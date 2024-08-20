Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) in May'24, for which I recommended a buy rating as the business was progressing well, which, I thought, would enable MODG to beat the FY24 guidance, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I revised my rating from buy to sell as I have lost confidence in MODG's ability to drive positive SVS growth in the near term, especially since all the initiatives implemented appeared to not work at all. I have also revised my view on MODG's ability to meet FY24 SVS growth guidance given the weak discretionary spending environment.

Investment thesis

On 07-08-2024, MODG released its 2Q24 earnings, which saw revenue of $1.158 billion, below consensus estimates of $1.191 billion. Total adj. EBITDA came in at $206 million, beating the consensus estimate of $195 million. For FY24 guidance, revenue is expected to decrease by 5% at the midpoint ($4.2 to $4.26 billion), adj. EBITDA is revised to a range of $570 to $590 million (from $620 to 640 million prior), and adj. EPS guided range is lowered to $0.11-0.21 (from $0.31-0.39 prior).

MODG’s 2Q24 performance was a wakeup call to me in that I have been too optimistic about the underlying demand. Previously, I thought the poor same-venue-sales [SVS] performance in 1Q24 was due to the bad weather, and with the new initiatives launched (loyalty program, variable length reservations, and step up in marketing), SVS growth should accelerate. Clearly, I was wrong about this, as the macro headwinds were a lot more than I expected. In the 2Q24 quarter, MODG reported a massive deceleration in SVS growth, worsening from -6.7% in 1Q24 to -8.2%, driven by a 300bps sequential deceleration in the consumer segment (saw -8% in 2Q24). While the corporate segment improved by 700 bps sequentially, it still saw a -9% SVS decline.

What is worrisome here is that MODG has historically relied more on increasing pricing to grow SVS (as per the 4Q22 earnings call, ~2/3 of SVS growth comes from pricing), and I don’t see a path for MODG to continue tapping on pricing given the weak discretionary spending environment today (some comments from discretionary spending players include Home Depot cutting sales outlook and travel and leisure businesses getting hit).

compared to 2022. With about a third of the growth coming from traffic, and 2/3 from ticket or price. 4Q22 earnings results call

Hence, the burden now lies with MODG to drive volume growth. Based on 2Q24 performance, I simply do not have confidence that the initiatives MODG rolled out are working at all. Recall in the 1Q24 earnings call that management mentioned the first three weeks of April SVS was down high single digits, and post that three weeks SVS was performing in line with expectations (low single digits decline). From this, we know that in early 2Q24, SVS growth is probably in the mid-single digits of decline. However, 2Q24 reported an overall SVS performance of -8.2%, which suggests that the second half of 2Q24 saw an outsized deceleration in SVS growth. Notably, this weakness has worsened in 3Q24, as management noted on a quarter-to-date basis. SVS is down 11%.

Megan, we were worse than that in the first three weeks of April. So, those were markedly down, and since that, over the last two weeks we have been it is stabilized and is performing consistent with our expectations. And how we've been planning the business? And all of that is without -- with a lot of dry powder still to come, right, with all of these initiatives that we're talking about that are really start to ramp end of May early June. But the April period was down. I think high single digits or something in that range and that put us a little behind for the full-year. 1Q24 earnings results call Looking at the most recent data, we saw our combined US same venue sales deteriorate in June as there was a step change in macro demand starting in late May. This was despite the rollout, or more likely partially mitigated by the rollout of our Free 30 promotion and advertising campaign, both of which had tested quite well in May. June's US same venue sales was down 8% when we expected it to be slightly positive. July was down approximately 11% on a retail calendar basis, with the last two weeks of the month trending better than the first few weeks. 2Q24 earnings results call

Own calculation

Given all of these, I have turned very negative on the MODG SVS performance outlook. Moreover, if you recall what I said previously (I quoted it below), golf equipment sales y/y growth is a leading indicator of SVS growth, which is also pointing to poor growth ahead. My mistake previously was being too eager to conclude that it is a trend, given a quarter of positive growth. That was a costly mistake, and with the 2Q24 updated figures, it seems highly likely that SVS growth is going to stay weak in the near term.

I believe MODG sales of golf equipment are a leading indicator of SVS growth, at least directionally. Qualitatively, more demand for golf equipment would mean more demand for playing golf. While the data we have is a little short, we can see a similar directional trend for both, and SVS tends to follow golf equipment sales

Valuation

With a poor SVS growth outlook that MODG seemingly doesn’t have any solution to (even after all the initiatives implemented and promotions rolled out, SVS still decelerated through 2Q24), I don’t think the market will drive a positive re-rating to MODG’s stock. While the stock has traded back down to ~7.8x forward EBITDA (from the average of 9.8x over the past 3 years), historical precedent in 4Q23 has shown us that the market could potentially de-rate the stock down to 6.5x. I believe the trigger for this is if MODG revised its SVS growth outlook downward again. Note that management mentioned that SVS quarter-to-date (3Q) is down 11% in July, and FY24 guidance calls for SVS to be down a very high single-digit to low double-digit percentage, which pretty much means that SVS cannot decline further from July. This is quite risky, in my opinion, given that the discretionary spending environment is still very weak.

Risk

The initiatives implemented may have a delayed impact that only starts to work in 3Q24 (I doubt this, but this is a possible scenario). If true, SVS could see sequential improvements that are positive for stock sentiment. The consumer spending environment could get better over the coming months when the Fed cuts interest rates. Depending on how big the cut is, consumers may become a lot more confident than I thought, which is a positive for MODG.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for MODG is a sell rating. The worsening of SVS growth despite multiple initiatives is a major concern for me. With the current weak discretionary spending environment, I don’t see a way for MODG to reaccelerate SVS growth in the near-term, and this may cause MODG to revise its FY24 SVS growth guide downwards again, triggering another valuation de-rating.