldman Sachs have lowered their probability of a recession to 20% from 25% in the next year. Moreover, they anticipate to cut recession probability back to 15% in case of another strong job report. Goldman’s economists also expect a 25 basis points rate cut in the Fed’s September policy meeting.

Earnings growth forecast 2025 (FactSet)

On the earnings side, the industrials sector appears strong due to expectations for a mid-single-digit earning growth in 2024 and a high double-digit growth in the following year. In the June quarter, 82% of companies in the sector reported better than expected earnings. The growth was strong across the sector, with aerospace and defense leading the earnings growth momentum. Machinery, building, electrical equipment and ground transportation industries have also been surpassing expectations. In addition, the majority of companies in the sector are offering robust cash returns for shareholders in the form of increased dividends and share buybacks.

XLI Could be a Better Investment Option than VIS and IYJ

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF appears to be a better investment vehicles than peer due to multiple factors, including its portfolio structure, high liquidity, solid dividend growth and low expense ratio. The ETF offers a targeted exposure to the top-performing companies in the industrials sector. Its portfolio is made up of 78 companies from a dozen industries, with aerospace and defense representing 23% and machinery accounting for 19% of the entire portfolio.

XLI top 10 holdings (ssga.com)

Its top 10 holdings include well-established companies with strong fundamentals. For instance, GE Aerospace (GE), Caterpillar (CAT), RTX (RTX), Uber Technologies (UBER), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Union Pacific (UNP) are among the companies with a long historical background and robust fundamentals. Besides Boeing (BA), the rest of its top 10 holdings generated healthy price and dividend returns in the last twelve months. In fact, a few companies performed exceptionally, thanks to their strong financial performance. For example, shares of GE Aerospace soared nearly 90% in the last twelve months, while Uber Technologies produced a price gain of 66%. RTX and Eaton Corporation’s share price rallied nearly 35% in the last twelve months.

In the second quarter, GE Aerospace reported a double-digit profit growth and raised its full-year earnings outlook. Aerospace and Defense companies like RTX and Lockheed Martin also topped second quarter expectations and lifted their full-year guidance. Caterpillar, Honeywell International (HON), Uber Technologies, Eaton Corporation (ETN), and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) also topped revenue and earnings estimates for the second quarter, with most of them lifting their top and bottom-line expectations.

On the other hand, Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares and iShares U.S. Industrials ETF offer a broader exposure to the industrials sector. VIS tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Industrials 25/50 while IYJ tracks the performance of the Russell 1000 Industrials 40 Act 15/22.5 Daily Capped Index. The stock portfolios of VIS and IYJ are comprised of 388 and 190 stocks. It's true that diversification helps in lowering the volatility, but sometimes significant diversification lowers the profit making potential and increases the volatility. Given XLI’s beta of below 1 in the past 36 months, it appears that a concentrated portfolio of top-performing stocks can offer lower volatility. Meanwhile, VIS and IYJ’s average beta was around 1.05 in the last 36 months.

XLI’s expense ratio of 0.09% is also lower than its peers. VIS and IYJ’s expense ratio is 0.10% and 0.40%, respectively. The expense ratio plays an important role when it comes to total returns over the long term. The ETF also appears better based on the dividend growth and yield. XLI offers a dividend yield of 1.45% and its three-year dividend growth rate is nearly 13%. VIS and IYJ’s dividend yield is less than XLI with a 3-year dividend growth rate of 12% and 9.28%, respectively. A liquidity factor is also important because it makes the trading process easier and helps in narrowing the bid-ask spreads. XLI has $19.15 billion in assets under management, compared to VIS and IYJ’s $5.79 and $1.24 billion. Its $1.2 billion trading volume significantly exceeds VIS and IYJ trading volume of $18 million and $7.6 million.

XLI, IYJ and VIS quant rating (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha’s quant rating also vindicates my stance. XLI earned a buy rating with a quant score of 3.86. VIS received a buy rating, but its quant score of 3.60 is lower than XLI. Meanwhile, IYJ gained a hold ratings based on a quant score of 3.25. Besides the risk factor, XLI exceeded or earned similar grades on the rest of the four factors compared to its two peers. XLI’s D-plus grade on a risk factor is mainly due to its low diversification compared to peers. However, I believe the targeted exposure to the industrials sector by holding a stake in the top-performing companies could be a better strategy given uncertain market conditions.

In Conclusion

Industrials appears to be one of the best sectors for investors seeking to earn healthy risk-adjusted returns over the long term. The sector is currently in a sound fundamentals position due to the prospects for higher than expected economic growth and solid earnings performance from corporations. There are numerous investment vehicles investors can use to benefit from the industrials sector’s solid outlook. One of the best ways is investing through exchange-traded funds, such as The Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF, Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares and iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. However, in my view, The Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF is the best ETF among peer given its targeted exposure to the industrials sector, low expense ratio, healthy liquidity and high dividend yield.