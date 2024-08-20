halbergman

I am revisiting my previous analysis of Gogo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in light of Q2 2024 earnings and the recent announcement of SmartSky's closing.

I previously rated Gogo a strong buy for the following reasons:

DCF analysis suggested a price target of $18.40, up from $8.90 at the time.

Gogo's core service business continued to grow quarter-over-quarter despite expected volatility in the equipment business.

Demographic trends for private jet ownership were heavily in Gogo's favor.

Since then, Gogo has continued to decline and is down 16% while the S&P 500 is up more than 8% over the same time period.

GOGO Price Trend (TrendSpider)

In my opinion, the market continues to ignore Gogo's strong long-term fundamentals and growing service business while focusing on short-term volatility in equipment sales and one-time items. The service business continues to grow and set records, and major product releases are upcoming within the next few months. In addition, demographic trends are creating a stronger and stronger tailwind for the business.

While there is downside risk from Starlink's aviation product, the two products don't fully overlap and another competitor just went under mitigating the risk.

With all of the above in mind, I maintain my strong buy rating at a price target of $13.10, 74% upside from today's pricing.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Gogo reported earnings on August 7th, beating revenue by $2.3 million but missing consensus on EPS by $0.03.

GOGO Earnings Summary (Seeking Alpha)

Most importantly, Gogo set another record with service revenue, which is fundamental to my view on the company's value. Equipment recognition and timing will always be volatile, but service revenue provides stability to the business.

Despite revenue being essentially flat, profitability fell due to G&A and Other Expense. These are largely one-time items related to vendor financing issues and SmartSky litigation, not ongoing operating expenses.

Gogo Q2 Financials (GOGO 10-Q)

Revenue guidance was taken down, although profitability guidance was unchanged and guided high, while free cash flow actually increased due to FCC reimbursements offsetting CapEx.

Q2 Guidance Update (GOGO Investor Relations)

The market had a negative reaction to these earnings despite the strength of the underlying business. It is true that the numbers on the surface looked rougher this quarter, but stripping away the volatility of one-time costs and timing of equipment revenue, this continues to be a strong and growing business that is cash-flowing positive despite heavy investments in growth.

Valuation

I updated my ongoing DCF analysis and used more conservative estimates generating a lower price target range now that we have a better idea of Starlink's competitive positioning as well as the timing of revenue and profitability growth. I made the following underlying assumptions in the model:

Gogo delivers at the low-end of management revenue, profitability, and cash flow guidance. This guidance is supported by the competitive scope and industry growth expectations I will discuss below

12% discount rate based on estimated WACC

3% long-run growth rate backing off one percentage point from overall private aviation growth as a conservative assumption and assuming costs mitigate as revenue shifts away from equipment and toward service.

This analysis generated a price target of $13.10, down from the prior target of $18.40 but still 74% above today's pricing.

Gogo DCF Analysis (Data: SA; Analysis: Mike Dion)

Wall Street lands in a similar range with a price target of $12.50. Note that Wall Street's range of $10.00 to $15.50 starts at 32% upside from today's pricing.

Gogo Wall Street Rating (Seeking Alpha)

Insider activity is also a strong signal for the company. There have been no insider sales since December 2023, but several purchases and several grants that are being held.

Gogo Insider Activity (TrendSpider)

Demographic Trends Strongly In Gogo's Favor

Demographic trends in the private jet industry continue to accelerate in Gogo's favor. The North America business jet market alone is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5%, and Asia Pacific is actually the largest growth market for jets at the moment.

North America Business Jet CAGR (Fortune Business Insights)

In addition, penetration on this market is low for inflight wifi. Industry experts and Gogo's management team both peg penetration at around 40%. So both the market and penetration growth represent an opportunity for Gogo.

Beyond the market itself, private jet owners are getting younger which increases the demand for wifi.

From Q3 2023 earnings, the demand was noted as follows:

Silent Generation - 65% demand

Baby Boomers - 78%

Gen X - 87%

Gen Y - 87%

Gen Z - 98%

And according to a recent study by Jetcraft, 28% of private jet buyers are now under 45 versus 15% 10 years ago. This allays concerns about generational shifts decreasing demand for private jets.

Private jet buyers under 45 (Jetcraft)

Downside Risk

The primary downside risk for Gogo is Starlink's new inflight connectivity product. Both by Gogo's assessment and by independent assessment, there is some overlap between the products but not a complete overlap. Starlink's product is more expensive and not custom designed for aviation so it is heavier and not a good fit for smaller aircraft.

Another mitigating factor for this risk is that SmartSky, Gogo's primary competitor in Air To Ground service, shut down last week. While some of the impacts of their lawsuit against Gogo are ongoing, all of their former customers were left without service, which may have accelerated Gogo's business.

Verdict

Gogo's strong and growing service business combined with favorable demographic trends have set up what I believe is a phenomenal long-term value play. The markets continue to overreact to the raw financials, without context, and it has set up a great buying opportunity.

While there is risk to the business from Starlink's product, Gogo has plenty of room with small jet products that Starlink can't match and a growing market with low penetration.

I maintain my strong buy rating on Gogo at a price target of $13.10.