Summer 2024 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.99K Followers

Summary

  • The recovery from 2022's earnings recession for the S&P 500 is now complete, with the index's earnings per share in June 2024 finally rising above its pre-recession peak recorded back in March 2022.
  • Earnings per share in the S&P 500 had fallen by 12.7% from March 2022 to December 2022 before their slow and uneven recovery over the following eighteen months.
  • Standard & Poor's is now projecting slightly lower earnings per share for the S&P 500 than they had in their 14 May 2024 forecast.

Bull market in the US stock market

honglouwawa

Every three months, we take a snapshot of the expectations for future earnings in the S&P 500 (SPX) at approximately the midpoint of the current quarter, shortly after most U.S. firms have announced their previous quarter's earnings.

The

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.99K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News